Arsenal
Arsenal Women Season Ticket Renewals Open for 2026-27 Campaign as Gunners Offer Six Game Bundle Option
Arsenal Women have opened the renewal window for season tickets ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, allowing existing holders to secure their seats for all 13 WSL home matches at Emirates Stadium next season. The club are also offering a Six Game Bundle option for supporters who prefer flexibility in their matchday attendance.
Season ticket holders can renew from now, with general sale opening on Friday 26 June. The renewals come after an exciting season for the Gunners, who reached the Champions League final and secured a top three finish in the WSL table.
Benefits Include Priority Access and Exclusive Perks
Season tickets continue to offer excellent value for money when watching Arsenal Women in N5, with supporters receiving numerous benefits alongside their matchday access. Holders enjoy player meet and greets, priority access to fixtures at Meadow Park and away matches, plus additional exclusive benefits throughout the season.
The Six Game Bundle option allows supporters to select six fixtures from the upcoming WSL campaign rather than committing to all home matches. Included fixtures will be confirmed following the Barclays WSL fixture release in July, giving supporters clarity on which games they wish to attend.
Club Focuses on Fan Experience and Retention
The renewal process reflects Arsenal’s commitment to building a sustainable supporter base for the women’s team as attendances continue to grow. By offering flexible ticketing options alongside traditional season tickets, the club aim to cater to different supporter needs and circumstances.
Season ticket prices and full benefits details are available on Arsenal’s official website, allowing fans to make informed decisions about their renewal options before the general sale period begins.
Also read: Beth Mead Completes Manchester City Move From Arsenal After Nine Years and Multiple European Championship Triumphs
Arsenal
Alessia Russo, Chloe Kelly and Michelle Agyemang Awarded MBEs for Euro 2025 Success Following Arsenal’s Champions League Triumph
Arsenal have celebrated three of their players receiving MBEs in the King’s Birthday Honours List. Alessia Russo, Chloe Kelly and Michelle Agyemang were all recognized for services to association football following England’s second consecutive UEFA European Championship victory in July 2025.
The honours represent genuine achievement across different stages of elite career development. Alessia Russo joined Arsenal in 2023 and has already established herself as a clinical forward with 60 goals in 112 appearances. She won the League Cup, UEFA Women’s Champions League and FIFA Women’s Champions Cup at club level. Internationally, she holds 67 caps and 30 goals for England. That is sustained excellence across both environments.
Kelly’s journey is distinctly different. She began her Arsenal career in the youth academy before departing and returning in January 2025, making the move permanent last summer. Since her second arrival, she has recorded 18 goal involvements in just 39 appearances. She scored the winning goal in England’s Euro 2025 semi-final against Italy, a moment that defined her tournament. She also holds 67 England caps with nine goals.
Agyemang represents the next generation. With Arsenal since age six, she signed her first professional contract in May 2024. She was named Young Player of the Tournament at Euro 2025 and won BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year. That recognition at such an early stage signals genuine star potential being developed correctly.
These honours reflect more than individual achievement. They validate Arsenal’s role in developing world-class talent across age groups. From academy through to experienced internationals, the club has produced players capable of winning major tournaments.
The Generational Spread
Three different career stages represented in one honours list speaks to sustained excellence across the club.
The International Validation
MBE recognition acknowledges that Arsenal’s players perform consistently on the biggest stages.
Also read: Elise Hughes Departs Crystal Palace After Four Years Following Club’s Second Promotion to Women’s Super League
Arsenal
Arsenal Confirm 15 Released Players Including McCabe, Mead and Pelova as Summer Exodus Takes Shape
Arsenal have officially confirmed their summer departures, announcing that 15 players will leave the club when their contracts expire on June 30. The list includes prominent women’s players Katie McCabe, Beth Mead, and Victoria Pelova, alongside academy prospects and younger age group players. Three additional players are in negotiations over potential contract extensions.
The fact that no senior men’s first-team players appear on the released list is a genuine credit to Mikel Arteta and Arsenal’s contract management team. They have been meticulous about not allowing squad players to run their deals down to the final months. That professionalism means anyone departing this summer should do so, generating a fee rather than leaving on free transfers. It is the sort of attention to detail that separates well-run clubs from poorly-run ones.
McCabe’s departure to Chelsea has already been confirmed. Mead, an England international, is also moving on after 11 years at the club. Pelova, despite showing promise when she arrived from Ajax, has struggled to consistently recapture form following her ACL injury. Her exit was anticipated, though Tottenham’s reported interest suggests there is still value in her profile.
The Women’s Team Rebuild
Arsenal are reshaping their women’s squad after losing key players. The departures of McCabe and Mead represent significant experience leaving the club. Pelova’s exit removes creative midfield depth that will need replacing.
Youth Development Continues
The academy continues to progress players, with some moving into u21 territory next season. Marciniak and Ogunnaike aging out of u18 football suggests they have potential to develop further in the academy system.
Arsenal are managing their squad transitions carefully. The lack of senior men’s departures shows how well they are protecting their competitive core.
Also read: Arsenal Set Precedent for Women’s Football Integration With Joint Trophy Parade as Clubs Urged to Follow Lead
Arsenal
Tottenham Monitor Victoria Pelova as Arsenal Midfielder’s Future Remains Uncertain Following ACL Injury Struggles
Tottenham are keeping close tabs on Victoria Pelova as the Arsenal midfielder’s future in North London continues to look increasingly precarious. The Dutch international joined Arsenal from Ajax in January 2023 but has been unable to consistently rediscover her best form since returning from a serious ACL injury that derailed her momentum.
Pelova was quickly established as one of Arsenal’s most technically gifted midfielders when she first arrived. Her composure in possession, creative ability, and versatility made her an integral part of the squad during her opening season in the Women’s Super League.
But the ACL injury disrupted everything. Rehabilitation took time, and confidence does not come back as quickly as fitness. She has made 87 appearances for Arsenal and scored six goals, but those statistics do not capture her real value. The issue is consistency rather than ability.
Tottenham’s interest makes tactical sense. Martin Ho finished his first season in charge with the club in fifth place, which is genuine progress. Now they are actively strengthening to push closer to the top four. The departures of Bethany England and Kit Graham mean they are reshaping their attacking options. Pelova could offer the midfield creativity they need.
She is comfortable operating as a central playmaker, attacking midfielder or wide creator, giving Ho the flexibility his system demands.
The Confidence Factor
Pelova needs minutes and a fresh start. Arsenal cannot provide that consistently. Tottenham could, which might be exactly what she needs to rebuild her career trajectory.
Spurs’ Recruitment Strategy
The signing of Shekiera Martinez from West Ham shows Tottenham are being proactive in the market. They are building something genuine under Ho and Pelova would fit that vision perfectly.
A move makes sense for all parties involved.
Also read: Leila Ouahabi to Leave Manchester City After Four Years at Etihad as Spanish Defender Ends Trophy-Winning Spell
Trending
- Liverpool14 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”