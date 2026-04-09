Arsenal Women Launch Historic First Ever Fashion Collaboration as Gunners Partner with ‘This’ Brand for 13 Piece Collection

Arsenal Women have launched their first-ever standalone fashion collaboration after partnering with London-based accessory brand Good Squish for an expansive 13-piece collection. The partnership represents a significant milestone for the Gunners’ women’s team as they continue building their commercial presence independently.

all matchday essentials, including a baby tee, tracksuit, scarves, and a range of Good Squish’s signature handmade hair scrunchies.

Arsenal x Good Squish (2026)



The ladies would love this 😍 pic.twitter.com/u8WzB2zrcm — Athlete Vanity (@AthleteVanity) April 9, 2026

England striker Alessia Russo has also curated a special capsule within the wider drop, adding her personal touch to the collaboration.

Russo Explains Vision Behind Partnership

The Arsenal forward explained the thinking behind the release and what it represents for the club moving forward. “This collection reflects the journey we’re on as a club and the culture we’re continuing to build around Arsenal Women,” Russo stated. “It represents the values we stand for, the pride we feel, and the connection we share with our community.”

AWFC x Good Squish



Our first-ever Arsenal Women retail collaboration with Good Squish.



Squish styles online only 🛍️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 9, 2026

The England international added that the range celebrates the role supporters play in driving the team forward. This feels like an important moment for Arsenal Women as they demonstrate their growing commercial strength beyond the men’s team.

Block by Block Consultation Shapes Release

The collaboration was unveiled as part of Arsenal’s Block by Block consultation project, which represents the club’s largest ever initiative on the women’s side. The Gunners are actively working to shape matchday culture alongside their first generation of season ticket holders, with fan input clearly influencing commercial decisions.

Arsenal Women F.C. x Good Squish (2026) pic.twitter.com/LWbsp4J6Y8 — Rave (@Rave_magazin) April 9, 2026

The AWFC x Good Squish collection is available now at Arsenal’s online store and at The Armoury club shop. This partnership follows Arsenal’s prolific run of collaborations that has earned them the Fashion FC nickname.

Arsenal x Meta Official. Global brands are aligning with Arsenal and rival fans still think this is a joke. Arsenal will dominate. pic.twitter.com/q6On4FRaEd — Mr Gerald 👑 (@Mr_Gerrie01) April 9, 2026

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