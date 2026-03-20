Arsenal Women vs. West Ham Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Arsenal host West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on Saturday lunchtime in the Women’s Super League as Renee Slegers’ side look to extend their winning streak, with plenty of fans also checking the latest odds on various betting sites ahead of kick-off. The Gunners are on a run of eight consecutive wins across three competitions and sit fourth in the table with two games in hand on second placed Manchester United.

⚽ Arsenal Women vs West Ham Women

📅 21 Mar 2026 | 🏟 Emirates Stadium

🎟 Club Level Midfield (Blocks 82–83)

⏰ Club Level access 2h pre & 1h post

🥤 1 half-time drink + programme

🏨 Maldron Finsbury Park + breakfast

💷 £195pp / €225pp



📞 028 2565 4477#TravelmaxSports pic.twitter.com/6cpfEnaMew — Travelmax Sports (@Travelmaxsport) March 1, 2026

West Ham earned a creditable 0-0 draw at home to Manchester United on Wednesday evening, which keeps them three points clear of basement club Leicester City. Rita Guarino’s side have improved since the Italian took over from Rehanne Skinner just before the winter break.

Copy and paste at home 🏠 pic.twitter.com/klEUMTbnvw — West Ham United Women (@westhamwomen) March 19, 2026

Kick-off: 12:00 GMT, Sunday, March 21, 2026

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

TV: Sky Sports

Maanum and Williamson Both Out

Frida Maanum is likely to miss the game with illness, which is a blow for Arsenal’s midfield options. Leah Williamson has been managing a small hamstring issue and is unlikely to be risked with the Champions League quarter final against Chelsea looming on Tuesday.

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Everything you need to know about our new issue, available on Saturday before Arsenal Women vs West Ham at Emirates Stadium 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/bhCjhnDEyF — The Gooner (@GoonerFanzine) March 19, 2026

Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley, and Kyra Cooney-Cross are all unavailable following Australia’s qualification for the Asian Cup final against Japan on Sunday morning. Katie Reid, Manu Zinsberger, and Michelle Agyemang remain out with ACL injuries, which continues to stretch the squad.

Hammers Missing Asian Cup Trio

West Ham will be shorn of Riko Ueki, Katrina Gorry, and Yu Endo due to the Asian Cup. This robs them of three important players, but that didn’t stop them from shutting out Manchester United in midweek, which was absolutely impressive.

Arsenal v West Ham | LIVE on https://t.co/tK9rcmLS6V and The Arsenal app 🤩



🎙️ Live stream with commentary

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Our matchday show kicks off at 11:55am (UK) tomorrow! — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 20, 2026

Viviane Asseyi and Anouk Martinez are two of the best attackers in the bottom half of the WSL. They give West Ham a significant threat on the break. Arsenal last met the Hammers on matchweek two in Dagenham, running out 5-1 winners.

Arsenal Women vs West Ham Women Match Preview https://t.co/kOFJCB3OJY — Soph (@tv_gooner) March 20, 2026

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): van Domselaar; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Codina, McCabe; Little, Pelova; Mead, Mariona, Blackstenius; Russo

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Hollinrake; Brosnan, Leat, Smith, Shimizu; Rigoglioso, Cooke; Martinez, Payne, Asseyi; Snoeijs

Also read: Martin Ho Makes Man City Vow After Tottenham Loss as Spurs Boss Takes Blame



