Ashleigh Neville Rejoins Karen Hills at Charlton Athletic as Experienced Defender Completes Reunion

Ashleigh Neville has completed her transfer to Charlton Athletic from Leicester City, reuniting with manager Karen Hills in a significant defensive recruitment for the newly promoted Women’s Super League club.

Charlton Athletic are delighted to announce the signing of defender Ashleigh Neville from WSL2 side Leicester City ✍️



Welcome to the club, Ash! 🫶#cafc — Charlton Athletic Women (@CAFCWomen) July 29, 2026

The experienced defender arrives following her brief Leicester tenure where she made 13 competitive appearances after her January 2026 arrival from Tottenham Hotspur, bringing over 100 Women’s Super League appearances accumulated across her established elite-level career.

Neville’s reunion with Hills represents meaningful professional connection spanning multiple years, with the manager having originally signed her for Tottenham during the club’s Championship tenure in 2017 before subsequently guiding them toward Women’s Super League promotion. That established relationship suggests optimal conditions for her integration whilst validating Charlton’s defensive recruitment strategy around proven manager-player familiarity.

"I’m really happy; it's an exciting journey for myself and the club, so really happy to be here." 😊



Hear from Ash after she signed for Charlton 💬#cafc pic.twitter.com/tdvAKDySvA — Charlton Athletic Women (@CAFCWomen) July 29, 2026

Manager Reunion Provides Natural Integration Foundation

Neville expressed genuine enthusiasm regarding her Charlton opportunity whilst specifically highlighting her established relationship with Hills as deciding factor. Her language suggests authentic excitement regarding working with familiar coaching structures rather than viewing the move as purely career convenience, indicating confidence in their collaborative approach supporting her continued development.

The defender’s emphasis upon knowing exactly what Hills brings both on and off the pitch suggests genuine appreciation for their established working relationship combined with realistic expectations regarding pre-season preparation intensity.

Experienced Defender Brings Established Elite Credentials

Neville’s 100+ Women’s Super League appearances combined with her progression through multiple elite clubs establishes her as genuinely experienced performer capable of immediate championship-level contribution. Her establishment within Tottenham’s promotion journey from Championship through Women’s Super League elevation demonstrates proven capability delivering under competitive pressure across varying circumstances.

Charlton Athletic are delighted to announce the signing of defender Ashleigh Neville from WSL2 side Leicester City ✍️



Welcome to the club, Ash! 🫶#cafc — Charlton Athletic Women (@CAFCWomen) July 29, 2026

This signing feels strategically important for Charlton’s defensive construction. Rather than relying exclusively upon emerging talent, they invest in established performer with proven elite-level credentials and genuine experience competing against championship-standard opposition.

Neville’s willingness to commit to newly promoted club following her Tottenham tenure validates Charlton’s competitive ambitions whilst providing defensive leadership supporting their inaugural Women’s Super League campaign.

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