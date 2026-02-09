Arsenal Women Send Winger Out on Loan to Hammarby Until End of Season as England Under 20 International Seeks Regular First Team Football in Sweden

Arsenal Women winger Vivienne Lia has joined Swedish side Hammarby on loan for the rest of the 2025-26 season. The young forward signed her first professional contract last year and has spent this campaign gaining valuable experience through loan spells at Southampton and Nottingham Forest.

Lia went out on loan to Southampton last term, playing nine games for the Saints in the Women’s Championship. For the first half of this season, she was on loan at Nottingham Forest, where she made a dozen appearances, showing promising signs of development at senior level.

Third Loan Spell Continues Development

This represents Lia’s third loan spell since signing her first professional contract with Arsenal, which suggests the club sees her as a player with potential who needs regular senior minutes. Hammarby are an excellent destination for young players looking to develop, competing in the Swedish top flight and known for nurturing talent.

The Swedish league will provide Lia with a different challenge compared to English football. Hammarby finished third in the Damallsvenskan last season and will be competing for Champions League qualification, giving the young winger experience at a higher level than the Championship.

England Youth International Eyes Senior Breakthrough

Lia is currently an England Under 20 international, having previously been capped multiple times at Under 17 and Under 19 levels. This demonstrates her quality at youth level, though she now needs to translate that into consistent senior performances.

At just 19 years old, Lia is at a crucial stage of her development where playing regularly is far more important than training with Arsenal’s first team. If she impresses in Sweden, she could return to north London ready to challenge for a place in Renee Slegers’ squad next season. For now, though, gaining experience in Scandinavia is exactly what this promising young winger needs.

