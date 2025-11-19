Arsenal Women Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid: Russo’s Brace Rescues Gunners From Champions League Crisis

Arsenal Women fought back from a goal down to beat Real Madrid 2-1 at Meadow Park on Wednesday evening, ending their three-match winless run and keeping their Champions League title defense alive.

Alessia Russo scored twice with powerful headers as the holders secured their first victory since November 2, moving them closer to knockout qualification.

The Standout Performers:

Alessia Russo – 9/10 Delivered when Arsenal desperately needed heroics, scoring both goals with dominant headers that showcased her aerial prowess. Her first arrived in the 52nd minute, attacking Chloe Kelly’s cross with conviction to level Caroline Weir’s opener.

Her second came 14 minutes later from Beth Mead’s corner, powering home at the near post. Nearly completed her hat-trick late on but fired narrowly wide after combining with Frida Maanum. The 26-year-old’s movement throughout troubled Real Madrid’s defense, constantly finding pockets of space between their lines.

Chloe Kelly – 8/10 Created Russo’s equalizer with a teasing cross from the right flank that the striker attacked perfectly. Her energy and directness down the wing caused constant problems for Real Madrid’s backline, stretching their defensive shape and creating space for teammates. Won several duels and delivered dangerous service throughout her time on the pitch.

Beth Mead – 7.5/10 Came off the bench and immediately impacted proceedings, delivering the corner that Russo converted for Arsenal’s winner. Her quality from set pieces has become invaluable for Arsenal this season, providing ammunition for their aerial threats. Demonstrated why Renee Slegers trusted her despite injury concerns from the Tottenham derby.

Lotte Wubben-Moy – 7/10 Made crucial interventions throughout, including a vital block on Caroline Weir’s shot in the first half that prevented Real Madrid extending their lead.

Her positioning and awareness kept Arsenal in the match during periods when Real Madrid threatened to take control. Won her aerial duels consistently and distributed accurately when building from defense.

Other Notable Performances:

Daphne van Domselaar – 6.5/10 Couldn’t prevent Weir’s stunning volley before halftime—a strike that gave even the best goalkeepers no chance. Made an important save to deny Weir again after the interval, showing sharp reflexes to preserve Arsenal’s chances of comeback. Commanded her area confidently when dealing with crosses.

Emily Fox – 6.5/10 Defended sturdily against Athenea del Castillo’s pace and trickery down Real Madrid’s left flank. The USWNT defender stood up well to one of La Liga’s most dangerous wingers, using her positioning intelligently to limit crossing opportunities. Contributed when Arsenal built attacks from the right.

Steph Catley – 6/10 Solid if unspectacular at centre-back, making several well-timed interventions to thwart Real Madrid attacks. Occasionally careless on the ball under pressure but recovered to prevent dangerous situations developing. Her partnership with Wubben-Moy provided enough stability for Arsenal to mount their comeback.

Katie McCabe – 6/10 Worked tirelessly down the left flank without producing her best creative output. Defended solidly when Real Madrid attacked but her final ball lacked precision when Arsenal needed quality delivery. Standard captain’s performance without standout moments.

Frida Maanum – 6/10 Headed narrowly wide from close range early in the match when Arsenal should have taken the lead. Combined well with Russo late on, creating the chance that nearly brought a hat-trick. Her movement between lines troubled Real Madrid but lacked the cutting edge to produce assists or goals herself.

Kyra Cooney-Cross – 5.5/10 Had the first sight of goal when Real Madrid gave away possession dangerously, but her shot from the edge of the box was blocked. Worked hard in midfield without controlling proceedings as Arsenal needed. Struggled to impose rhythm during Real Madrid’s better periods.

Mariona Caldentey – 5.5/10 Busy without being brilliant in midfield, receiving possession frequently but unable to unlock Real Madrid’s organized defense with penetrative passes. Her technical quality showed in flashes but lacked consistency throughout the 90 minutes.

Caitlin Foord – 5.5/10 Contributed defensively and worked tirelessly but couldn’t produce the attacking spark Arsenal needed from wide positions. Real Madrid’s defensive structure limited her opportunities to exploit space in behind.

Stina Blackstenius – 5/10 Struggled to make an impact as Arsenal’s target woman, failing to hold up play effectively or threaten Real Madrid’s defense. Her physical presence should have been more useful given Russo’s aerial dominance, but the partnership never clicked. Substituted as Slegers sought different attacking options.

Substitutes:

Olivia Smith, Victoria Pelova – 6/10 Both entered late to help see out the victory, providing fresh legs as Arsenal protected their slender advantage. Insufficient time to make meaningful attacking contributions beyond game management.

