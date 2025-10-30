Arsenal Ladies
Arsenal Women vs. Leicester City Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal Women travel to the King Power Stadium on Sunday for their first fixture after the international break, looking to maintain their dominant form against a Leicester City side battling relegation from the Women’s Super League.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal Women (4-2-3-1): Zinsberger; Fox, Williamson, Catley, McCabe; Little, Walti; Mead, Maanum, Foord; Blackstenius
Leicester City Women (5-3-2): Clark, Kees, Tierney, Rantala, Cayman, Ale, Eiriksdottir, Payne, McLoughlin, Swaby, Ayane
Arsenal’s Injury Concerns
Renée Slegers confirmed on Friday that Alessia Russo, Chloe Kelly, and Daphne van Domselaar all picked up knocks during the international break and returned early for treatment. All three are “touch and go” for Sunday’s fixture, with their availability depending on late fitness tests.
Laia Codina remains under management after her recent injury issues, while Lotte Wubben-Moy is back training with the squad and “really progressing” according to Slegers. The Dutch defender’s return provides welcome defensive depth as Arsenal navigate their injury crisis.
Katie McCabe will be available after serving a one-match suspension before the international window, providing crucial experience down the left flank.
Leicester’s Injury Updates
The Foxes cannot call upon Ruby Mace, Jutta Rantala, Noemie Mouchon, and Lena Petermann, all sidelined with knee injuries. Missy Goodwin hopes to return after missing Leicester’s final two matches before the break with illness.
Deanne Rose continues providing a useful bench option after recovering from injury, making three consecutive substitute appearances before the international break.
Arsenal’s Perfect Record Against Leicester
Arsenal have won all seven WSL fixtures against Leicester City by an aggregate score of 24-2, keeping clean sheets in all three away trips to the King Power Stadium. The last meeting in September saw Frida Maanum score the only goal after Alessia Russo’s high press forced a defensive error.
Arsenal have won their last seven games at the Emirates Stadium by an aggregate score of 26-1, though Sunday’s fixture takes place away from home where they haven’t always been as dominant.
Leicester’s Recent Form
Leicester sit 10th in the WSL table with four points from their last two matches, beating Brighton and drawing with Tottenham. The Foxes haven’t gone three straight league games unbeaten since their opening three matches of the 2023-24 campaign.
With four fixtures remaining and a seven-point cushion above the relegation zone, Leicester appear to have done enough to remain in the WSL for a fifth consecutive season. However, they face Arsenal at their most vulnerable—coming off the international break with multiple injury concerns.
The Stakes
Arsenal sit top of the WSL table and unbeaten domestically this season. In 2025, no WSL team have won more points (21) or scored more goals (29) than Arsenal. Their average of 3.6 goals per game across eight fixtures this calendar year is the second-best rate by a WSL team in a single year, behind only Chelsea in 2017.
A victory on Sunday maintains momentum ahead of next week’s huge clash with defending champions Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium, where over 40,000 tickets have already been sold.
Kick-off: 12:00 PM Sunday, November 2nd, 2025
Venue: King Power Stadium
TV: Sky Sports (UK)
Arsenal
Arsenal Women Footballers’ Salaries Ranked
Arsenal Women have long been among the giants of English football — but with rising investment and global appeal, the 2025/26 season marks a new era financially too. The arrival of Olivia Smith on a record £1 million transfer in July turned heads across the sport, setting a new benchmark not just for Arsenal, but for the entire Women’s Super League.
Top 5 Earners at Arsenal Women Football Club:
The 21-year-old Canadian forward’s deal is rumoured to pay her oaround £300,000 to £350,000 annually, placing her level with Arsenal’s other star name, Alessia Russo, who remains the club’s highest earner at roughly £450,000 per year. Russo, signed from Manchester United in 2023, has been Arsenal’s attacking spearhead and marketing face ever since.
Behind them sits Leah Williamson, the England captain and Gunners stalwart, who commands about £200,000 annually. Her leadership and consistency in defence continue to justify every penny of her paycheck. Close behind is Beth Mead, still one of the club’s most valuable wingers on and off the pitch after her Euro 2022 heroics, reportedly earning around £180,000.
Rounding out the list is Caitlin Foord, whose importance to Arsenal’s forward line keeps her among the elite earners with a salary of £150,000.
Arsenal’s wage structure reflects the club’s growing ambition to compete with Europe’s elite, both on the field and in negotiations. Their women’s side now features two of the top five highest-paid players in the WSL — proof that North London remains not just a football powerhouse, but a financial one too.
