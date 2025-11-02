Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women Player Ratings vs. Leicester City: Russo and Blackstenius Fire Gunners to Emphatic Victory
Arsenal Women extended their winning streak to three consecutive matches with a commanding 4-1 victory at the King Power Stadium.
Alessia Russo, a Sari Kees own goal, and Stina Blackstenius’ brace powered the Gunners to their most convincing performance of the season, moving them within touching distance of the WSL’s top positions ahead of next week’s crucial Chelsea clash.
The Standout Performers:
Alessia Russo – 9/10 Marked her return from injury with a clinical performance, opening scoring after just six minutes when she fired home Stina Blackstenius’ knockdown. Created Arsenal’s second goal with a teasing cross that Sari Kees deflected into her own net.
Her movement throughout tormented Leicester’s backline, dropping deep to link play before spinning behind defenders. Showcased exactly why Arsenal have missed her during recent struggles.
Stina Blackstenius – 9/10 Terrorized Leicester from the opening whistle, nearly scoring within 13 seconds before finally getting her reward with a powerful near-post finish from Beth Mead’s pass. Added her second in stoppage time after Chloe Kelly’s excellent through ball, hammering home to complete a dominant display. Her work rate, intelligent running, and clinical finishing demonstrated the complete striker performance Arsenal desperately needed.
Beth Mead – 8.5/10 Pulled the strings from the right wing, creating more chances than any other player on the pitch. Her cross led to Russo’s opener, and her perfectly weighted pass found Blackstenius for Arsenal’s third.
Caused constant problems with her delivery and movement, though did have some sloppy moments in possession including one that gifted Leicester their best first-half opportunity.
Mariona Caldentey – 8/10 Dictated proceedings throughout with her exceptional passing range and tactical intelligence. Perfect in possession during the first half, completing all 16 passes attempted. Created multiple opportunities with her vision and weight of pass, dominating central areas where Arsenal have struggled for creativity recently. Another wonderful display from the Spanish midfielder.
Other Notable Performances:
Caitlin Foord – 7.5/10 Continued her excellent form from the international break with another strong performance at both ends. Full of running and on the end of numerous chances, her movement created space others exploited. Could have scored herself but fired narrowly over early in the second half after Mariona’s setup.
Daphne van Domselaar – 7/10 Made an important return between the sticks after Manu Zinsberger’s season-ending ACL injury. Had a couple of iffy moments in possession but stood tall in a crucial one-on-one against Noemie Mouchon, making a strong save when Leicester threatened to pull a goal back at 3-0. Confident claiming crosses throughout.
Taylor Hinds – 7/10 After continuing momentum from her strong England performances during the international break, she delivered an excellent display at both ends. Her long free-kick created Arsenal’s second goal, floating perfectly over Leicester’s defense for Russo to exploit.
Laia Codina – 6.5/10 Stepped up to kickstart attacks regularly while effectively keeping tabs on Leicester’s limited threats. Moved the ball accurately and won most of her duels. Got caught out for Leicester’s consolation goal when Mouchon raced clear, though Arsenal were already 3-0 ahead.
Katie McCabe – 6.5/10 Her final ball wasn’t always as pinpoint as expected, but she remained a constant option in the final third without being too exposed defensively. Solid if unspectacular performance from the captain.
Steph Catley – 6.5/10 Moved the ball accurately and was successful in most of her duels. Provided defensive stability down the left while contributing to Arsenal’s build-up play.
Kim Little – 6.5/10 Quietly kept things ticking over in midfield, allowing Mariona to really run the show. Her experience and positioning allowed Arsenal’s more creative players freedom to attack.
Substitutes:
Chloe Kelly – 7/10 Came on and immediately added energy down the right. Provided an excellent through ball for Blackstenius’ second goal less than a minute after Leicester pulled one back, showing her quality in the final third.
Emily Fox, Victoria Pelova – 6/10 All introduced late to manage the game and give key players rest ahead of Saturday’s Chelsea clash. Insufficient time to make meaningful impact beyond seeing out the victory.
Arsenal Dragon
Yulian Mosquera to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Player Profile
|Category
|Details
|Full Name
|Yulian Mosquera Ibargüen
|Age
|14 years old
|Position
|Defender
|Current Club
|Valencia CF U15
|Height
|Nearly as tall as brother Cristhian (who is 6’2″)
|Nationality
|Spanish
|International
|Spain U15 (called up October 2025)
|Eligibility
|Spain, Colombia
|Brother
|Cristhian Mosquera (Arsenal defender)
Scout Report
Yulian Mosquera represents Valencia’s next potential defensive talent from the Mosquera family. The 14-year-old defender received his first Spain U15 call-up in October 2025, following in his older brother Cristhian’s footsteps through Spain’s youth system.
During Cristhian’s Arsenal contract signing in July 2025, Mikel Arteta made headlines by joking about Yulian’s future. The Arsenal manager handed the teenager a pen and said “So you can imagine this in the future,” adding with a smile, “He’s really good.” Valencia reportedly viewed Arteta’s comments as inappropriate, concerned about Arsenal’s interest in another academy prospect.
