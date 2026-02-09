Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women Send Winger Out on Loan to Hammarby Until End of Season as England Under 20 International Seeks Regular First Team Football in Sweden
Arsenal Women winger Vivienne Lia has joined Swedish side Hammarby on loan for the rest of the 2025-26 season. The young forward signed her first professional contract last year and has spent this campaign gaining valuable experience through loan spells at Southampton and Nottingham Forest.
Lia went out on loan to Southampton last term, playing nine games for the Saints in the Women’s Championship. For the first half of this season, she was on loan at Nottingham Forest, where she made a dozen appearances, showing promising signs of development at senior level.
Third Loan Spell Continues Development
This represents Lia’s third loan spell since signing her first professional contract with Arsenal, which suggests the club sees her as a player with potential who needs regular senior minutes. Hammarby are an excellent destination for young players looking to develop, competing in the Swedish top flight and known for nurturing talent.
The Swedish league will provide Lia with a different challenge compared to English football. Hammarby finished third in the Damallsvenskan last season and will be competing for Champions League qualification, giving the young winger experience at a higher level than the Championship.
England Youth International Eyes Senior Breakthrough
Lia is currently an England Under 20 international, having previously been capped multiple times at Under 17 and Under 19 levels. This demonstrates her quality at youth level, though she now needs to translate that into consistent senior performances.
At just 19 years old, Lia is at a crucial stage of her development where playing regularly is far more important than training with Arsenal’s first team. If she impresses in Sweden, she could return to north London ready to challenge for a place in Renee Slegers’ squad next season. For now, though, gaining experience in Scandinavia is exactly what this promising young winger needs.
Also read: Arsenal Women vs. Manchester City Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal
Eni Aluko Responds to Laura Woods’ Damning Comments With Long Statement as Ian Wright Row Continues
Eni Aluko has responded to a lengthy social media thread from Laura Woods amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her feud with Ian Wright. Aluko caused outrage in 2025 when she accused Wright of blocking opportunities for female pundits, and she has reaffirmed her stance this week.
The former England international, who represented the Lionesses 105 times during her career, bemoaned the fact that two men, Wright and Nedum Onuoha, were on the punditry panel for the Women’s Euro 2025 final. This reignited a debate that many thought had been settled months ago.
Woods Pushes Back on Caps Argument
Woods took to social media on Monday morning to post a long thread explaining that caps don’t win automatic work. That comment came after Aluko pointed out she was sitting in the stands of last year’s final next to Fara Williams, who has 172 England caps.
The TNT Sports presenter added, “The women’s game should be by women for women is one of the most damaging phrases I’ve heard. It will not only drag women’s sport backwards, it will drag women’s punditry in all forms of the game backwards.” This is a fair point from Woods, who has built her career on merit rather than relying on playing credentials.
Aluko Stands Firm on Position
Responding to Woods, with whom she has worked previously, the 38 year old stated, “I respect Laura’s opinion as I have always done. I believe that women’s football should prioritise women as the faces of the sport. I think women should be the dominant force in the women’s game in the same way that men are the dominant force in the men’s game.”
Aluko also slammed Wright for declining her attempted apology last year. “When I apologised to Ian Wright publicly and privately, he had an opportunity to show grace. Unfortunately my sincerity, my humility, was met with disrespect.” This ongoing feud shows no signs of ending anytime soon.
Also read: London City Lionesses vs. Everton Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal Dragon
Three Arsenal Women Players and Manager Renee Slegers Up for WSL Awards After Unbeaten January Includes Landmark Chelsea Victory at Stamford Bridge
Arsenal have been recognised across the Women’s Super League awards for January, with head coach Renee Slegers and several players shortlisted after an unbeaten start to 2026 in league action. The Gunners competed in just two WSL fixtures in January, also winning the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup, yielding four points and two clean sheets.
The month began with a frustrating 0-0 draw against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium before a landmark result away from home. Goals from Beth Mead and Mariona Caldentey secured a 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Arsenal’s first league victory there. This was an absolutely massive result that has kept the Gunners in touching distance of second place.
Renee Slegers Nominated for Manager of the Month
Slegers has been nominated for Manager of the Month after guiding Arsenal through a third consecutive unbeaten league month. Those results have left Arsenal with the best defensive record in the division, having conceded just 10 goals in 13 league matches. This is seriously impressive defensive work that has laid the foundation for their success.
Other nominees include Andrée Jeglertz of Manchester City, Marc Skinner of Manchester United, and Gareth Taylor of Liverpool. Slegers deserves this recognition after transforming Arsenal’s fortunes since taking over permanently.
Little and Borbe Shortlisted for Player Award
Kim Little and Anneke Borbe have both been shortlisted for Player of the Month following influential displays. Little was central to the defensive effort at Stamford Bridge, while Borbe played a decisive role, keeping back to back clean sheets in the league for the first time.
Caldentey’s Chelsea Strike Up for Goal of the Month
Mariona Caldentey has been nominated for Goal of the Month for her strike against Chelsea. Picked out by Mead after the opener, she controlled the ball, shifted it away from her marker, and finished into the bottom corner to double the lead with an absolutely clinical finish.
Also read: Arsenal WFC Midfielder Joins Glasgow City on Loan Until End of Season as 19 Year Old Seeks Regular First Team Football in Scotland
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women vs. Manchester City Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal Women host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in what looks like a futile attempt to salvage their WSL title hopes. The Gunners sit third with 37 points from 15 matches, while City have already run away with the league, sitting 11 points clear after dismantling Chelsea 3-1 last weekend.
Even a miracle win would leave Arsenal eight points behind with just 10 games remaining. The title race is over, and everyone knows it except those still clinging to mathematical possibilities.
Kick-off: 14:30 GMT, Sunday, February 8, 2026
Venue: Emirates Stadium, London
TV: BBC One and BBC iPlayer
City’s Relentless March Continues
Manchester City has been absolutely unstoppable this season, dropping just four points from 15 matches while scoring an incredible 44 goals. Bunny Shaw continues to terrorise WSL defenses with 16 goals already, while new signing Sam Coffey has slotted seamlessly into midfield alongside Yui Hasegawa.
Vivianne Miedema has rediscovered her best form since joining from Arsenal, which will make this fixture particularly poignant. The Dutch striker has eight goals and six assists, forming a devastating partnership with Shaw and Kerolin that has torn apart every defense they have faced.
Arsenal Must Prioritize Champions Cup
Slegers faces a selection dilemma with the Champions Cup final just six days away. Emily Fox should start after returning from her head injury, while Leah Williamson edges closer to a comeback. Beth Mead and Mariona Caldentey were outstanding in the 2-0 win at Chelsea but may be rested.
Predicted Lineups:
Arsenal (4-3-3): Borbe; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe; Little, Caldentey, Pelova; Mead, Blackstenius, Foord
Manchester City (4-3-3): Yamashita; Casparij, Greenwood, Knaak, Rose; Hasegawa, Coffey, Blindkilde Brown; Hemp, Shaw, Miedema
Also read: Arsenal WFC Sign Czech International Goalkeeper on Loan From Slavia Prague Until End of Season as Renee Slegers Adds Experience
Home » Dragon Feeds » Arsenal Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”