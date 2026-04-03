Arsenal Women Lose Two Key Stars to Injury Ahead of Brighton Clash as Renee Slegers Confirms Defensive Absences

Arsenal Women will be without both Steph Catley and Leah Williamson for their WSL clash against Brighton on Friday after Renee Slegers confirmed the defensive duo are sidelined through injury.

Williamson has missed Arsenal’s last three matches with a hamstring issue while Catley was forced off with a calf injury during the second leg of the Champions League quarter final against Chelsea in midweek.

Lionesses captain Williamson was called up to the latest England squad despite her injury concerns, but Slegers insists the centre back is still not ready to return to action for Arsenal. “Both Leah and Steph won’t be available,” Slegers explained. “We were hopeful for Leah, but it’s too soon and Steph of course left the pitch with a calf injury, so she won’t be available tomorrow.”

McCabe Still Apologetic Over Hair Pull Incident

Slegers was also asked about the Katie McCabe hair-pulling incident that overshadowed Arsenal’s 3-2 aggregate victory over Chelsea. The Irish international grabbed Alyssa Thompson’s hair during the closing stages at Stamford Bridge, sparking fury from Blues boss Sonia Bompastor.

“I’ve spoken to Katie today as well and she’s still very apologetic about the situation and it’s unfortunate that it’s happened,” Slegers revealed. “I think it took quite some attention from the game, because if you look at the game and the quality of football and all the big and small battles on the pitch across these two games, it was, in my opinion, a great product of women’s football.”

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Slegers Right to Defend Product

The Arsenal boss is absolutely right that the incident took attention away from what was an excellent two-legged tie between two top WSL sides.

Arsenal progressed to the Champions League semi-finals and will be desperate to defend their European crown.

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Also read: Everton Women Send 18-Year-Old to Norwegian Side BK Rosenborg on Loan Until November as Academy Graduate Chases Regular Minutes