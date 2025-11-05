Arsenal Women vs. Chelsea Women: Predicted Lineups

Granit Xhaka has disclosed the immediate impact Mikel Arteta made upon arriving at Arsenal in December 2019, starting with a powerful demonstration about standards before his first training session began.

The Chair Exercise That Set New Standards

Speaking to The Athletic, Xhaka recalled Arteta’s unconventional introduction to the club. “At the training ground, we had a big room and there were some chairs in there, but the chairs were everywhere — chaos,” the former Arsenal captain explained.

Arteta gathered everyone working in the building into that room for an object lesson. “He took all the people who were working in the building into this room and said: ‘Guys, from the outside, you look like this. Chaos’. So everyone takes a chair and puts it in the right place and he says: ‘I want you to be like this every day’.”

The Swiss midfielder recognized immediately that Arsenal’s new manager operated differently. “You think ‘wow’, he’s started already with these standards — the first day,” Xhaka noted.

That opening demonstration proved no isolated incident. Arteta systematically rebuilt Arsenal’s culture through attention to detail across every aspect of daily operations. “After that, he was building our mentality, standards in training, pre-training, activation, recovery. He brought people in who did a great job.”

Xhaka’s assessment of working under Arteta highlighted the transformation. “It was unbelievable to work with him because he saw football in a different way.”

The chair exercise represented Arteta’s philosophy condensed into one visual metaphor. Arsenal appeared disorganized externally because internal standards had collapsed. Fixing those foundations required everyone’s participation, from players to administrative staff. That first-day message established expectations that would define Arteta’s entire tenure.

