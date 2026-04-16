Arsenal Women Appoint Former Player From Early 2000s as Player Pathway Manager Following James Honeyman Departure Last Month

Arsenal Women have appointed Scottish coach and former Gunners player Pauline MacDonald as Player Pathway Manager after James Honeyman left the role last month.

The 47-year-old will report directly to Technical Director Jodie Taylor as player pathways fall under her wider responsibilities at the club.

MacDonald will be responsible for overseeing development pathways for players making the transition from academy football to senior level. The Scot brings extensive experience both as a player and coach, having represented Arsenal 72 times between 1999 and 2003 while earning 66 Scotland caps during her playing career.

The former Scotland U17 coach and ex-Arsenal & Scotland player Pauline MacDonald has been appointed as @ArsenalWFC's player pathway manager, reporting to Jodie Taylor. MacDonald won 66 Scotland caps, two league titles at Arsenal and now holds the Uefa Pro licence. #barclayswsl — Tom Garry (@TomJGarry) April 15, 2026

Extensive Coaching Background in Player Development

As a coach, MacDonald spent seven years with the Scottish FA where she coached the Scotland Under 17s and also served as their performance programme manager. During her time with the Scottish FA, she worked closely alongside former Arsenal Head Coach Shelley Kerr, building valuable experience in youth development.

#SCOW17s | Pauline MacDonald is set to depart her role as Scotland Women's Under-17s head coach after nearly 20 years of dedicated service to the girls’ and women’s game.



All the best for the future, @paulineedi 🙌 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) May 13, 2024

MacDonald has also held the Head Coach position with Dallas Trinity in the United States, though her primary expertise lies in player development rather than first team management. This background makes her well suited for the pathway role at Arsenal.

Thank you, Pauline Macdonald and Gavin Beith, for being part of our inaugural season and making history with our club and this league. We wish you both the very best in your future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/ZD8mRVkoBB — Dallas Trinity FC (@dallastrinityfc) June 25, 2025

Latest Former Player Appointed to Senior Position

The appointment continues Arsenal’s trend of bringing former players into senior positions within the club hierarchy. Head of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley, Head Coach Renee Slegers, assistant coach Kelly Smith and Technical Director Jodie Taylor all previously played for the Gunners before taking up their current roles.

This strategy ensures institutional knowledge and understanding of Arsenal’s culture remains embedded throughout the women’s football structure. MacDonald’s appointment strengthens the pathway between academy and first team football.

Also read: Arsenal Women Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger Steps Up Recovery From Long-Term Injury as Austrian International Returns to Training Pitch Six Months After ACL Surgery