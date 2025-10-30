Arsenal Women vs. Leicester City Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Arsenal Women travel to the King Power Stadium on Sunday for their first fixture after the international break, looking to maintain their dominant form against a Leicester City side battling relegation from the Women’s Super League.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal Women (4-2-3-1): Zinsberger; Fox, Williamson, Catley, McCabe; Little, Walti; Mead, Maanum, Foord; Blackstenius

Leicester City Women (5-3-2): Clark, Kees, Tierney, Rantala, Cayman, Ale, Eiriksdottir, Payne, McLoughlin, Swaby, Ayane

Arsenal’s Injury Concerns

Renée Slegers confirmed on Friday that Alessia Russo, Chloe Kelly, and Daphne van Domselaar all picked up knocks during the international break and returned early for treatment. All three are “touch and go” for Sunday’s fixture, with their availability depending on late fitness tests.

Laia Codina remains under management after her recent injury issues, while Lotte Wubben-Moy is back training with the squad and “really progressing” according to Slegers. The Dutch defender’s return provides welcome defensive depth as Arsenal navigate their injury crisis.

Katie McCabe will be available after serving a one-match suspension before the international window, providing crucial experience down the left flank.

Leicester’s Injury Updates

The Foxes cannot call upon Ruby Mace, Jutta Rantala, Noemie Mouchon, and Lena Petermann, all sidelined with knee injuries. Missy Goodwin hopes to return after missing Leicester’s final two matches before the break with illness.

Deanne Rose continues providing a useful bench option after recovering from injury, making three consecutive substitute appearances before the international break.

Arsenal’s Perfect Record Against Leicester

Arsenal have won all seven WSL fixtures against Leicester City by an aggregate score of 24-2, keeping clean sheets in all three away trips to the King Power Stadium. The last meeting in September saw Frida Maanum score the only goal after Alessia Russo’s high press forced a defensive error.

Arsenal have won their last seven games at the Emirates Stadium by an aggregate score of 26-1, though Sunday’s fixture takes place away from home where they haven’t always been as dominant.

Leicester’s Recent Form

Leicester sit 10th in the WSL table with four points from their last two matches, beating Brighton and drawing with Tottenham. The Foxes haven’t gone three straight league games unbeaten since their opening three matches of the 2023-24 campaign.

With four fixtures remaining and a seven-point cushion above the relegation zone, Leicester appear to have done enough to remain in the WSL for a fifth consecutive season. However, they face Arsenal at their most vulnerable—coming off the international break with multiple injury concerns.

The Stakes

Arsenal sit top of the WSL table and unbeaten domestically this season. In 2025, no WSL team have won more points (21) or scored more goals (29) than Arsenal. Their average of 3.6 goals per game across eight fixtures this calendar year is the second-best rate by a WSL team in a single year, behind only Chelsea in 2017.

A victory on Sunday maintains momentum ahead of next week’s huge clash with defending champions Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium, where over 40,000 tickets have already been sold.

Kick-off: 12:00 PM Sunday, November 2nd, 2025

Venue: King Power Stadium

TV: Sky Sports (UK)

