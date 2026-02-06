Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women vs. Manchester City Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal Women host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in what looks like a futile attempt to salvage their WSL title hopes. The Gunners sit third with 37 points from 15 matches, while City have already run away with the league, sitting 11 points clear after dismantling Chelsea 3-1 last weekend.
Even a miracle win would leave Arsenal eight points behind with just 10 games remaining. The title race is over, and everyone knows it except those still clinging to mathematical possibilities.
Kick-off: 14:30 GMT, Sunday, February 8, 2026
Venue: Emirates Stadium, London
TV: BBC One and BBC iPlayer
City’s Relentless March Continues
Manchester City has been absolutely unstoppable this season, dropping just four points from 15 matches while scoring an incredible 44 goals. Bunny Shaw continues to terrorise WSL defenses with 16 goals already, while new signing Sam Coffey has slotted seamlessly into midfield alongside Yui Hasegawa.
Vivianne Miedema has rediscovered her best form since joining from Arsenal, which will make this fixture particularly poignant. The Dutch striker has eight goals and six assists, forming a devastating partnership with Shaw and Kerolin that has torn apart every defense they have faced.
Arsenal Must Prioritize Champions Cup
Slegers faces a selection dilemma with the Champions Cup final just six days away. Emily Fox should start after returning from her head injury, while Leah Williamson edges closer to a comeback. Beth Mead and Mariona Caldentey were outstanding in the 2-0 win at Chelsea but may be rested.
Predicted Lineups:
Arsenal (4-3-3): Borbe; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe; Little, Caldentey, Pelova; Mead, Blackstenius, Foord
Manchester City (4-3-3): Yamashita; Casparij, Greenwood, Knaak, Rose; Hasegawa, Coffey, Blindkilde Brown; Hemp, Shaw, Miedema
Arsenal Dragon
Leicester City Women vs. Manchester United Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Leicester City Women host Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday as both sides look to strengthen their positions in the WSL table. The Foxes sit ninth with 12 points from 14 matches, while United occupy fifth place with 27 points, just one point behind third placed Arsenal in the race for automatic Champions League qualification.
Marc Skinner’s side comes into this match full of confidence after reaching the Women’s League Cup final with a 1-0 victory over Arsenal. However, they then suffered a setback with a 4-1 defeat at Aston Villa, meaning United desperately need three points to keep pace with the top three. Leicester have been transformed under Rick Passmoor and will fancy their chances of causing an upset.
Kick-off: 14:00 GMT, Saturday, 7 February 2026
Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester
TV: Sky Sports and WSL YouTube
United Must Bounce Back From Villa Hammering
Manchester United’s 4-1 defeat at Aston Villa was a shocking result that exposed defensive frailties Skinner thought he had solved. Ella Toone remains out until March with a hip injury, robbing United of their most creative midfielder during a crucial period in the season.
Fridolina Rolfo should return after missing the Villa match, while Gabby George and Leah Galton remain sidelined. Elisabeth Terland has struggled for form recently despite scoring against Villa, netting just two goals since her flying start to the campaign. Ellen Wangerheim could feature after impressing in recent weeks.
Lehmann Arrival Transforms Leicester Attack
Leicester have been revitalized since Rick Passmoor took charge, steadying the ship after a difficult start to the season. The January signing of Alisha Lehmann from FC Como represents a major coup for the Foxes, bringing WSL experience and proven quality from her time with West Ham, Everton and Aston Villa.
Rachel Williams, signed from Tottenha,m provides another attacking threat alongside Jutta Rantala. This is a genuinely dangerous Leicester side capable of punishing any complacency from United, who cannot afford another slip up in their top three pursuit.
Predicted Lineups
Leicester (4-2-3-1): Leitzig; Nevin, Howard, Pacheco, Goodwin; Cain, Whelan; Lehmann, Tierney, Chan; Williams
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Tullis-Joyce; Lundkvist, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg; Miyazawa, Naalsund; Malard, Terland, Rolfo; Schuller
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal WFC Midfielder Joins Glasgow City on Loan Until End of Season as 19 Year Old Seeks Regular First Team Football in Scotland
Madison Earl has joined Scottish side Glasgow City on loan for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. The 19 year old attacking midfielder will now continue her development in Scotland in the Scottish Women’s Premier League after struggling to break into Arsenal’s first team.
Earl signed her first professional contract with Arsenal in January 2025 and has since gained valuable first team experience through loan spells with Bristol City and Ipswich Town. However, she has been unable to force her way into Renee Slegers’ plans at Arsenal, making this latest loan move a sensible option for her development.
Third Loan Spell in 12 Months
This represents Earl’s third loan spell in just over 12 months, which suggests Arsenal sees her as a player with potential but one who needs regular game time at senior level. Bristol City and Ipswich Town have already benefited from having the young midfielder, and now Glasgow City will hope she can make an impact in Scotland’s top flight.
The SWPL is a competitive league that will test Earl’s abilities while giving her the consistent minutes she desperately needs. At 19 years old, she is at a crucial stage of her development where playing regularly is far more important than training with Arsenal’s first team squad.
Glasgow City Perfect Destination
Glasgow City are one of the biggest clubs in Scottish women’s football and will provide Earl with an excellent platform to showcase her abilities. The club has a strong track record of developing young players and competing at the top of the SWPL.
Arsenal will be monitoring Earl’s progress closely throughout the loan spell. If she impresses in Scotland, she could return to north London ready to challenge for a first team spot next season. For now, though, regular football is exactly what this promising young midfielder needs to continue her development.
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal WFC Sign Czech International Goalkeeper on Loan From Slavia Prague Until End of Season as Renee Slegers Adds Experience
Arsenal completed a deadline day move for Czech international goalkeeper Barbora Votíková, signing the 29-year-old on loan from Slavia Prague for the remainder of the 2025/26 season. The experienced keeper will wear the number 13 shirt and provide valuable competition and cover for Renee Slegers’ goalkeeping unit.
Votíková brings extensive experience across European football, having won four league titles and one Czech Cup during her first seven year spell with Slavia Prague between 2014 and 2021. She later had stints with Paris Saint Germain and Tottenham Hotspur before returning to Slavia in 2024, where she won a league and cup double last season.
International Pedigree and European Experience
The Czech international has earned 56 caps for her country since making her debut in 2014, giving her the kind of big match experience that could prove crucial during the business end of the season. Votíková is familiar with the WSL from her time at Tottenham, which should help her settle quickly at Arsenal.
“It feels amazing to join this special club,” Votíková said after completing the move. “Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world, with a special team and special supporters, so it’s a huge honour for me to come here. It’s been a dream of mine to play at Emirates Stadium and I can’t wait to get started.”
Smart Addition for Title Run In
Slegers explained the thinking behind the signing. “We’re delighted to bring in an experienced goalkeeper in Barbora, who will provide additional cover and competition in our goalkeeper unit. Barbora has extensive experience across different leagues in Europe and is familiar with the WSL, so we feel she is an excellent signing to strengthen our squad.”
This is smart business from Arsenal, adding proven quality and depth at a position where injuries or loss of form can be devastating. Votíková also runs a successful YouTube channel with hundreds of thousands of followers.
