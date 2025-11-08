Arsenal Women Player Ratings vs. Chelsea: Alessia Russo Delivers Justice After Stina Blackstenius Handball Controversy

Arsenal Women salvaged a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in a controversy-riddled encounter that saw two late goals disallowed. Alessia Russo’s 87th-minute equalizer cancelled out Alyssa Thompson’s ninth-minute opener, keeping Arsenal within five points of the unbeaten leaders.

The Standout Performers:

Alessia Russo – 8/10 Delivered when Arsenal needed her most. After a quiet afternoon, swept home the crucial equalizer in the 87th minute despite appearing potentially offside in buildup. Her composed finish rescued a point after Stina Blackstenius’ controversial disallowed goal threatened to define the match.

Beth Mead – 7.5/10 England international struggled initially but delivered dangerous corner that led to Blackstenius’ controversially disallowed strike. Grew into contest as Arsenal dominated possession after Chelsea’s blistering start fizzled out.

Frida Maanum – 7.5/10 Substitute made instant impact off the bench. Thought she’d grabbed stoppage-time winner with composed finish past Hannah Hampton, only for offside flag to deny her what replays suggested was legitimate goal. Provided assist for Russo’s equalizer.

The Solid Showings:

Mariona Caldentey – 7/10 Looked most likely to provide magic to unlock Chelsea’s defense through quick feet and directness. Created opportunities with intelligent movement between lines.

Stina Blackstenius – 7/10 Repeatedly caught offside with poorly timed runs. Appeared to score perfectly good goal in 53rd minute after smashing home from corner, but referee Melissa Burgin controversially ruled it out for inconclusive handball.

Kim Little – 6.5/10 Struggled early as Chelsea dominated opening exchanges. Part of midfield that eventually wrestled control after sluggish first 25 minutes, growing stronger as match progressed.

Daphne van Domselaar – 6/10 Rooted to spot for Thompson’s opener. Fortunate not to concede second when Catarina Macario’s shot nearly squirmed through before bouncing off bar. Improved after shaky opening period.

Katie McCabe – 6/10 Enjoyed attacking moments against Lucy Bronze but struggled defensively with Chelsea’s attack-minded Johanna Rytting Kaneryd. Booked for bringing down Bronze before substitution after 60 minutes.

