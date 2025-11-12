Arsenal Women Player Ratings vs. Bayern Munich: Pernille Harder Haunts Gunners as Champions Squander Two-Goal Lead

Arsenal Women surrendered a commanding two-goal advantage to lose 3-2 at the Allianz Arena, suffering a devastating Champions League defeat that threatens their title defense. Emily Fox and Mariona Caldentey established control before Bayern’s second-half onslaught overturned the deficit.

The Standout Performers:

Mariona Caldentey – 7/10 Thrashed home Arsenal’s second goal after capitalizing on dreadful Bayern defending. Shifted the ball brilliantly before unleashing an unstoppable 20-yard drive into the roof of the net.

Provided creative spark throughout, constantly threatening with technical quality whenever receiving possession.

Alessia Russo – 7/10 Deserved more for her efforts after seeing plenty of possession in dangerous areas. Forced excellent save from Mala Grohs with long-distance strike and created wonderful opportunity for Frida Maanum late on. Her attacking intent couldn’t prevent the collapse.

Emily Fox – 7/10 Opened scoring by capitalizing on goalkeeper error, heading home from close range after Beth Mead’s powerful shot.

Faced significantly more defensive work after halftime as Bayern dominated proceedings.

The Solid Showings:

Beth Mead – 6/10 Credited with assist for opener after her fierce low shot was palmed down into Fox’s path. Involved in buildup for second goal and shrugged off heavy challenge in the 50th minute. Productive evening overall.

Stina Blackstenius – 6/10 Nearly scored spectacular goal when fierce strike crashed off crossbar. Constant threat before 60th-minute substitution but couldn’t add to Arsenal’s tally.

Caitlin Foord – 6/10 Productive display cut short after hour mark when replaced by Chloe Kelly.

Katie McCabe – 6/10 Relatively quiet evening before 75th-minute substitution.

Victoria Pelova – 6/10 Covered significant ground with tireless running before replacement by Kyra Cooney-Cross.

Daphne van Domselaar – 5/10 Virtual spectator during dominant first half. Exposed completely for Alara Sehitler’s 67th-minute goal and helpless preventing Pernille Harder’s brilliant looping equalizer or Glodis Viggosdottir’s winner.

Stephanie Catley – 5/10 Caught flat-footed holding high line for Bayern’s opener. Stood off Harder disastrously for equalizer.

Lottie Wubben-Moy – 5/10 Similar struggles to defensive partner Catley. Slow closing down Harder for leveller after being caught off-guard by Bayern’s quick break.

Chloe Kelly – 5/10 Struggled making impact after 60th-minute introduction with Arsenal pinned back.

Frida Maanum – 5/10 Squandered glorious chance after excellent Russo work with 10 minutes remaining.

Renee Slegers – 4/10 Shell-shocked after watching commanding position evaporate. Failed adjusting tactically after halftime as Bayern completely dominated.

