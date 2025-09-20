Aston Villa
Ashley Young Wife Nicky Pike – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Nicky Pike? Meet The Wife Of Ashley Young
Nicky Pike is famous for being the wife of England footballer Ashley Young. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Nicky has an optimistic approach to life. That’s why despite being cheated out several times, she has been loyal to Ashley Young for many years. Apart from being a responsible wife, she is also a caring mother. Despite having major stardom, the English beauty has always favoured peaceful family time, hence she rarely indulges herself in any media appearances. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and have been together in their thicks and thins.
That’s why many fans don’t know much about her lifestyle. This article will probably have all the answers to your questions. After 9 wonderful years at Manchester United, Ashley Young broke the partnership in 2020. He developed himself into a top full-back in the league while playing for the Red Devils.
He also led the team to 1 FA Cup, 1 League Cup and 1 Europa League triumph. He also won 1 Premier League and 2 English Super Cups. He is set to join the Premier League club Everton on a short-term deal.
Nicky Pike Childhood and Family
Nicky was born in 1985, and her nationality is English. As said earlier, she is the kind of person who avoided the media her whole life. She was searching for the love of her life, and when she found Ashley Young and formed a family, nothing in the world mattered more to her than spending time with her loved ones.
That’s why there is very little information available about her childhood. We currently don’t know who her father and mother are and what their jobs are. Whether she has any siblings is still under review. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morals that they taught reflect Nicky’s characteristics. We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Ashley Young.
Nicky Pike Education
Nicky went to the John Henry Newman School in Stevenage. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. As she hasn’t shared much about her educational journey, we are unsure whether she went for further education after that.
Nicky Pike career
Nicky used to be a socialite and an entrepreneur. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know what type of business she ran. But, after becoming the mother of three children, she realised that she needed to concentrate more on her family than work, so she converted into a full-time housewife.
She has been a mother for a very long time. As she enjoys hanging with her children and husband at home, she took the role of taking good care of her family. Many think there is no difficulty in being a housewife. Well, the truth is it can be very frustrating and stressful at times.
But the rewards are also bigger. Spending a reasonable amount of time with children and teaching them good values from an early age ensures that the children maintain a good character when they get old. Nicky is also an excellent wife.
She has supported Young in every career decision. The English footballer dealt with many failures during his playing career, and Nicky ensured that he retained a better mood when he got home.
Nicky Pike Net Worth
Nicky’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. She has managed to accumulate this wealth through various means, although specific details about her earnings and past roles are not disclosed publicly. It’s important to note that her net worth is separate from her husband, Ashley Young, who has amassed a considerable amount of money during his playing career, ensuring a luxurious life for their family.
Nicky Pike and Ashley Young relationship
Ashley Young and Nicky Pike are long-term love birds. Their love story started while they were in high school. It began with a friendship, and soon they were pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics. Realising they have very similar interests, they decided to take the relationship forward.
Despite having a solid bond with Mariana, Ashley Young couldn’t stay loyal to one woman. For similar reasons, he had to cancel his wedding for the first time in 2011. He was seen partying with several girls a few days later after withdrawing his thoroughly planned £200,000 wedding. Four months after the incident, Nicky and Young were again reunited.
Nicky Pike and Ashley Young Children
The duo has three beautiful children together. Their first son, Tyler Young, was born in 2006. Nicky gave birth to their second child, a daughter, Ellearna Young, in 2011. The duo was blessed with another son in 2018.
Nicky Pike Social media
Nicky is not a social media person. We couldn’t find any accounts of her on major social media platforms. She always maintained a low-key lifestyle and never got around to the idea of sharing images of private moments.
Stephanie Hope – Leon Bailey Girlfriend, her Family and more
Stephanie Hope is a famous social media star and the girlfriend of Jamaican forward Leon Bailey. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Stephanie gained huge popularity on YouTube and Instagram in a very short span. She is a complete extrovert and likes to hang out with friends. She also likes stardom and media attention and lives her life as a star. At the same time, she is one of the biggest supporters of her boyfriend.
After the couple’s relationship had come under media attention a lot of gossip started circling around their day-to-day life. Leon Bailey is one of the best young talents at this moment and one of the most sought-after footballers. A player like the Jamaican is what every team aspires to have.
Given that Bailey is one of the Premier League’s most productive wingers, it is not unexpected that other clubs are competing to sign him. He has excelled in recent years, which is not surprising since his lovely girlfriend is by his side.
Stephanie Hope Childhood and Family
Stephanie was born on January 2, 1997. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. There is also no information about her siblings.
Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Jamaican lady has become quite challenging. However, we continuously investigate the matter and update the article if we find new data. So stay tuned to learn about the beautiful girlfriend of Leon Bailey.
Stephanie Hope Education
Stephanie spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Jamaica. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that.
Stephanie Hope Career
Stephanie is a YouTube vlogger. She has her own channel by the name of – Stephy Hope TV. She currently has a huge number of subscribers on her channel, and her fan base is continuously growing. She mostly posts vlogs about her exciting outings. She also shares driving videos and fun challenge videos.
Stephanie has gained massive popularity on Instagram. She currently has significant followers on her profile – @stephyhopen. She often posts alluring pictures of herself. She also posts a lot of exciting content. She maintains a positive influence on her audience.
Stephanie Hope Net Worth
The social media industry has seen significant growth in the last couple of years, especially during the lockdown. Well, Stephanie has understood how to use her fanbase to earn a handsome amount of money.
She collaborates with big brands and promotes a specific product through channels that bring significant revenue. Her current net worth is pretty significant and very substantial compared to other WAGs’ earnings. Stephanie Hope has an estimated net worth of $600K.
Stephanie Hope and Leon Bailey Relationship
Leon Bailey met with her girlfriend in 2019. We are uncertain how and exactly where they met. However, we believe they were instantly attracted to each other. The duo maintained secrecy in the initial months of their relationship. They privately started dating. However, the Jamaican media got a sense of the event and started posting a lot of gossip. They are planning to get married in a grand way.
The duo made their first public appearance in 2020. Soon after that, they publicly announced their relationship and surprised many fans. Their love story has gained popularity on social media. They maintain healthy communication and enjoy the company of each other. After the arrival of their child, their bond has grown even stronger.
Stephanie Hope and Leon Bailey Children
Leon Bailey and Stephanie Hope are parents to one kid. Leo Bailey, Leon Bailey’s son, was born in June 2020 to Stephanie Hope. The parents even opened an Instagram account for their child, so they could post more images of him. Leon Bailey plays for the Serie A club Roma and seems Stephanie Hope as his lucky charm.
Stephanie Hope Social media
Stephanie has earned a lot of fame on social media after her relationship with Leon Bailey became public. She currently has 46k followers on her Instagram page. She mostly posts pictures of herself and her beautiful child. She also likes travelling and posts snaps of her vacation frequently. Stephanie Hope goes to the club and posts pictures with her friends.
Philippe Coutinho Wife Aine Coutinho Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Aine Coutinho? Meet The Wife Of Philippe Coutinho
Aine Coutinho is famous for being the wife of Brazilian football star Philippe Coutinho. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Aine has played the role of a fierce supporter in every step of Philippe Coutinho’s life. The Brazilian star has been through a lot of ups and downs. His transfer to FC Barcelona didn’t work out as planned and he had to face a lot of criticism from the Spanish media. However, he kept getting the energy to move forward from his wife. He moved to Vasco Da Gama of Campeonato Brasileiro Série A in 2024. He will continue to play for this franchise.
They are childhood sweethearts and have been together for a long time. Even though Coutinho has earned a lot of fame for his incredible career, his love life is still unknown to a lot of fans. Today we have decided to take a deep dive into the life of the lovebirds. We will reveal everything there is to know about Aine Coutinho in this article. So read until the end to learn the age, net worth, career, kids and family of the stunning wife Of Philippe Coutinho.
Aine Coutinho Childhood and Family
Aine was born on March 31, 1993. Her father, Jose Airton and mother, Ines Maria, did an excellent job raising her. She also has three sisters Arie, Becca, Carol and a brother, Antonio. Aine’s childhood was full of happiness as she spent a wonderful time with her siblings.
They still remain close. However, due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know what kind of jobs her parents did. We are still investigating the matter and will update the article once we find new data. So, stay tuned to know more about the wife Of Philippe Coutinho.
Aine Coutinho Education
Aine completed her high school studies in her hometown. However, she hasn’t shared any details about her higher studies. She moved to Milan, Italy, with Philippe at a young age. That’s why we believe she didn’t go to college. We will be able to verify our claim after further investigation.
Aine Coutinho career
Aine is an Instagram star. She already has 955k followers, which puts her in the category of WAGs with a considerable fanbase. We currently don’t know whether she has started monetizing her social media presence. However, she has an ample earning opportunity from Instagram as her content on the social media platform has earned the hearts of many fans.
We believe Aine is also a housewife. She moved with Coutinho at an early age and has since been the support system of the family. They have welcomed three children until now. So, the Brazilian beauty takes care of her children and does house chores. It may seem easier; however, it takes a lot of mental strength and planning to excel in such a role.
