Arsenal Lead Premier League in Opposition Box Touches Despite Not Being Close to the Top in xG List

Arsenal‘s 2025/26 campaign reveals a fascinating contradiction in their attacking metrics. The Gunners dominate possession in dangerous areas but struggle to convert territorial advantage into genuine scoring opportunities.

Dominating Territory Without Clinical Edge

Arsenal leads the Premier League with 203 touches in the opposition box this season, 20 more than second place Manchester City‘s 183. This statistic demonstrates Mikel Arteta‘s side successfully penetrates the final third and establishes control in dangerous areas.

Liverpool sits third with 179 touches, while Tottenham and Manchester United round out the top five with 175 and 166 respectively.

However, this dominance hasn’t translated into clinical finishing. Arsenal ranks sixth in expected goals with just 9.40 xG from 12 goals scored, trailing Manchester United (12.2 xG), Manchester City (11.4 xG), Crystal Palace (11.4 xG), Brighton (10.4 xG), and Chelsea (10.2 xG). Liverpool follows Arsenal with 9.10 xG from their 12 goals.

The Big Chance Problem

The disconnect becomes clearer when examining big chances created. Arsenal sits fourth with just 15 big chances created despite their territorial superiority. Crystal Palace leads with 21 big chances from only 8 goals scored, while Manchester City has generated 19 big chances. Chelsea ranks third with 17, and Liverpool ties Arsenal at 15.

Arsenal’s statistics paint a picture of a team controlling games without creating enough clear cut opportunities (at least compared to the teams at the top). They get into the box more than anyone but fail to manufacture the quality chances their possession deserves. This inefficiency could prove costly as the season progresses, especially when facing teams that convert limited opportunities with ruthless efficiency.

However, their performance at St. James’ Park was a breath of fresh air. The Gunners created a boatload of chances in the first 35 minutes of the game, although the game became drab as it progressed later.

