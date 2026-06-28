Arsenal Women Close In on Double Bundesliga Raid as Slegers Targets Selina Cerci and Lisa Baum

Arsenal Women are edging closer to two significant additions from the Bundesliga, with Hoffenheim striker Selina Cerci and RB Leipzig teenager Lisa Baum both understood to be closing in on moves to North London, per Arseblog’s Tim Stillman. Neither deal is confirmed yet, with official announcements unlikely before early July when existing contracts formally expire.

🚨 Arsenal Women are very close to completing deals to sign Selina Cerci (26, striker) & Lisa Baum (19, winger). ⏳🇩🇪 [@timstillman_] pic.twitter.com/Xoseuzzkj5 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 28, 2026

This is the kind of transfer business that genuinely excites. Cerci provides the clinical goals Arsenal have needed ever since Vivianne Miedema left, while Baum represents exactly the fearless, unpredictable winger Renée Slegers has been missing since Beth Mead’s summer departure to Manchester City. If both deals come off, Arsenal’s front line will look unrecognisable.

🚨🎥| 🔥💣 Lisa Baum and Olivia Smith will make magic in this Arsenal squad.



The 19 years old will bring more spark to Renée Slegers side.



🎥[Women's ballers] https://t.co/mxFCxsMZWs pic.twitter.com/ihOdlOJiXv — GRIM (@grimshub) June 27, 2026

Selina Cerci: Elite Goals, Zero Fee

Cerci is the current Frauen-Bundesliga top scorer, having registered 16 goals in 21 league games this season. The 25-year-old Germany international leaves Hoffenheim as a free agent having scored 34 goals in 46 appearances during her spell there, including winning the Bundesliga Golden Boot.

According to @timstillman_ , Arsenal are very close to sign Lisa Baum 🇩🇪 from RB Leipzig. He confirms that Arsenal are also in pole position to sign Selina Cerci, as previously reported. pic.twitter.com/G7auXt5uAv — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) June 27, 2026

Arsenal also lead separate negotiations for Georgia Stanway, Ona Batlle and Géraldine Reuteler, all of whom are similarly available without transfer fees.

Lisa Baum: Europe’s Most Wanted Teenager

Baum recorded 6 goals and 2 assists in 2,114 Bundesliga minutes during her debut top-flight campaign for RB Leipzig at just 19. Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and London City Lionesses have all shown interest, but Arsenal are reported to lead the race for the Tanzania-born winger, who developed through Hamburger SV before joining Leipzig on a free transfer last summer.

🚨 🚨 🛎️ 🛎️: Selina Cerci will be Arsenal women new forward on a long term. pic.twitter.com/6GBV5MOCVX — M O G (@Officialtunech2) June 27, 2026

Baum’s greatest strength is her directness and ability to eliminate defenders one-on-one, comfortable on either foot and capable of creating and scoring from wide areas. Crucially, Slegers’ rotation-heavy approach with wide players means Baum would receive meaningful game time rather than languishing on the bench, addressing one concern that could push her toward rivals offering guaranteed starts.

✍🏼 Arsenal are very close to completing deals with Selina Cerci and Lisa Baum. It is believed the club are in pole position to sign both players.



— @timstillman_ pic.twitter.com/V4otO9WPcU — awfcdirect (@awfcdirect) June 27, 2026

If Arsenal secure both, they will have answered their two most pressing summer needs without spending a single penny on Cerci while investing in a generational talent in Bau.

Also read: Georgia Stanway Receives MBE From King Ahead of Arsenal Transfer From Bayern Munich