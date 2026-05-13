Arsenal Women Season Ticket Prices Set to Rise for 2026/27 as Emirates Stadium Confirmed for All 13 Home WSL Games

Arsenal Women supporters will see a slight increase in season ticket costs next season, with the club confirming a pro-rata price adjustment following the decision to host all 13 home WSL fixtures at Emirates Stadium in 2026/27.

The increase is a direct result of the league expanding to 14 teams, meaning two additional home games compared to the current campaign’s 11.

The per-match cost for adults in general admission will remain between £10 and £16, depending on seat location, with an average rise of £1.30 per match applied across general admission pricing.

There's no place like home 🔴⚪

️

Arsenal have confirmed all their home games for the 2025/26 Barclays Women’s Super League season will be played at Emirates Stadium 🏟️



The Emirates will also be the home ground for UWCL knockout rounds while domestic cup fixtures will continue… pic.twitter.com/LHsr0c4zQ6 — W Golazo (@WGolazo) May 12, 2026

New Pricing Tiers Introduced

Alongside the price adjustment, Arsenal have refined their seating tier structure for next season. Tier one will now be reserved exclusively for blocks positioned at the halfway line. The remaining midfield seats previously categorised under tier one will shift into a new tier two, while the rest of the stadium falls into a newly created tier three.

Arsenal have announced that all their Women's Super League games will be at the Emirates Stadium in the 2026-27 campaign, for a second season in a row 🏟️



The club say a record-breaking half a million tickets have been sold so far this season across all home matches 👏 pic.twitter.com/Iglt7vuV0O — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 12, 2026

The club described the changes as part of their commitment to driving sustainable growth in the women’s game while maintaining the community feel that has developed around their matchday audience.

Safe Standing Set to Come to the Clock End

Arsenal also confirmed that safe standing railings will be installed at the Clock End before the new season begins, a move aimed at improving atmosphere and enhancing the overall fan experience at women’s fixtures.

🚨 OFFICIAL | Arsenal will play all their 2026/27 WSL home games at Emirates Stadium, for the second year in a row.



UWCL knock-out games will also be held there, Meadow Park will host UWCL league phase and domestic cup games.



[@ArsenalWFC]

[@awfcdirect] pic.twitter.com/UXZMSwxkFJ — The Ball Vibes (Football Zone) (@bright_Ehi2) May 12, 2026

However, the club will hold a consultation with women’s team supporters over the summer to gauge whether an enforced seated policy would be preferred over standing, ensuring the decision reflects what the fanbase actually wants.

The Context Behind the Changes

Arsenal Women drew an average attendance of 34,677 across their 10 WSL home fixtures in 2025/26 and registered a record 17,000 seasonal members this term. The pricing and infrastructure changes are clearly designed to build on that momentum heading into next season.

Also read: Arsenal Women Confirm Where All WSL Home Games Will Be Played