Arsenal Women Season Ticket Renewals Open for 2026-27 Campaign as Gunners Offer Six Game Bundle Option

Arsenal Women have opened the renewal window for season tickets ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, allowing existing holders to secure their seats for all 13 WSL home matches at Emirates Stadium next season. The club are also offering a Six Game Bundle option for supporters who prefer flexibility in their matchday attendance.

Onwards to 26/27, together ✊



Emirates Stadium season tickets are now available for renewal.



Secure your seat now, Gooners 🎟️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) June 15, 2026

Season ticket holders can renew from now, with general sale opening on Friday 26 June. The renewals come after an exciting season for the Gunners, who reached the Champions League final and secured a top three finish in the WSL table.

Everton Women Season Tickets are now on general sale – meaning Blues can secure their seat at Goodison Park for every league and cup fixture of 2026/27 🔵⚪️



🔗 https://t.co/V4cz7eRw5u#UHTPodcast #EFC #COYB #Everton pic.twitter.com/lSsxuMPAKr — The Unholy Trinity Everton Podcast (@UHTPodcast) June 15, 2026

Benefits Include Priority Access and Exclusive Perks

Season tickets continue to offer excellent value for money when watching Arsenal Women in N5, with supporters receiving numerous benefits alongside their matchday access. Holders enjoy player meet and greets, priority access to fixtures at Meadow Park and away matches, plus additional exclusive benefits throughout the season.

Secure your seat at Emirates Stadium 🏡



Season tickets renewals open at 2pm (UK) on Monday, Gooners 👇 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) June 14, 2026

The Six Game Bundle option allows supporters to select six fixtures from the upcoming WSL campaign rather than committing to all home matches. Included fixtures will be confirmed following the Barclays WSL fixture release in July, giving supporters clarity on which games they wish to attend.

Club Focuses on Fan Experience and Retention

The renewal process reflects Arsenal’s commitment to building a sustainable supporter base for the women’s team as attendances continue to grow. By offering flexible ticketing options alongside traditional season tickets, the club aim to cater to different supporter needs and circumstances.

🎖️ Alessia Russo MBE

🎖️ Chloe Kelly MBE

🎖️ Michelle Agyemang MBE



A massive congratulations to our trio of Gunners named in the King's Birthday Honours list for services to football! ❤️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) June 13, 2026

Season ticket prices and full benefits details are available on Arsenal’s official website, allowing fans to make informed decisions about their renewal options before the general sale period begins.

Also read: Beth Mead Completes Manchester City Move From Arsenal After Nine Years and Multiple European Championship Triumphs