Arsenal
Taylor Hinds Husband: Personal Life, Career Journey and Relationship Status
Personal Information
|Detail
|Information
|Full Name
|Taylor Jasmine Hinds
|Age
|26 years old
|Date of Birth
|25 April 1999
|Current Team
|Arsenal Women
|Position
|Left-Back / Left Wing-Back
|Height
|1.60m
|Nationality
|English
|International Career
|England (Youth), Jamaica (1 cap)
|Relationship Status
|Private
|Not publicly disclosed
Introduction
Taylor Jasmine Hinds has become one of the most exciting defensive prospects in English women’s football, earning her first senior England call-up in October 2025 alongside Arsenal teammate Katie Reid.
Born on 25 April 1999 in Northampton, the 26-year-old left-back’s journey from grassroots football to international recognition has naturally sparked curiosity about her personal life, including her relationship status and private affairs.
Family Background and Early Life
Hinds grew up in Northampton in a close-knit family environment that nurtured her footballing ambitions from a young age. Her football journey began at ten years old with Northampton Town Football Club, where a local gym teacher who also worked as a talent scout for Arsenal’s women’s team spotted her potential.
That crucial connection led to a trial with the Gunners’ academy, setting the foundation for what would become a remarkable career. While Hinds has kept details about her parents and siblings largely private, it’s clear her family provided the support system necessary for her development as both a person and player.
Taylor Hinds Club Career Journey
Hinds’ professional path has taken several turns before finding her way back to North London. After progressing through Arsenal’s youth system and representing England at Under-19 level, she made the move to Liverpool in July 2020, where she would spend five productive seasons.
At Anfield, Hinds established herself as a consistent performer, making over 100 appearances for the Reds and becoming a reliable presence on the left side of defence. Her attacking instincts from wing-back and defensive solidity caught the attention of clubs across the WSL.
In July 2025, Hinds completed an emotional return to Arsenal when her Liverpool contract expired. The move reunited her with the club where her professional dreams first took shape, and she’s wasted no time making an impact. Her performances for the Gunners earned her recognition from England manager Sarina Wiegman, resulting in her first senior Lionesses call-up for friendlies against Brazil and Australia in October 2025.
Taylor Hinds Husband: Relationship Status and Personal Life
Taylor Hinds is extremely private about her romantic life and has not publicly disclosed any information about having a husband or partner. Unlike many modern footballers who share glimpses of their personal lives on social media, Hinds maintains a low profile when it comes to relationships.
There are no confirmed reports, social media hints, or public acknowledgments about Hinds being married or in a relationship. At 26 years old, she appears entirely focused on her football career, particularly after making the significant move back to Arsenal and earning international recognition.
Her social media presence, while not extensively documented in public sources, seems focused primarily on her professional achievements rather than personal matters. This level of privacy is refreshing in an era where athletes often feel pressured to share every aspect of their lives.
The lack of information shouldn’t be interpreted as unusual or concerning. Many professional footballers, particularly in women’s football, choose to keep their personal relationships away from public scrutiny. This allows them to maintain normalcy in their private lives while dealing with the pressures of elite-level sport.
International Career Switch
One fascinating aspect of Hinds’ career is her international allegiance. Despite representing England at youth level, she made one appearance for Jamaica in 2024, exploring her eligibility options. However, her recent England senior call-up suggests she’s now committed to representing the Lionesses at the highest level, with Wiegman clearly viewing her as part of England’s future defensive plans.
Arsenal
Who Is Katie Reid? The 19-Year-Old Arsenal Defender Set for England Debut
Katie Reid has been rewarded for her fine form with a first senior England call-up for friendlies against Brazil and Australia, capping a remarkable 12 months that’s seen the teenager transform from academy prospect to international contender.
The Arsenal centre-back, 19, is one of three uncapped players named in Sarina Wiegman’s latest squad, and her inclusion speaks volumes about the progress she’s made this season.
From Watford Loan to WSL Regular
Reid’s journey to the England setup hasn’t been overnight. After joining Arsenal‘s academy at 13, she took the crucial step of testing herself on loan at Watford in the Women’s Championship during 2023. That experience hardened her, giving her the competitive edge needed for top-flight football.
Her WSL debut came in April 2024 against Bristol City, but it’s this season where she’s truly announced herself. The young defender was named Arsenal’s player of the month for September, a significant achievement considering the quality around her at the club.
What Makes Katie Reid Special?
What sets Reid apart is her composure under pressure. Playing centre-back in Arsenal’s possession-heavy system requires technical security and intelligent positioning, qualities she’s demonstrated consistently. She reads danger early, steps in with perfectly timed tackles, and isn’t afraid to carry the ball forward when the opportunity presents itself.
Her performances for England’s youth teams, particularly at U19 level, caught Wiegman’s attention. With captain Leah Williamson sidelined through injury and defensive depth being tested, Reid represents the future of the Lionesses’ backline. Whether she earns minutes against Brazil at the Etihad Stadium or Australia three days later remains to be seen, but her presence in the squad marks another statement signing for English women’s football.