Yulian is described as “one of the brightest talents” in Valencia’s academy system. His physical development mirrors his brother’s trajectory—already nearly matching Cristhian’s 6’2″ frame despite being just 14 years old. This exceptional height for his age suggests he’ll possess similar physical advantages when fully matured.
Like Cristhian, Yulian holds dual eligibility for Spain and Colombia through their parents’ heritage. The Mosquera family remains settled in Valencia with no plans to relocate, meaning FIFA regulations prevent any international transfer until Yulian turns 16.
Valencia are determined to avoid repeating Cristhian’s departure. They felt “forced” to sell Cristhian for just £13 million because he wouldn’t extend his contract, believing they deserved double that fee. The club will likely offer Yulian improved terms early to secure his long-term commitment.
SWOT Analysis
Strengths
- Elite Physical Development: Nearly matching his brother’s 6’2″ height at just 14 suggests exceptional genetic advantages for a defender
- Academy Pedigree: Developed in Valencia’s renowned youth system that produced Cristhian and numerous La Liga players
- International Recognition: Spain U15 call-up validates his talent among his age group’s elite prospects
- Family Blueprint: Cristhian’s pathway from Valencia academy to Arsenal provides proven template for development
Weaknesses
- Extremely Limited Information: Zero publicly available match footage, statistics, or detailed scouting reports make comprehensive assessment impossible
- Age and Development Uncertainty: At 14, predicting his ceiling remains pure speculation—physical and technical development could plateau
- Valencia’s Protective Stance: Club determined not to lose another Mosquera cheaply, making any future transfer complicated and expensive
Opportunities
- Arsenal’s Established Interest: Arteta’s public comments signal genuine long-term tracking, positioning Arsenal favorably when transfer becomes possible
- Brother’s Influence: Cristhian’s Arsenal success could attract Yulian once he reaches 16 and can legally move
- Spain Youth Pathway: Continued international progression through U17, U19, U21 levels would validate elite potential
Threats
- FIFA Transfer Restrictions: Cannot leave Spain until 16 unless parents relocate, limiting Arsenal’s options for two years minimum
- Valencia’s Determination: Club desperate to retain him after Cristhian’s departure, likely offering lucrative long-term contract
- Family Stability: Mosquera family happy in Valencia with no relocation plans, reducing likelihood of early move
- Competition from Elite Clubs: If he continues progressing, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and other Spanish giants will pursue him aggressively
Verdict
Yulian Mosquera remains too young and unproven for meaningful scouting assessment. His primary value to Arsenal lies in being Cristhian’s brother with similar physical traits and Valencia pedigree. Arsenal’s interest appears genuine but patience is mandatory—any transfer cannot happen until summer 2027 at the earliest when he turns 16.
Arsenal
3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 2-0 Win Over Burnley at Turf Moor
Arsenal cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory at Turf Moor, extending their winning streak to nine consecutive matches across all competitions. Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice scored first-half headers as the Gunners moved seven points clear at the Premier League summit, maintaining their extraordinary defensive record with a seventh consecutive clean sheet.
Viktor Gyokeres’ Confidence Looks to Be Growing
Viktor Gyokeres delivered his best 45 minutes in an Arsenal shirt, ending a five-match top-flight goal drought with a poacher’s header from Gabriel’s knockdown before producing an assist of sublime quality. His cross-field pass to Leandro Trossard for Rice’s goal demonstrated vision and technical execution that’s been absent during his recent struggles.
The Swedish striker scored his fourth league goal of the season and finally looked comfortable leading Arsenal’s attack. His intelligent movement created space for Bukayo Saka twice in the first half, nearly setting up additional goals before halftime. Though he was substituted at the interval for Mikel Merino—with no injury update provided—his opening-period performance suggested the confidence that made him Europe’s most prolific striker at Sporting CP is returning.
Declan Rice’s Set-Piece Deliveries Are Invaluable
Arsenal’s £105 million midfielder justified every penny with another masterclass from dead balls. His pinpoint corner delivery found Gabriel at the back post for Gyokeres’ opener, marking Arsenal’s eighth league goal from corners this season—the most ever by a team through their first 10 Premier League matches.
Rice then powered home a thumping header from Trossard’s cross to double the lead, showcasing his aerial threat that complements his set-piece creativity. Arsenal have now scored 12 of their 18 Premier League goals via set pieces this campaign, a 67% conversion rate that’s unprecedented in the competition’s history.
His ability to whip corners with perfect trajectory and pace has weaponized Arsenal’s attacking threat from defensive situations. Teams cannot afford to concede free-kicks anywhere near their penalty area when Rice stands over the ball, creating a psychological advantage that’s proving decisive in tight matches.
