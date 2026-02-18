Arsenal Women vs OH Leuven: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Arsenal Women host OH Leuven at Meadow Park on Wednesday evening in the Women’s Champions League knockout phase playoff second leg. The Gunners are cruising towards the quarter finals after a commanding 4-0 victory in Belgium last week, with a London derby against Chelsea awaiting the winners.

Renee Slegers’ side were absolutely ruthless in the first leg, with goals from Frida Maanum twice, Mariona Caldentey, and Caitlin Foord putting the tie beyond doubt. OH Leuven needs to overturn a four goal deficit, which looks frankly impossible given Arsenal’s current form. The defending champions have been exceptional recently and are showing no signs of slowing down.

Kick-off: 8:00 GMT, Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Venue: Meadow Park, Borehamwood

TV: Disney+

Mead Still Out With Shin Fracture

Beth Mead remains unavailable after suffering a hairline fracture to her shin in the Manchester City victory. The England forward will be a significant miss, but Arsenal have coped brilliantly without her in recent matches. Goalkeeper Anneke Borbe returns to the squad after recovering from a head injury sustained in the Champions Cup final.

Olivia Smith will not feature after picking up a suspension following her yellow card in the first leg. Kyra Cooney-Cross is a doubt due to illness, while Taylor Hinds is back in contention after recovering from a foot problem.

Leuven Face Mission Impossible

Arno van den Abbeel’s side needs to produce the performance of a lifetime to have any chance of progressing. They were completely overwhelmed in the first leg and struggled to create any meaningful opportunities against Arsenal’s organized defence. Linde Veefkind returns from suspension, but it will take far more than one player to turn this tie around.

The Belgian outfit will at least want to restore some pride and avoid further embarrassment at Meadow Park.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Van Domselaar; Fox, Williamson, Catley, McCabe; Little, Caldentey; Kelly, Maanum, Foord; Russo

OH Leuven (4-2-3-1): Seynhaeve; Everaerts, Biesmans, Mertens, Janssen; Hermans, Pusztai; Bosteels, Kuijpers, Reynders; Conijnenberg

