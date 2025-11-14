Arsenal Women vs. Tottenham Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Arsenal Women travel to Brisbane Road on Saturday afternoon for the first north London derby of the season, looking to extend their recent unbeaten WSL record against Tottenham while managing a mounting injury crisis that’s decimated their squad depth. Out of the 11 fixtures, the two clubs have played, Arsenal Women have won a staggering 11 times, drawing and losing just once.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal Women (4-3-3): van Domselaar; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Codina, McCabe; Little, Cooney-Cross, Caldentey; Mead, Russo, Foord

Tottenham Women (4-3-3): Kop; Neville, Koga, Hunt, Nildén; Summanen, Spence; Vinberg, Holdt, Naz; Tandberg

Arsenal’s Devastating Injury Crisis

Arsenal’s season has been ravaged by ACL injuries, with Katie Reid becoming the third player to rupture their anterior cruciate ligament. The 19-year-old defender suffered the injury in training last week and will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign. Reid had displaced Lotte Wubben-Moy and Laia Codina in the starting lineup following Leah Williamson’s knee surgery.

Katie Reid (via Arsenal.com)

Williamson herself remains sidelined after sustaining her injury at Euro 2025, though she’s nearing a return to training. Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger is out for the season after tearing her ACL in training before the Benfica Champions League match. Michelle Agyemang ruptured her ACL while on England duty, adding to Arsenal’s unprecedented injury crisis.

Kim Little is a doubt after missing training on Friday with an undisclosed issue. Her absence would rob Arsenal of their captain’s experience in crucial moments.

Tottenham’s Form and Fitness

Tottenham’s last meeting ended in a 4-0 Arsenal victory at the Emirates Stadium, with Beth Mead directly involved in 19 goals in her last 17 WSL starts heading into that fixture.

Tottenham sit fifth in the table after winning 3 games out of their last 5 in the WSL. Their home form at Brisbane Road has been inconsistent, making this the ideal opportunity for Arsenal to continue their dominance in the derby.

The Stakes

Arsenal sit fourth in the WSL table, six points behind leaders Manchester City after eight matches. They drew 1-1 with Chelsea in their last league fixture after having two goals controversially disallowed, leaving them frustrated despite Alessia Russo’s late equalizer.

Dejected Arsenal women players (Via Goal.com)

For Tottenham, victory over their fierce rivals would represent the biggest result in their WSL history and inject confidence into a campaign that’s stalled recently. However, Arsenal’s superior quality and Tottenham’s inability to ever beat them suggests the Gunners remain overwhelming favorites.

Kick-off: 2:30 PM Saturday, November 16th, 2025

Venue: Brisbane Road

TV and Streaming Options: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR (UK)

