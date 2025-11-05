Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women vs. Chelsea Women: Predicted Lineups
Arsenal host Chelsea at Emirates Stadium seeking to end the Blues’ unbeaten start. Manager Renée Slegers faces selection decisions with several key players available for her biggest test since permanent appointment.
Arsenal Women Predicted Lineup (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Daphne van Domselaar
Defense: Taylor Hinds, Laia Codina, Steph Catley, Katie McCabe
Midfield: Kim Little (c), Caitlin Foord, Mariona Caldentey
Attack: Beth Mead, Alessia Russo, Stina Blackstenius
Slegers is expected to field her strongest available lineup. The Russo-Blackstenius partnership has delivered consistently this season, providing Arsenal with genuine goal threat against elite opposition.
Beth Mead’s record against Chelsea makes her selection essential. Kim Little’s possession-winning ability provides the foundation for Arsenal’s build-up play from midfield.
Chelsea Women Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Hannah Hampton
Defense: Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright (c), Nathalie Bjorn, Keira Walsh
Midfield: Erin Cuthbert, Sjoeke Nusken
Attack: Ellie Carpenter, Guro Reiten, Sandy Baltimore
Forward: Aggie Beever-Jones
Sonia Bompastor faces no major selection headaches despite several absentees. Aggie Beever-Jones continues as Chelsea’s primary striker after maintaining excellent scoring form in recent matches.
Kick-off: Saturday, November 8, 12pm
Venue: Emirates Stadium
TV: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, Sky Sports
Granit Xhaka Reveals What Mikel Arteta Did on His First Day at Arsenal That Changed Everything
Granit Xhaka has disclosed the immediate impact Mikel Arteta made upon arriving at Arsenal in December 2019, starting with a powerful demonstration about standards before his first training session began.
The Chair Exercise That Set New Standards
Speaking to The Athletic, Xhaka recalled Arteta’s unconventional introduction to the club. “At the training ground, we had a big room and there were some chairs in there, but the chairs were everywhere — chaos,” the former Arsenal captain explained.
Arteta gathered everyone working in the building into that room for an object lesson. “He took all the people who were working in the building into this room and said: ‘Guys, from the outside, you look like this. Chaos’. So everyone takes a chair and puts it in the right place and he says: ‘I want you to be like this every day’.”
The Swiss midfielder recognized immediately that Arsenal’s new manager operated differently. “You think ‘wow’, he’s started already with these standards — the first day,” Xhaka noted.
That opening demonstration proved no isolated incident. Arteta systematically rebuilt Arsenal’s culture through attention to detail across every aspect of daily operations. “After that, he was building our mentality, standards in training, pre-training, activation, recovery. He brought people in who did a great job.”
Xhaka’s assessment of working under Arteta highlighted the transformation. “It was unbelievable to work with him because he saw football in a different way.”
The chair exercise represented Arteta’s philosophy condensed into one visual metaphor. Arsenal appeared disorganized externally because internal standards had collapsed. Fixing those foundations required everyone’s participation, from players to administrative staff. That first-day message established expectations that would define Arteta’s entire tenure.
Alessia Russo and Ella Toone Relationship Explained
Alessia Russo and Ella Toone represent one of women’s football’s strongest friendships, spanning over a decade since they first met at England youth camps aged 12. Their bond has survived club transfers, geographical separation, and intense competition.
How Their Friendship Began
The Arsenal striker and Manchester United midfielder noticed they wore identical football boots at an England junior camp. That shared detail sparked conversation between the Kent-raised Russo and Manchester-born Toone, creating a friendship that would define both careers.
They spent three seasons as Manchester United teammates from 2020 to 2023, developing telepathic on-pitch chemistry while becoming inseparable off it. Both featured prominently in England’s Euro 2022 triumph, with their connection evident throughout the tournament.
The Arsenal Transfer
Russo’s free transfer to Arsenal in July 2023 marked their first separation at club level. Toone posted an emotional TikTok farewell: “Away from football, I just wanted to say best of luck to my best friend Alessia. I’m really proud of you and hope you smash it. I’m definitely going to miss you and spending time with you every single day.”
