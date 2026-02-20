Arsenal Women March Schedule Set as Dates and Times Confirmed for Champions League Quarter Final Tie Against Chelsea Plus WSL Fixtures

Arsenal Women’s March schedule has been confirmed, with dates and times set for their Champions League quarter final tie against Chelsea alongside three crucial WSL fixtures. The Gunners face a huge month that could define their entire season across multiple competitions.

The Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea will be played over two legs. The first leg at the Emirates Stadium kicks off on Tuesday, March 24, at 20:00 GMT, with early bird tickets already available. The second leg at Stamford Bridge follows on Wednesday, April 1, at 20:00 GMT, with Arsenal allocated 3,083 tickets.

London City First Up After International Break

Arsenal’s first WSL fixture in March sees them travel to the CopperJax Community Stadium in Bromley to face London City Lionesses on Sunday, March 15, at 11:55 GMT. The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK as the Gunners look to maintain their push for automatic Champions League qualification.

Brighton’s postponed fixture from earlier in February still needs to be rescheduled at some point, adding to Arsenal’s already congested calendar. The international break comes at a crucial time, allowing players to rest before the run in.

West Ham and Spurs at Emirates

Arsenal then hosts West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, March 21, at 12:00 GMT, again live on Sky Sports. The Hammers are fighting for survival at the bottom of the table and will provide stubborn opposition.

The month concludes with Arsenal against Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates on Saturday, March 28, at 17:30 GMT. This match is sandwiched between the two Chelsea Champions League legs and represents a massive challenge for Renee Slegers’ side.

Arsenal supporters wearing club colours in the home end at Stamford Bridge will be ejected from the stadium, as this is a UEFA competition.

