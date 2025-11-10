Arsenal Women vs. Bayern Munich Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Arsenal Women travel to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday evening for their biggest Champions League test yet, facing Bayern Munich in front of an expected record-breaking crowd of over 15,000 fans as they look to claim back-to-back European victories.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal Women (4-3-3): Van Domselaar; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe; Maanum, Cooney-Cross, Caldentey; Smith, Foord, Russo

Bayern Munich Women (4-2-3-1): Grohs; Gwinn, Viggosdottir, Ballisager, Kett; Tanikawa, Stanway; Dallmann, Harder, Buhl; Damjanovic

Arsenal’s Injury Crisis

Katie Reid has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025-26 season after rupturing her ACL during a recent training session. The 19-year-old defender won Arsenal’s Player of the Month for September and had earned her first England senior call-up before suffering the devastating injury.

Leah Williamson continues her recovery from the knee injury sustained at Euro 2025 and hasn’t featured yet this season. Manuela Zinsberger remains sidelined for the season with her own ACL injury suffered earlier in the campaign.

Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly both returned from international duty with knocks but are expected to be available after featuring in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea. Russo scored late to rescue a point despite Arsenal having two goals controversially ruled out.

Bayern’s Injury Updates

Bayern head into Wednesday’s clash in excellent form, having won six consecutive matches across all competitions. Their 4-0 demolition of Union Berlin on Saturday saw Linda Dallmann, Pernille Harder, and Giulia Gwinn all find the net before halftime.

The Bavarians have scored 19 goals in their last four matches, showcasing the attacking firepower that makes them one of Europe’s most dangerous sides. Their season opener at the Allianz Arena drew over 50,000 fans for their Bundesliga victory over Wolfsburg, setting a new attendance record.

Head-to-Head History

These sides last met at the Allianz Arena in March 2023 during the Champions League quarter-final first leg. Bayern edged a tight encounter 1-0 thanks to Lea Schüller’s goal in front of 20,000 supporters, though Arsenal progressed on aggregate after winning the second leg at the Emirates.

Arsenal have struggled historically against German opposition away from home, winning just one of their 10 away fixtures against Bundesliga sides in European competition.

Current Form

Arsenal sit ninth in the Champions League table with three points after a 2-1 opening defeat to Lyon and a 2-0 victory at Benfica. Renee Slegers’ side sit sixth in the WSL after seven matches, five points behind leaders Chelsea following Sunday’s frustrating draw.

Bayern also have three points from two matches, beating Juventus 2-1 at home before suffering a heavy 5-0 defeat at Barcelona. Their domestic form remains flawless—unbeaten after 14 Bundesliga rounds and sitting top of the table.

The Stakes

Wednesday’s fixture will be held in front of Bayern’s largest-ever crowd for a women’s European match, with over 10,000 tickets already sold two weeks before kickoff. Club officials expect attendance to surpass 15,000, which would set a new German record for a women’s continental fixture.

Arsenal need victory to boost their chances of finishing in the automatic qualification spots (top four) and avoiding the playoff round. Bayern similarly require points to climb the standings after their Barcelona hammering.

Kick-off: 5:45 PM Wednesday, November 12th, 2025

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

