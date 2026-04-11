Arsenal Women vs. Everton Fixture Details Confirmed as WSL Round 21 Clash Rescheduled for Emirates Stadium on ‘This’ Date

Arsenal Women’s Barclays Women’s Super League Round 21 fixture against Everton has now been confirmed following broadcast selections.

The clash against the Toffees will take place at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday May 13 with kick off scheduled for 7pm which represents the final home game of the season.

📆 Our @BarclaysWSL clash with Arsenal at Emirates Stadium has been moved to Wednesday 13 May (7pm) due to the Gunners' participation in the UEFA Women's Champions League.



🆚 Arsenal

🏟️ Emirates Stadium

⏰ Wed 13 May, 7pm pic.twitter.com/xR8F1Y1SF7 — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) April 10, 2026

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports which ensures fans unable to attend can still watch the action. Arsenal confirmed the fixture details on Thursday following the completion of broadcast scheduling for the final rounds of the WSL campaign.

Tickets Already on Sale from £15

Tickets for the final home game of the season are already on sale from £15 for adults and £7.50 for juniors. The pricing makes it affordable for families to attend Emirates Stadium as the Gunners close off the 2025/26 WSL season which is absolutely brilliant.

We'll take on Everton at Emirates Stadium for our final @BarclaysWSL home fixture 🏟️



Grab yours now, Gooners! 🎟️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 10, 2026

Arsenal are encouraging supporters to grab their tickets early for what promises to be an important fixture. The club wants a strong crowd to help push the team over the line in their final home match of the campaign at the Emirates.

Crucial Period for Gunners

The timing of the fixture comes during a crucial period as Arsenal continue their push for a top three finish. The Gunners remain in contention for Champions League qualification with every point proving vital in the final weeks of the season.

Watch the Full Match Replay of our FA Cup clash against Brighton & Hove Albion 📺 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 6, 2026

Everton meanwhile will be looking to finish their campaign strongly after an inconsistent season. The Toffees have shown they can be dangerous opponents on their day which means Arsenal cannot afford to take anything for granted in this fixture.

The 7pm kick off time on a Wednesday evening should attract a decent crowd with Arsenal hoping home advantage proves decisive as they aim to secure three crucial points.

📆 Our @BarclaysWSL clash with Arsenal at Emirates Stadium has been moved to Wednesday 13 May (7pm) due to the Gunners' participation in the UEFA Women's Champions League.



🆚 Arsenal

🏟️ Emirates Stadium

⏰ Wed 13 May, 7pm pic.twitter.com/xR8F1Y1SF7 — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) April 10, 2026

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