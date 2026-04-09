Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women Launch Historic First Ever Fashion Collaboration as Gunners Partner with ‘This’ Brand for 13 Piece Collection
Arsenal Women have launched their first-ever standalone fashion collaboration after partnering with London-based accessory brand Good Squish for an expansive 13-piece collection. The partnership represents a significant milestone for the Gunners’ women’s team as they continue building their commercial presence independently.
The collection covers all matchday essentials, including a baby tee, tracksuit, scarves, and a range of Good Squish’s signature handmade hair scrunchies.
England striker Alessia Russo has also curated a special capsule within the wider drop, adding her personal touch to the collaboration.
Russo Explains Vision Behind Partnership
The Arsenal forward explained the thinking behind the release and what it represents for the club moving forward. “This collection reflects the journey we’re on as a club and the culture we’re continuing to build around Arsenal Women,” Russo stated. “It represents the values we stand for, the pride we feel, and the connection we share with our community.”
The England international added that the range celebrates the role supporters play in driving the team forward. This feels like an important moment for Arsenal Women as they demonstrate their growing commercial strength beyond the men’s team.
Block by Block Consultation Shapes Release
The collaboration was unveiled as part of Arsenal’s Block by Block consultation project, which represents the club’s largest ever initiative on the women’s side. The Gunners are actively working to shape matchday culture alongside their first generation of season ticket holders, with fan input clearly influencing commercial decisions.
The AWFC x Good Squish collection is available now at Arsenal’s online store and at The Armoury club shop. This partnership follows Arsenal’s prolific run of collaborations that has earned them the Fashion FC nickname.
Also read: Everton Achieve Best Financial Results in Eight Years as Revenue Reaches Club Record £196.7 Million Despite £8.6 Million Pre-Tax Loss
Arsenal Dragon
Former Arsenal Women Player Gill Sayell Recalls How Aylesbury Ladies Became Arsenal in 1987 as Vic Akers Created Foundation for Modern Success
Former Arsenal Women player Gill Sayell has recalled the remarkable moment in 1987 when Aylesbury Ladies became Arsenal, laying the foundation for the club that would go on to dominate English women’s football.
The transformation came about after a conversation between Vic Akers and Gill’s father, Bob, who managed Aylesbury at the time.
Sayell was playing for Aylesbury when Arsenal absorbed the club, bringing professionalism and prestige to a team that had been built on strong foundations. The move proved transformative not just for the players but for women’s football in England.
Akers Instilled Professionalism From Day One
“Vic instilled that professionalism in us from the start, that when you wear the shirt you represent Arsenal and that’s a great privilege,” Sayell explained. “The way the team played and held themselves was totally different. We knew we belonged, and we knew we were representing such a prestigious club.” [h/t: Arsenal.com]
Sayell won Player of the Season in Arsenal Ladies’ first campaign in 1987/88 playing as a sweeper. She played for six years until 1993 when the Gunners won the treble in their first season in the top flight, before a knee injury ended her career at 34.
Amazed by Modern Arsenal Women Success
When asked about the current Arsenal Women team regularly playing in front of tens of thousands at the Emirates, Sayell insists there’s no envy. “I’m proud of where my football career went and it’s so nice to have that recognition now. We’re not jealous, we’re amazed, and I couldn’t be prouder of them all.”
Sayell had previously represented the British Independents Team at the 1971 Women’s World Cup aged just 14, playing in front of 90,000 fans at the Azteca Stadium.
Quotes and images in this piece are courtesy of www.arsenal.com.
Also read: Arsenal Women Lose Two Key Stars to Injury Ahead of Brighton Clash as Renee Slegers Confirms Defensive Absences
Arsenal Dragon
Renee Slegers Laments Katie McCabe Hair Pull Incident Taking Attention Away From Arsenal Champions League Victory Over Chelsea
Arsenal manager Renee Slegers has bemoaned Katie McCabe’s hair pull incident overshadowing their two leg Women’s Champions League victory over domestic champions Chelsea.
Ireland’s captain was lucky to avoid being sent off at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday having tugged the hair of Alyssa Thompson as the American sped away towards goal.
Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor was livid at the lack of action taken by referee Alina Pesu or the failure of VAR to intervene. She was eventually sent off, citing the moment as the turning point of the tie they were chasing a two goal deficit in from the first leg.
McCabe Apologetic After Discussion With Slegers
McCabe’s incident has dominated the aftermath of the tie and while Slegers claimed there was no intent by the Dubliner, she admitted a discussion with the 30 year old was arranged the following day. “Yeah, I’ve seen it and have spoken to Katie today as well,” the Dutch coach explained. “She’s very apologetic about the situation and it’s unfortunate that it’s happened.”
Slegers is absolutely right to be frustrated that the incident took attention away from what was an excellent Champions League quarter final between two top WSL sides. Arsenal progressed 3-2 on aggregate and will now face Lyon in the semi finals.
McCabe Reports for Ireland Duty After Brighton Clash
McCabe responded to the controversy by providing her input on social media. “I just want to clarify that I was genuinely reaching for the shirt. I wouldn’t ever want to pull someone’s hair. Full respect to Thompson.”
The Ireland captain is due to report for international duty on Monday following Sunday’s FA Cup quarter final against Brighton. Ireland have a World Cup qualification double header against Poland, firstly in Gdansk on Tuesday week followed by the rematch at Lansdowne Road on April 18.
Also read: UEFA Backs Champions League Officials After Sonia Bompastor Slams VAR Following Chelsea Exit to Arsenal as Katie McCabe Hair Pull Goes Unpunished
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women Lose Two Key Stars to Injury Ahead of Brighton Clash as Renee Slegers Confirms Defensive Absences
Arsenal Women will be without both Steph Catley and Leah Williamson for their WSL clash against Brighton on Friday after Renee Slegers confirmed the defensive duo are sidelined through injury.
Williamson has missed Arsenal’s last three matches with a hamstring issue while Catley was forced off with a calf injury during the second leg of the Champions League quarter final against Chelsea in midweek.
Lionesses captain Williamson was called up to the latest England squad despite her injury concerns, but Slegers insists the centre back is still not ready to return to action for Arsenal. “Both Leah and Steph won’t be available,” Slegers explained. “We were hopeful for Leah, but it’s too soon and Steph of course left the pitch with a calf injury, so she won’t be available tomorrow.”
McCabe Still Apologetic Over Hair Pull Incident
Slegers was also asked about the Katie McCabe hair-pulling incident that overshadowed Arsenal’s 3-2 aggregate victory over Chelsea. The Irish international grabbed Alyssa Thompson’s hair during the closing stages at Stamford Bridge, sparking fury from Blues boss Sonia Bompastor.
“I’ve spoken to Katie today as well and she’s still very apologetic about the situation and it’s unfortunate that it’s happened,” Slegers revealed. “I think it took quite some attention from the game, because if you look at the game and the quality of football and all the big and small battles on the pitch across these two games, it was, in my opinion, a great product of women’s football.”
Slegers Right to Defend Product
The Arsenal boss is absolutely right that the incident took attention away from what was an excellent two-legged tie between two top WSL sides.
Arsenal progressed to the Champions League semi-finals and will be desperate to defend their European crown.
Also read: Everton Women Send 18-Year-Old to Norwegian Side BK Rosenborg on Loan Until November as Academy Graduate Chases Regular Minutes
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