Besides Timber, Martin Zubimendi’s Fitness Might Also Be Crucial Going Forward
Zubimendi sat down for treatment late in the match before being substituted for Christian Norgaard, sparking concern about another potential injury to Arsenal’s already depleted squad. The Spanish midfielder has been instrumental in Arsenal’s midfield triumvirate alongside Rice and the injured Martin Odegaard, providing tactical discipline and progressive passing that’s allowed Arsenal to dominate possession.
With Odegaard still five weeks away from returning, Zubimendi’s fitness becomes even more critical. He’s started every Premier League match this season, forming the platform that’s enabled Arsenal to concede just three goals in 10 matches while maintaining territorial dominance.
Arsenal face Slavia Prague on Tuesday in the Champions League before traveling to Sunderland next Sunday, meaning any Zubimendi absence would force Arteta into midfield reshuffles at a crucial period. Jurrien Timber avoided injury again, but Zubimendi’s late treatment reminds everyone how thin Arsenal’s squad depth remains despite their impressive winning run.
Arsenal
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Burnley: Gyokeres and Rice Power Gunners to Ninth Straight Win
Arsenal extended their winning streak to nine consecutive matches with a dominant 2-0 victory at Turf Moor, moving seven points clear at the Premier League summit. Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice scored first-half headers as the Gunners recorded their seventh consecutive clean sheet, maintaining their extraordinary defensive record while William Saliba returned from injury.
The Standout Performers:
Declan Rice – 9/10 Delivered another complete midfield masterclass, setting up Gyokeres’ opener with an undefendable corner delivery before powering home a thumping header from Leandro Trossard’s cross.
His work rate never stopped, covering ground relentlessly while controlling proceedings from deep. Arsenal’s eighth set-piece goal in 10 matches came directly from his delivery, cementing his status as the Premier League’s most dangerous dead-ball specialist.
Gabriel Magalhaes – 9/10 Dominated aerial duels throughout, winning everything Burnley launched toward him.
His cushioned flick-on from Rice’s corner created Gyokeres’ opening goal, showcasing the attacking threat he brings from defensive situations. Defensively imperious, organizing Arsenal’s backline to another clean sheet against limited opposition.
Viktor Gyokeres – 8.5/10 Produced his best 45 minutes in Arsenal colors before being substituted at halftime with an alleged minor knock. His poacher’s header from Gabriel’s flick opened scoring, but his hold-up play and vision stole the show. The cross-field pass to Trossard that created Rice’s goal demonstrated technical quality absent during recent struggles, suggesting his confidence is finally returning.
Leandro Trossard – 8/10 Marked his 100th Premier League appearance for Arsenal with an excellent display. Battled Kyle Walker throughout despite lacking the veteran’s pace, compensating with superb technical skill and intelligent movement. Provided the assist for Rice’s goal with a pinpoint cross before having his own rebound effort cleared off the line.
Other Notable Performances:
William Saliba – 7.5/10 Returned from injury without missing a beat, dealing comfortably with Burnley’s limited attacking threats.
Brought calmness to Arsenal’s defensive shape, positioning himself perfectly to intercept danger before it developed. His presence allows Arsenal to play their high line with confidence.
Jurrien Timber – 7/10 Another solid showing down the right flank, linking effectively with Bukayo Saka while defending his zone competently. Flashed one effort over the bar when pushing forward. Continues his remarkable consistency as Arsenal’s most reliable defender this season.
Riccardo Calafiori – 7/10 Performed his defensive duties diligently while providing attacking threat when opportunities arose. His willingness to push high created extra numbers in attack, though Burnley rarely tested him defensively during a comfortable afternoon.
Martin Zubimendi – 6.5/10 Anchored midfield with conviction, breaking up Burnley attacks and recycling possession effectively. Limped off late in the match needing treatment, sparking concern about another injury to Arsenal’s depleted squad. Offered little going forward but fulfilled his defensive responsibilities.
Eberechi Eze – 6.5/10 Showed positive involvement during the first half without producing decisive moments. Faded after the interval before being substituted in the 71st minute. Still searching for consistent influence despite flashes of quality.
Bukayo Saka – 5.5/10 Uncharacteristically wasteful in front of goal, missing two golden opportunities in the first half that he’d normally convert. Dúbravka saved well from his early one-on-one before denying him again after flowing Arsenal move. His marker struggled to contain him, but Saka couldn’t capitalize.
Substitutes:
Mikel Merino – 6/10 Replaced Gyokeres at halftime, shifting Arsenal’s shape with the striker withdrawn. Struggled to impose himself in advanced positions, lacking the focal point presence Gyokeres provided before his substitution.
Ethan Nwaneri – 6.5/10 Brought energy after entering in the 71st minute. Shot wide when well-positioned late on but demonstrated his confidence demanding the ball in dangerous areas. Deserves more opportunities after impressing against Brighton.
Piero Hincapie – 5.5/10 Brief cameo at left-back after Calafiori’s withdrawal. Insufficient time to make meaningful impact.
Christian Norgaard – 6.5/10 Replaced Zubimendi late after the Spaniard needed treatment. Forced Dúbravka into a smart save with a decent effort, showing alertness despite limited minutes.
