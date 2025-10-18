Maria Teresa Matus is famous for being the ex wife of Chilean football star Arturo Vidal. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Coming from a humble background, Maria Teresa Matus has achieved incredible feats. Currently, she is a social media star and fans adore the content she shares on her profile. Maria Teresa keeps engaging her fans with unique content. She also does photoshoots frequently. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. Maria had a beautiful relationship with Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal. The Inter Milan star has become a global football icon as he has played with some of the top clubs in the world.

His career and life have attracted a lot of attraction from fans. Therefore, today we are not taking another look into his career. However, his love life has remained unexplored. Fans were surprised to see him taking a divorce from his previous wife Maria Teresa Matus after 10 years of marriage.

However, many people don’t know the complete story of their love story. We have gathered all the information and will share everything in this article. So follow along to know more about the stunning ex-wife of Arturo Vidal.

Maria Teresa Matus Childhood and Family

On March 28, 1987, Maria was born in Chile, which makes her a Chilean. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy.

We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and what jobs they do for similar reasons. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. However, going through her Instagram profile, we realised that she maintains a healthy relationship with her mother and often spends time with her. We will continue our investigation and update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the ex-wife of Arturo Vidal.

Maria is a model and Instagram star. (Picture was taken from WTfoot)

Maria Teresa Matus Education

Maria went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. However, we currently don’t know whether she went to college after that. She moved with Arturo at a very young age. So, she might have skipped university education.

Maria Teresa Matus’s career

Maria is a professional model. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big brands like Hyla. This has helped her secure new brands.

Maria is also an Instagram star. She regularly posts pictures on her social media account to engage her audience. She also does brand collaborations. Due to her vast fanbase, brands approach her regularly. Fans have openly proposed her on live videos and she also gets proposals on comments section .

Maria Teresa Matus and Arturo Vidal at the Allianz stadium. (Picture was taken from SportMob)

Maria Teresa Matus Net Worth

Maria’s net worth is $1 million – $5 million. We believe she has accumulated a large sum from her social media career. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle and travels a lot of places. She is an independent woman and provides for her children with the help of her earnings.

Maria Teresa Matus and Arturo Vidal’s relationship

Arturo Vidal met with his ex-wife in 2008 when he was in his late 20s. He wasn’t the superstar that we know today. However, he won the heart of the stunning beauty only after their first meeting. The duo started exchanging thoughts and found out they had several things in common. They were very confident about their bonding and tied the knot only after one year of dating.

The pair spent ten wonderful years together. Many fans thought that they had won the test of time. However, it all fell apart in 2019. They couldn’t communicate freely as they could earlier and felt suffocated in the relationship barrier. They finally agreed that getting separated would be the best solution. However, it was tough for their children to stay away from any of them.

So Maria decided to stay in Barcelona so that their children could spend time with Arturo whenever they felt. But, the bonding between the couple never healed, and from Maria’s comments, it was clear that she didn’t regret her decision.

“I feel independent, free; I can be myself. I enjoy my children; I live every moment with them, I like to enjoy them. I love the country, and I love my house.”

Arturo Vidal and Maria Teresa Matus in their wedding ceremony. (Picture was taken from SportMob)

Maria Teresa Matus and Arturo Vidal Children

Maria and Vidal are proud parents of three beautiful children. Their oldest son, Alonso Vidal, was born on May 7, 2013. Maria gave birth to their second child, a daughter, Elizabetta Vidal, on March 7, 2014. On May 26, 2017, the duo welcomed their youngest son, Emiliano Vidal.

Maria Teresa Matus with her children. (Picture was taken from barca-wags.tumblr.com)

Maria Teresa Matus Social media

Maria is very famous on Instagram. She has 800k followers on the public platform, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts pictures of herself and with her children. She also does brand collaboration photoshoots. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she likes to flaunt her bikini body on beaches.

