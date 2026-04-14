Arsenal Women vs. Aston Villa WSL Fixture Rescheduled to ‘This’ Date as Champions League Semi Final Progression Forces Date Change

Arsenal Women’s trip to Villa Park has been moved to Saturday May 9 with a noon kick off after the Gunners secured their place in the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi finals.

The fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, giving fans plenty of opportunity to watch what promises to be a fascinating encounter between two sides with very different objectives for the remainder of the season.

Our Barclays Women’s Super League fixture against Aston Villa at Villa Park has been rearranged 📅



We’re pleased to confirm that we are offering subsidised coach travel for the trip to Villa – click below for full ticket and travel information 👇 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 14, 2026

Arsenal are offering subsidised coach travel for supporters making the journey to Birmingham, with full ticket and travel information available through the club’s official website. This is a smart touch from the Gunners, who clearly want a strong away following at Villa Park for what could be a significant fixture in their WSL title push.

Champions League Success Disrupts Domestic Schedule

Arsenal’s progression through the Women’s Champions League continues to create scheduling headaches for the WSL, though these are the problems every ambitious club wants to have. Defending European champions are naturally expected to go deep into these competitions, and the fixture calendar inevitably suffers as a result.

Our final home game of 2025/26 is locked in 🔒



We will take on Arsenal at Villa Park on Saturday, May 9 at 12pm 🏠 — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) April 14, 2026

The Gunners have been forced to reschedule multiple domestic fixtures this season due to their continental commitments, placing considerable demands on Renee Slegers’ squad during the business end of the campaign. Managing that workload while competing on two fronts remains the ultimate test of squad depth.

Villa Desperate for Points in Tight WSL Midtable Battle

The rescheduled date carries huge significance for Aston Villa, who currently sit ninth with three matches remaining and desperately need points to finish the season strongly.

Villa are just one point behind Brighton in sixth, meaning this Arsenal fixture on May 9 could prove absolutely decisive in determining where Natalia Arroyo’s side finish their transitional campaign. Arsenal will be formidable opponents regardless of where their own title ambitions stand by then.

Aston Villa Women are delighted to announce their participation in @WorldSevens_ first-ever London edition 🟣



Eight teams across the #BarclaysWSL will form the new league-specific tournament, taking place 28 – 30 May at Brentford FC’s Gtech Community Stadium 🏟️ — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) April 13, 2026

Also read: Arsenal Women Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger Steps Up Recovery From Long Term Injury as Austrian International Returns to Training Pitch Six Months After ACL Surgery