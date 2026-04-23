Arsenal Women Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger to Leave Club When Contract Expires at End of Season After Seven Years in North London

Arsenal Women have confirmed that goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger will leave the club when her contract expires at the end of this season. The 30 year old Austrian joined the Gunners from Bayern Munich in May 2019 and has made 143 appearances over seven years in north London.

🚨 BREAKING | Manuela Zinsberger is set to leave Arsenal after 7 years at the club.



🧤 The Austrian goalkeeper made 143 appearances in red and white, keeping 53 clean sheets. She leaves Arsenal with two League Cups and a UWCL trophy.



We wish you all the best, Manu ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dHuceXfM2Q — awfcdirect (@awfcdirect) April 23, 2026

Zinsberger made her Arsenal debut against West Ham United on the opening day of the 2019/20 Barclays Women’s Super League season and has since established herself as a key figure between the posts. The Austrian international has kept 51 clean sheets during her time at the club.

Won Multiple Trophies During Arsenal Spell

During her seven years at Arsenal, Zinsberger helped the Gunners win the League Cup in both 2023 and 2024, before adding the UEFA Women’s Champions League trophy in 2025 as Arsenal claimed European glory. The goalkeeper also won the Barclays Women’s Super League Golden Glove award in the 2021/22 season after recording 13 clean sheets in 22 games, demonstrating her quality at the highest level.

Arsenal have confirmed that Manuela Zinsberger 🇦🇹 will leave the club at the end of the season, when her contract expires. pic.twitter.com/3Tj9jDNKi4 — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) April 23, 2026

Zinsberger has been an important member of Renee Slegers’ squad this season, though competition for the number one spot has intensified with Daphne van Domselaar establishing herself as first choice in recent months.

Club Thank Zinsberger for Seven Year Contribution

Arsenal released a statement confirming the departure alongside a video message from the goalkeeper herself. “Everyone at Arsenal Football Club would like to thank Manu for her contribution to the club and we wish her and her family all the best for the future,” the club stated.

For seven years of dedication, passion and pure heart…



Thank you, Manu ❤️



Once a Gooner, always a Gooner 🫶 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 23, 2026

The Austrian’s departure will leave Arsenal searching for experienced backup to van Domselaar ahead of next season. Zinsberger’s professionalism and performances over seven years have made her a respected figure at the club.

👀 Manuela Zinsberger completed her first session on the pitch since sustaining an ACL injury last year. ❤️✅



🗣️ “First time wearing boots again after a long time. Feels great. Can’t wait!” pic.twitter.com/siL5cJAe8x — awfcdirect (@awfcdirect) April 10, 2026

Also read: Fridolina Rolfo Expresses Disappointment as Manchester United Women Star Frustrated Due to ‘This’ Reason