She added: “Going to miss having you by my side everyday sis. Shared some special moments on the pitch together. I’ll be forever proud. Go shine in your next chapter. You’re stuck with me for life…my forever friend.”
Maintaining the Bond
Despite playing for rival clubs, they maintain daily contact. When United hosted Arsenal in October 2023, Toone joked to PA: “We speak every day but we’ve not spoken about the game. I’m sure we won’t be best friends for those 90 minutes, but I’m sure as soon as the game’s done we’ll be back to normal.”
Their friendship remains purely platonic despite fan speculation on social media. Both have described themselves as “joined at the hip” and “best mates,” emphasizing their sisterly connection rather than anything romantic.
England duty keeps them together regularly, where cameras frequently catch their playful dynamic, including Russo mischievously putting her finger in Toone’s ear during the Number 10 Downing Street photoshoot following England’s Euro 2025 victory.
Arsenal vs. Sunderland: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal travel to the Stadium of Light on Saturday evening looking to extend their winning streak to 11 consecutive matches against a Sunderland side that’s shocked the Premier League by sitting fourth after 10 matches in their first top-flight campaign since 2016.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Merino, Trossard
Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Geertruida, Sadiki; Talbi, Isidor, Le Fee
Arsenal’s Injury Crisis Deepens
Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Martinelli will both miss Saturday’s fixture, with neither player traveling to Prague for Tuesday’s Champions League match. Gyokeres sustained a muscle injury against Burnley that prompted his halftime withdrawal, with Mikel Arteta admitting he’s “concerned” about the extent of the damage. The striker is undergoing further scans, with a potential return targeted for the Tottenham clash after the international break.
Martinelli hasn’t featured since limping down the tunnel following the Crystal Palace victory on October 26. His thigh issue has ruled him out of Brazil’s upcoming friendlies, with Arsenal hopeful he’ll return for the North London derby on November 23.
Captain Martin Odegaard (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Kai Havertz (knee surgery), and Gabriel Jesus (ACL) remain long-term absentees, all targeting post-international break returns. The positive news is Martin Zubimendi’s suspension has been served, allowing him to slot back into midfield alongside Declan Rice.
Sunderland’s Remarkable Start
Sunderland have defied all expectations under Regis Le Bris, collecting 18 points from 10 matches to sit fourth in the table. Their unbeaten home record—five matches without defeat at the Stadium of Light—includes victories over Chelsea and draws with Everton. Granit Xhaka’s arrival as captain has transformed their midfield, with the former Arsenal midfielder scoring his first goal in the 1-1 draw against Everton.
The Black Cats’ shock 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge in late October announced them as genuine contenders for European qualification rather than relegation fodder. Their defensive organization has impressed, though questions remain about scoring consistency against elite opposition.
Head-to-Head History
Arsenal haven’t lost to Sunderland since 2012 and remain unbeaten in 12 consecutive meetings. Their last visit to the Stadium of Light in October 2016 ended 4-1, with Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud both scoring braces in a comprehensive victory.
Sunderland’s faithful will hope Xhaka’s intimate knowledge of Arsenal’s system provides tactical advantages, though the Swiss midfielder faces an emotional return against the club where he captained for several seasons before his controversial 2022 departure.
The Stakes
Arsenal sit six points clear at the Premier League summit after 10 consecutive victories, with their defensive record—eight consecutive clean sheets—breaking a 122-year club record dating to 1903. Dropping points at the Stadium of Light would invite unnecessary pressure from Liverpool and Manchester City, who would both have games in hand.
For Sunderland, extending their unbeaten home run against league leaders would represent their statement result since promotion. Victory would move them to 21 points, cementing their credentials as surprise European contenders.
Kick-off: 5:30 PM Saturday, November 8th, 2025
Venue: Stadium of Light
TV: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League (UK) | Peacock (USA)
