Arsenal Women vs. Chelsea Women: Match Preview
Arsenal Women face their toughest test of the season when Chelsea Women visit Emirates Stadium on Saturday, November 8 at 12pm. Chelsea top the WSL table with six wins and one draw from seven matches under Sonia Bompastor.
Current Form Analysis
Chelsea have made a perfect start to defend their title, remaining unbeaten with 19 points from seven games. Arsenal sit fifth with 14 points from seven matches under manager Renée Slegers, who secured permanent appointment in January 2025 after replacing Jonas Eidevall.
Arsenal defeated Leicester 4-1 last weekend, with Alessia Russo and Stina Blackstenius both scoring. The Russo-Blackstenius partnership has proven effective when starting together this season.
Tactical Considerations
Arsenal remain focused on possession-based football under Slegers, with Kim Little central to their build-up play. Chelsea’s direct approach utilizes width effectively, averaging significant crosses per match to exploit aerial threats.
Beth Mead enters with strong historical numbers against Chelsea in WSL competition. The England international recently reached 100 WSL goal involvements, joining Vivianne Miedema as only the second player to achieve this milestone.
Chelsea’s Aggie Beever-Jones has maintained excellent scoring form throughout the opening months, netting regularly in recent WSL starts.
Team News
Arsenal’s Victoria Pelova remains sidelined. For Chelsea, Lauren James’ return has recently been delayed.
Granit Xhaka Reveals What Mikel Arteta Did on His First Day at Arsenal That Changed Everything
Granit Xhaka has disclosed the immediate impact Mikel Arteta made upon arriving at Arsenal in December 2019, starting with a powerful demonstration about standards before his first training session began.
The Chair Exercise That Set New Standards
Speaking to The Athletic, Xhaka recalled Arteta’s unconventional introduction to the club. “At the training ground, we had a big room and there were some chairs in there, but the chairs were everywhere — chaos,” the former Arsenal captain explained.
Arteta gathered everyone working in the building into that room for an object lesson. “He took all the people who were working in the building into this room and said: ‘Guys, from the outside, you look like this. Chaos’. So everyone takes a chair and puts it in the right place and he says: ‘I want you to be like this every day’.”
The Swiss midfielder recognized immediately that Arsenal’s new manager operated differently. “You think ‘wow’, he’s started already with these standards — the first day,” Xhaka noted.
That opening demonstration proved no isolated incident. Arteta systematically rebuilt Arsenal’s culture through attention to detail across every aspect of daily operations. “After that, he was building our mentality, standards in training, pre-training, activation, recovery. He brought people in who did a great job.”
Xhaka’s assessment of working under Arteta highlighted the transformation. “It was unbelievable to work with him because he saw football in a different way.”
The chair exercise represented Arteta’s philosophy condensed into one visual metaphor. Arsenal appeared disorganized externally because internal standards had collapsed. Fixing those foundations required everyone’s participation, from players to administrative staff. That first-day message established expectations that would define Arteta’s entire tenure.
Alessia Russo and Ella Toone Relationship Explained
Alessia Russo and Ella Toone represent one of women’s football’s strongest friendships, spanning over a decade since they first met at England youth camps aged 12. Their bond has survived club transfers, geographical separation, and intense competition.
How Their Friendship Began
The Arsenal striker and Manchester United midfielder noticed they wore identical football boots at an England junior camp. That shared detail sparked conversation between the Kent-raised Russo and Manchester-born Toone, creating a friendship that would define both careers.
They spent three seasons as Manchester United teammates from 2020 to 2023, developing telepathic on-pitch chemistry while becoming inseparable off it. Both featured prominently in England’s Euro 2022 triumph, with their connection evident throughout the tournament.
The Arsenal Transfer
Russo’s free transfer to Arsenal in July 2023 marked their first separation at club level. Toone posted an emotional TikTok farewell: “Away from football, I just wanted to say best of luck to my best friend Alessia. I’m really proud of you and hope you smash it. I’m definitely going to miss you and spending time with you every single day.”
She added: “Going to miss having you by my side everyday sis. Shared some special moments on the pitch together. I’ll be forever proud. Go shine in your next chapter. You’re stuck with me for life…my forever friend.”
Maintaining the Bond
Despite playing for rival clubs, they maintain daily contact. When United hosted Arsenal in October 2023, Toone joked to PA: “We speak every day but we’ve not spoken about the game. I’m sure we won’t be best friends for those 90 minutes, but I’m sure as soon as the game’s done we’ll be back to normal.”
Their friendship remains purely platonic despite fan speculation on social media. Both have described themselves as “joined at the hip” and “best mates,” emphasizing their sisterly connection rather than anything romantic.
England duty keeps them together regularly, where cameras frequently catch their playful dynamic, including Russo mischievously putting her finger in Toone’s ear during the Number 10 Downing Street photoshoot following England’s Euro 2025 victory.
Arsenal Women vs. Chelsea Women: Predicted Lineups
Arsenal host Chelsea at Emirates Stadium seeking to end the Blues’ unbeaten start. Manager Renée Slegers faces selection decisions with several key players available for her biggest test since permanent appointment.
Arsenal Women Predicted Lineup (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Daphne van Domselaar
Defense: Taylor Hinds, Laia Codina, Steph Catley, Katie McCabe
Midfield: Kim Little (c), Caitlin Foord, Mariona Caldentey
Attack: Beth Mead, Alessia Russo, Stina Blackstenius
Slegers is expected to field her strongest available lineup. The Russo-Blackstenius partnership has delivered consistently this season, providing Arsenal with genuine goal threat against elite opposition.
Beth Mead’s record against Chelsea makes her selection essential. Kim Little’s possession-winning ability provides the foundation for Arsenal’s build-up play from midfield.
Chelsea Women Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Hannah Hampton
Defense: Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright (c), Nathalie Bjorn, Keira Walsh
Midfield: Erin Cuthbert, Sjoeke Nusken
Attack: Ellie Carpenter, Guro Reiten, Sandy Baltimore
Forward: Aggie Beever-Jones
Sonia Bompastor faces no major selection headaches despite several absentees. Aggie Beever-Jones continues as Chelsea’s primary striker after maintaining excellent scoring form in recent matches.
Kick-off: Saturday, November 8, 12pm
Venue: Emirates Stadium
TV: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, Sky Sports
