Enzo Fernandez has had a fair bit of rough time on his personal life front over the past few months. After Fernandez’s Girlfriend Valentina Cervantes announced their split in October 2024, the Argentina was also linked with rapper Nicki Nicole. Speaking to Hola, Cervantes said: “Everything was fine and suddenly one day he told me that he didn’t want to be [with me] anymore. There are things that I still have to process, but that’s it, I accepted it. However, Fernandez celebrated New Year’s with Cervantes and their two children following their split. Since then the couple has also been spotted shopping together.

As per the Daily Mail, journalist Daniel Fava has now claimed Fernandez is eager to reconcile with his wife. He said on America TV show A la tarde: “In the last few hours there’s been a reconciliation with his ex-partner Valentina Cervantes. They’re giving things another go. The information I have is that Enzo Fernandez is desperately trying to win her back because he’s heard that a fellow world champion is sniffing around her.” Additionally, Fava asserted that following her breakup with Fernandez, “more than one footballer” had communicated with Cervantes on social media.

Who is Enzo Fernandez’s Wife? Valentina Cervantes?

Valentina Cervantes/ @velucervantes Instagram

Valentina Cervantes is the girlfriend of Enzo Fernandez. The couple has been together since the age of 16 as per Goal.

Valentina Cervantes Age

Valentina Cervantes is 24 years old as of January 2025. She was born on February 4, 2000 in San Martin, Argentina.

Valentina Cervantes Profession

Valentina Cervantes is a professional model and Instagram influencer. She has a staggering following of 2.4 million on Instagram as of January 2025. She’s often seen collaborating with fashion and beauty brands. Cervantes has also studied law and use to work as a waitress in an empanada restaurant.

Valentina Cervantes Social Media

Instagram: @valucervantes

Valentina Cervantes and Enzo Fernandez Relationship Timeline

Enzo Fernandez and Wife Valentina Cervantes/ @valucervantes / Instagram

Enzo Fernandez and Valentina Cervantes have been together since teenager’s. They’ve been together through it all while she’s supported Fernandez’s journey from River Plate to a World Cup winner now. “When we met, I worked in an empanada restaurant and studied Law. He was in River Plate and then played in the reserve team. When we moved in together, I changed jobs to a call center near the Obelisk. The couple also has two children together, born in 2020 and 2023.

