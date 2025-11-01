Arsenal Women Close to Completing January Deal for Sweden’s 19-Year-Old Golden Girl Nominee

Arsenal Women are finalizing the signing of Smilla Holmberg from Hammarby, with Swedish outlet Sportbladet reporting that only minor details separate the 19-year-old right-back from joining the WSL leaders during the January transfer window.

Second Attempt Succeeds After Summer Rejection

Arsenal first pursued Holmberg last summer, proposing an arrangement that would have allowed her to remain in Sweden through the end of 2025 before joining north London. Hammarby rejected that structure, wanting to keep their academy graduate for the full Damallsvenskan campaign.

Now, with Holmberg’s season concluded and her desire to test herself at the highest level clear, Arsenal have returned with a straightforward January transfer that Hammarby appear ready to accept. Sportbladet’s Amanda Zaza and Daniel Kristoffersson state the deal should become official within weeks barring unforeseen complications.

Holmberg brings impressive credentials despite her youth. She debuted for Hammarby at just 15 years old and has accumulated 64 league appearances with eight goals from right-back. Her attacking instincts from deep positions mirror modern full-back requirements, pushing high to create overloads while possessing the stamina to track back defensively.

Her international pedigree is already established. Holmberg earned selection for Sweden’s Euro 2025 squad, contributing to their campaign alongside established stars. She’s made seven senior appearances for her country, scoring once, demonstrating maturity beyond her teenage years.

Recognition beyond Scandinavia arrived when Holmberg was named among nominees for the Golden Girl award, which identifies football’s most promising young talents globally. That list included players who’ve since moved to Europe’s elite clubs, suggesting Arsenal are securing a defender destined for stardom.

Renee Slegers’ system demands technical security from defenders comfortable receiving under pressure and progressing play vertically. Holmberg’s attributes align perfectly with those requirements—her close control, vision, and willingness to join attacks create the profile Arsenal need as they chase domestic and European silverware.

With Emily Fox and Katie McCabe currently splitting left-back duties, Holmberg’s arrival provides competition and depth on the right side, where Arsenal have occasionally struggled for natural options this season.

