Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women Appoint Former Player From Early 2000s as Player Pathway Manager Following James Honeyman Departure Last Month
Arsenal Women have appointed Scottish coach and former Gunners player Pauline MacDonald as Player Pathway Manager after James Honeyman left the role last month.
The 47-year-old will report directly to Technical Director Jodie Taylor as player pathways fall under her wider responsibilities at the club.
MacDonald will be responsible for overseeing development pathways for players making the transition from academy football to senior level. The Scot brings extensive experience both as a player and coach, having represented Arsenal 72 times between 1999 and 2003 while earning 66 Scotland caps during her playing career.
Extensive Coaching Background in Player Development
As a coach, MacDonald spent seven years with the Scottish FA where she coached the Scotland Under 17s and also served as their performance programme manager. During her time with the Scottish FA, she worked closely alongside former Arsenal Head Coach Shelley Kerr, building valuable experience in youth development.
MacDonald has also held the Head Coach position with Dallas Trinity in the United States, though her primary expertise lies in player development rather than first team management. This background makes her well suited for the pathway role at Arsenal.
Latest Former Player Appointed to Senior Position
The appointment continues Arsenal’s trend of bringing former players into senior positions within the club hierarchy. Head of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley, Head Coach Renee Slegers, assistant coach Kelly Smith and Technical Director Jodie Taylor all previously played for the Gunners before taking up their current roles.
This strategy ensures institutional knowledge and understanding of Arsenal’s culture remains embedded throughout the women’s football structure. MacDonald’s appointment strengthens the pathway between academy and first team football.
Also read: Arsenal Women Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger Steps Up Recovery From Long-Term Injury as Austrian International Returns to Training Pitch Six Months After ACL Surgery
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women vs. Aston Villa WSL Fixture Rescheduled to ‘This’ Date as Champions League Semi Final Progression Forces Date Change
Arsenal Women’s trip to Villa Park has been moved to Saturday May 9 with a noon kick off after the Gunners secured their place in the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi finals.
The fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, giving fans plenty of opportunity to watch what promises to be a fascinating encounter between two sides with very different objectives for the remainder of the season.
Arsenal are offering subsidised coach travel for supporters making the journey to Birmingham, with full ticket and travel information available through the club’s official website. This is a smart touch from the Gunners, who clearly want a strong away following at Villa Park for what could be a significant fixture in their WSL title push.
Champions League Success Disrupts Domestic Schedule
Arsenal’s progression through the Women’s Champions League continues to create scheduling headaches for the WSL, though these are the problems every ambitious club wants to have. Defending European champions are naturally expected to go deep into these competitions, and the fixture calendar inevitably suffers as a result.
The Gunners have been forced to reschedule multiple domestic fixtures this season due to their continental commitments, placing considerable demands on Renee Slegers’ squad during the business end of the campaign. Managing that workload while competing on two fronts remains the ultimate test of squad depth.
Villa Desperate for Points in Tight WSL Midtable Battle
The rescheduled date carries huge significance for Aston Villa, who currently sit ninth with three matches remaining and desperately need points to finish the season strongly.
Villa are just one point behind Brighton in sixth, meaning this Arsenal fixture on May 9 could prove absolutely decisive in determining where Natalia Arroyo’s side finish their transitional campaign. Arsenal will be formidable opponents regardless of where their own title ambitions stand by then.
Also read: Arsenal Women Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger Steps Up Recovery From Long Term Injury as Austrian International Returns to Training Pitch Six Months After ACL Surgery
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women vs. Everton Fixture Details Confirmed as WSL Round 21 Clash Rescheduled for Emirates Stadium on ‘This’ Date
Arsenal Women’s Barclays Women’s Super League Round 21 fixture against Everton has now been confirmed following broadcast selections.
The clash against the Toffees will take place at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday May 13 with kick off scheduled for 7pm which represents the final home game of the season.
The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports which ensures fans unable to attend can still watch the action. Arsenal confirmed the fixture details on Thursday following the completion of broadcast scheduling for the final rounds of the WSL campaign.
Tickets Already on Sale from £15
Tickets for the final home game of the season are already on sale from £15 for adults and £7.50 for juniors. The pricing makes it affordable for families to attend Emirates Stadium as the Gunners close off the 2025/26 WSL season which is absolutely brilliant.
Arsenal are encouraging supporters to grab their tickets early for what promises to be an important fixture. The club wants a strong crowd to help push the team over the line in their final home match of the campaign at the Emirates.
Crucial Period for Gunners
The timing of the fixture comes during a crucial period as Arsenal continue their push for a top three finish. The Gunners remain in contention for Champions League qualification with every point proving vital in the final weeks of the season.
Everton meanwhile will be looking to finish their campaign strongly after an inconsistent season. The Toffees have shown they can be dangerous opponents on their day which means Arsenal cannot afford to take anything for granted in this fixture.
The 7pm kick off time on a Wednesday evening should attract a decent crowd with Arsenal hoping home advantage proves decisive as they aim to secure three crucial points.
Also read: Arsenal Women Launch Historic First Ever Fashion Collaboration as Gunners Partner with ‘This’ Brand for 13 Piece Collection
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger Steps Up Recovery From Long Term Injury as Austrian International Returns to Training Pitch Six Months After ACL Surgery
Manuela Zinsberger has stepped up her recovery from long-term injury, with the Arsenal goalkeeper having returned to the training pitch earlier today. The Gunners confirmed the news via a series of posts on their official club X account, which is absolutely brilliant to see.
The 30-year-old Austrian international keeper has been sidelined since sustaining an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury back in October. Zinsberger went down with her injury during a club training session, which ruled her out for the remainder of the campaign.
Spent Last Six Months in Rehabilitation
Zinsberger has undergone surgery and has spent the last six months in rehabilitation, working her way back to fitness. After recently completing some light gym work, the player returned to the training field earlier today for the first time since sustaining her injury.
She was pictured doing some running and catching some balls, which demonstrates good progress. Zinsberger is likely to slowly build up further ball work over the coming weeks as she continues her careful recovery programme under the guidance of Arsenal’s medical staff.
Not Expected Back Before Season End
Arsenal are not expecting Zinsberger to return to full fitness before the end of the current season. She is likely to have the benefit of a full pre-season programme in the summer before pushing to regain her place in the starting XI next term, which is frankly the sensible approach.
The Gunners are still competing to retain their UEFA Women’s Champions League title this season. Meanwhile, they are pushing to finish as high as possible in the Women’s Super League table with just a handful of matches remaining in the domestic campaign.
Zinsberger will have a role to play in keeping morale high in the squad at the business end of the season despite not being available for selection.
Also read: Sarina Wiegman adds £50k-rated Niamh Charles to England squad as Chelsea star proves fitness amid Lionesses milestone
Home » Dragon Feeds » Arsenal Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool14 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”