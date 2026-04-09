Arsenal Women Champions League Semi Final Dates Confirmed

Arsenal Women will face Lyon in the Champions League semi-finals for the second consecutive year after the dates for their last four clash were confirmed on Wednesday. The first leg takes place at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, April 2,6 at 3.30 pm UK time, with the return fixture scheduled for May 2 at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

Renee Slegers’ side progressed to the semi-finals after knocking out domestic rivals Chelsea in a tense quarter-final tie, winning 3-2 on aggregate despite losing the second leg 1-0 at Stamford Bridge. The Gunners will now prepare for another huge European test against French giants Lyon.

The fixture details for our @uwcl semi-final matches have been confirmed ✅



We’ll be back in N5 on April 26 to face OL Lyonnes in the first-leg ✊



Then it's a trip to Lyon on May 2 for the decisive second leg ✈️



Secure your spot now, Gooners! 🎟️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 9, 2026

Second Consecutive Semi Final Against Lyon

This marks the second year running that Arsenal have drawn Lyon at this stage of the competition, with the two European heavyweights set to battle once again for a place in the final. The French side remain one of the most successful clubs in women’s football history and will provide a stern examination of Arsenal’s credentials.

🚨 OFFICIAL | Arsenal’s @UWCL semi-final against OL Lyonnes will be played at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, April 26th. 📅✅



[@AFCFixtureNews] — 🔴 (@awfcdirect) April 9, 2026

Tickets for the first leg at the Emirates are now on sale, with the club also offering extensive hospitality packages for supporters wanting to make the occasion extra special. The atmosphere should be electric as Arsenal chase a place in the final.

Gunners Defending European Crown

Arsenal are the reigning Champions League holders and will be determined to retain their trophy this season. However, they face a difficult path to glory with Lyon standing in their way during the semi-final stage. The return leg in France on May 2 promises to be particularly challenging given Lyon’s formidable home record.

Confirmation that the first leg of the @UWCL semi-final between Arsenal and OL Lyonnes will take place at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday 26 April with a 1530 kick off #ARSOL pic.twitter.com/78S3w8O558 — ultimate sports update (@HassanSports26) April 9, 2026

Slegers will hope her squad can maintain their excellent form heading into these crucial fixtures as they look to book their place in the final.

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