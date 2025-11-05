Arsenal Women vs. Chelsea Women: Match Preview

Arsenal Women face their toughest test of the season when Chelsea Women visit Emirates Stadium on Saturday, November 8 at 12pm. Chelsea top the WSL table with six wins and one draw from seven matches under Sonia Bompastor.

Read More: Arsenal Women Player Ratings vs. Leicester City: Russo and Blackstenius Fire Gunners to Emphatic Victory

Current Form Analysis

Chelsea have made a perfect start to defend their title, remaining unbeaten with 19 points from seven games. Arsenal sit fifth with 14 points from seven matches under manager Renée Slegers, who secured permanent appointment in January 2025 after replacing Jonas Eidevall.

Renee Slegers (Via BBC)

Arsenal defeated Leicester 4-1 last weekend, with Alessia Russo and Stina Blackstenius both scoring. The Russo-Blackstenius partnership has proven effective when starting together this season.

Tactical Considerations

Arsenal remain focused on possession-based football under Slegers, with Kim Little central to their build-up play. Chelsea’s direct approach utilizes width effectively, averaging significant crosses per match to exploit aerial threats.

Beth Mead enters with strong historical numbers against Chelsea in WSL competition. The England international recently reached 100 WSL goal involvements, joining Vivianne Miedema as only the second player to achieve this milestone.

Chelsea’s Aggie Beever-Jones has maintained excellent scoring form throughout the opening months, netting regularly in recent WSL starts.

Team News

Arsenal’s Victoria Pelova remains sidelined. For Chelsea, Lauren James’ return has recently been delayed.

Read More: Arsenal vs. Sunderland: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview