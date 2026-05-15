Arsenal Women Confirm 10 Under-21 Departures This Summer as Gunners Prepare for Major Squad Overhaul

Arsenal Women have confirmed that 10 players from their under-21 setup will leave the club this summer, with the names revealed in the matchday programme for Wednesday night’s final home WSL fixture of the season against Everton, which the Gunners won courtesy of a last-gasp Stina Blackstenius goal to move into second place in the table.

💬 "Our collective focus is on finishing the season in the best possible way."



Read Renée’s programme notes ahead of our clash with Everton 👇 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 13, 2026

The departures form part of a wider summer of change at the club, with senior exits including Beth Mead, Victoria Pelova and Laia Codina already confirmed.

The 10 Players Leaving Arsenal This Summer

The full list of departing under-21 players is as follows. Niamh Peacock, 18, England youth international defender. Gaby Dimmock, 19, England youth midfielder. Lauren Bowe, 18, central midfielder and forward. Eva Gray, 18, England youth international defender. Marcie O’Meara, 18, central midfielder.

Teagan Scarlett, 18, Welsh midfielder. Sophia Leonard, 17, Irish defender. Hope McSheffrey, 17, England youth goalkeeper. Poppy Brown, 18, midfielder. Saskia Heard, 18, defender.

A Successful Season for the Under-21s Despite the Exits

The departures come despite a genuinely impressive campaign from Arsenal’s under-21 side. They won their league title by eight points from Chelsea, finishing the season on 37 points, losing just two games, scoring 35 goals and conceding only 13. It is a strong platform, but the club has made the decision to move on from these 10 players regardless.

Arsenal Women: Heartbreaking Summer Exit Wave ⚪🔴



In just days, the Gunners are saying goodbye to a core group of warriors:



🇦🇹 Manuela Zinsberger ❌

🇨🇿 Barbora Votikova (end of loan) ❌

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Naomi Williams ❌

🇪🇸 Laia Codina ❌

🇮🇪 Katie McCabe ❌

🇳🇱 Victoria Pelova ❌

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Beth… pic.twitter.com/NSJo9bnruq — V.🙏🏿 (@ViktoRE24) May 14, 2026

Senior Situation Also in Flux

Beyond the academy exits, Arsenal are navigating a significant period of transition at senior level too. Katie McCabe, who had appeared set to leave on a free transfer, is now the subject of a potential contract reversal with the club reportedly reconsidering their position. Leah Williamson returned to the squad for the Everton fixture alongside McCabe, offering some encouraging news heading into the final game of the season.

Arsenal Women players leaving the club this summer:



🇦🇹 Manuela Zinsberger ❌

🇨🇿 Barbora Votikova (end of loan) ❌

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Naomi Williams ❌

🇪🇸 Laia Codina ❌

🇮🇪 Katie McCabe ❌

🇳🇱 Victoria Pelova ❌

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Beth Mead ❌ pic.twitter.com/zdFs8lDSUB — MAYOWA (@TherealMayour) May 15, 2026

Also read: Arsenal Women Season Ticket Prices Set to Rise for 2026/27 as Emirates Stadium Confirmed for All 13 Home WSL Games