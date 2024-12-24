AS Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain preview, team news, tickets & prediction

The first trophy of the 2024/25 domestic season in France is up for grabs when the winners of last season’s Ligue 1 and Coupe de France, Paris Saint-Germain, are in action against the vice-champions of France, AS Monaco.

The top two in Ligue 1 face off for Monaco versus Paris Saint-Germain in the Trophee des Champions, just over two weeks after they meet in the league.

Both teams have cancelled each other out recently, with two wins, two defeats and two draws from their last six meetings.

This sets up a tantalising match-up going into this one, where both sides will be looking for a boost to their fortunes this season.

Adi Hutter guided Monaco to a runner-up finish in his first season as the Principality side qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2018/19.

Les Monegasques had a strong start to this season with 11 games unbeaten, including a sensational 2-1 win over Barcelona on Matchday 1 of the Champions League.

While they stay second in the French top flight with six points behind PSG, Monaco are also eighth in the UCL with ten points, despite losing 3-2 to Benfica.

Domestically, Monaco have only suffered defeats to Nice and Angers while conceding the joint-fewest goals alongside PSG (ten), they will fancy their chances in a one-off game against their Parisian counterparts.

The Red and Whites have picked up two more points (26) in the league than they did at this stage last season and Hutter’s side will be looking to keep the feel-good factor.

There is no better way to gear up for the second half of the season than with a domestic trophy which will see their confidence skyrocket.

They have already shown that they can hang with some of the best sides in Europe, and a triumph over PSG will signal their intent to also make a statement in France.

PSG, on the other hand, are in a rebuilding face after getting rid of their superstar approach to recruitment; with a lot more attention on young talents looking to make a mark in Paris, they will have to make do without Kylian Mbappe.

The club’s record goalscorer finally completed his dream move to Real Madrid and Luis Enrique’s side are tasked with improving on last season’s run to the Champions League semi-final.

Although the record French champions are unbeaten with 32 points from 12 games so far this season, league form does not matter to the Parisians, who remain focused solely on European success.

However, they have had a terrible outing so far in the Champions League with just one win from their first five matches which leaves them 25th on the 36-team league standings. PSG are in grave danger of missing out on the knockout stage and must fight to get back into the top 24 that guarantees a playoff spot.

It is unthinkable that a side who are so desperate to attain the holy grail of European football will bow out in the league phase, despite the expanded format making it easier for teams to go through.

A lot of their European woes is partly down to an ailing attack that has scored only three times – one being an own goal – from five games as their frontline lacks a clinical goalscorer. Only three teams, Sturm Graz, Bologna and Young Boys, have scored fewer than PSG in the UCL despite having an expensively-assembled squad.

The Red-and-Blues have no trouble finding the net domestically, though, as they are the league’s top scorers with six points ahead of Monaco at the Ligue 1 summit.

Hence, they once again find themselves in the familiar territory of being a side that is too strong for the French league but struggles in the Champions League. This naturally puts the manager in the firing line as doubts surrounding his tactics continue to emerge, he will be keen to secure a morale-boosting cup win.

Team news

Krepin Diatta is reportedly a few weeks away from recovery from a muscle injury but there is hope he should be fit for this game.

Lucas Hernandez is the only long-term absentee for PSG but they have enough defensive cover, especially following Presnel Kimpembe’s recent return from a long layoff.

Line-ups

Hutter has forged a strong balance with his Monaco team who shape up in a 4-2-3-1 system that will be disciplined and lethal in attack.

Monaco: Majecki; Vanderson, Kehrer, Salisu, Ouattara; Zakaria, Magassa; Akliouche, Minamino, Golovin; Balogun

PSG striker Goncalo Ramos has returned after missing most of the season with an ankle injury, and the big-money signing will be expected to provide a prolific presence that solves some of their attacking issues.

Enrique has opted to not play with a striker in recent weeks so Ramos must take his chance to impress.

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Skriniar, Beraldo, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Neves; Dembele, Asensio, Barcola; Ramos

Prediction

Despite continental troubles, PSG remain unstoppable domestically and should have no problem collecting another Super Cup honour to extend their record of 12. Monaco will be desperate to cause an upset and they are capable of putting in the required performance.

Should PSG have their shooting boots on, it is difficult to see past them overpowering their rivals.

Monaco 1-2 PSG