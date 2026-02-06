Arsenal Women vs. Manchester City Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Arsenal Women host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in what looks like a futile attempt to salvage their WSL title hopes. The Gunners sit third with 37 points from 15 matches, while City have already run away with the league, sitting 11 points clear after dismantling Chelsea 3-1 last weekend.

Even a miracle win would leave Arsenal eight points behind with just 10 games remaining. The title race is over, and everyone knows it except those still clinging to mathematical possibilities.

Kick-off: 14:30 GMT, Sunday, February 8, 2026

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

TV: BBC One and BBC iPlayer

City’s Relentless March Continues

Manchester City has been absolutely unstoppable this season, dropping just four points from 15 matches while scoring an incredible 44 goals. Bunny Shaw continues to terrorise WSL defenses with 16 goals already, while new signing Sam Coffey has slotted seamlessly into midfield alongside Yui Hasegawa.

Vivianne Miedema has rediscovered her best form since joining from Arsenal, which will make this fixture particularly poignant. The Dutch striker has eight goals and six assists, forming a devastating partnership with Shaw and Kerolin that has torn apart every defense they have faced.

Arsenal Must Prioritize Champions Cup

Slegers faces a selection dilemma with the Champions Cup final just six days away. Emily Fox should start after returning from her head injury, while Leah Williamson edges closer to a comeback. Beth Mead and Mariona Caldentey were outstanding in the 2-0 win at Chelsea but may be rested.

Predicted Lineups:

Arsenal (4-3-3): Borbe; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe; Little, Caldentey, Pelova; Mead, Blackstenius, Foord

Manchester City (4-3-3): Yamashita; Casparij, Greenwood, Knaak, Rose; Hasegawa, Coffey, Blindkilde Brown; Hemp, Shaw, Miedema