Aine Coutinho Net Worth
Aine’s current earnings are unknown. That’s why we couldn’t calculate her net worth. She has an enormous opportunity in the social media sector. However, we think she hasn’t started monetizing it yet. Therefore, her net worth is not very significant. However, that doesn’t signify her lifestyle.
Aine’s husband Philippe earns a lot through his professional contract. Barcelona made him their record transfer in 2018, and he since has been enjoying a lucrative wage every year. His current salary is £6.5 Million per year. We have calculated his net, which stands at a humungous figure of $60 Million.
Aine Coutinho and Philippe Coutinho relationship
Philippe Coutinho met with his wife at a friend’s party in 2007. He was still playing for the Vasco Da Gama youth team at that time. It was a mutual friend that introduced them. The duo was very young at that time. However, as soon as they started talking to each other, they just clicked. Right after their first meeting, they started going out together. Their bond became so strong that Aine moved in with her husband after one year of dating, and they started living together.
The duo has faced some ups and downs in their journey. After getting an excellent offer from Inter Milan, he decided to leave. Aine followed the love of her life. However, it was a callous decision. She left her home country for the first time, and it was a very different experience in Italy. However, when Coputiho moved to Espanyol, the duo got separated.
The time was very tough as they faced many problems communicating long distances. However, their solid bonding helped them pass through the tough time. The duo tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2013.
Aine Coutinho and Philippe Coutinho Children
The couple has three children together. They welcomed their first daughter, Maria Coutinho, on December 22, 2015. On December 28, 2018, Aine gave birth to their second daughter. Their son, Jose Coutinho, came to the earth in December 2020. The duo likes to spend time with their children and often snaps pictures of their beautiful moments. Philippe Coutinho is cheered by his wife during club matches .
Aine Coutinho Social media
Aine is very famous on Instagram. She currently has 915k followers on her page, and her follower base is continuously growing. She mostly posts pictures of herself and her beautiful children and husband. She has a lot of tattoos on her body, and she proudly showcases them on her feed. She also loves to take care of her body and does exercises regularly. Aine Coutinho posts reels and pictures of her family and keep her fans engaged.
Top 5 Aston Villa Fan Chants – Champions League Awaits For Me
Aston Villa fans create a fantastic environment in Villa Park by chanting songs, shouting and cheering. So let’s find out the top 5 Aston Villa fan chants.
Founded in 1874, Aston Villa have ranked fifth in the all-time English top-flight table. Apart from winning major English titles, Villa won one European Cup in 1982. Villa has a fierce rivalry with Birmingham City. Traditionally their home jersey is of claret colour with sky blue sleeves.
Aston Villa fans a.k.a the Villians fill their home stadium with chants and songs whenever their team plays. So without further ado, let’s find out more about the chants.
Latest Aston Villa Fan Chants – The Chant of the Year
After a painful quarterfinal defeat to Juventus in the 1984 European Cup, Aston Villa went 40 years without a single Champions League game. That all changed when Unai Emery shocked the whole Premier League by finishing fourth on the league table and qualifying for the holy grail of club football competition.
So, we give our chant of the year award to this funny yet peppy chant that made the Villians go crazy during the champions league nights.
Is This the way to Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Lazio, And Roma.
Villa Boys are taking over!
Champions League awaits for me!
lalalalalala Villa!
Lalalalalala Villa!
Lalalalalala Villa!
Champions League awaits for me!
5. Gino
This one was initially born from a tune played by the stadium DJ. This chant has been around since Dean Saunders’ time. The original version of the chant is ‘Gino’ by Dexys Midnight Runners. The Aston Villa fans have made it their own by chanting it throughout the game. The fans enjoy chanting this song in an energetic voice.
Wo wo Deano!
4. New York, New York
Aston Villa fans chant this song in respect of Dwight Yorke. The Trinidadian spent most of his career in Aston Villa and was known to be a lethal striker during his peak years. Scoring 77 goals and providing 11 assists in 233 matches, he left a mark on Villa fans’ memory.
The chant was initially inspired by one of Frank Sinatra’s songs. Villa fans first started this song in 1990, and it became an instant hit. This song is a proper tribute to a legend who had a significant influence on Villa and the Premier League as a whole.
Start spreading the news, he’s playing today, I want to see him score again – Dwight Yorke, Dwight Yorke. If he can score from there, he’ll score from anywhere, it’s up to you, Dwight Yorke, Dwight Yorke.
3. My old man said be a City fan
This chant is a classic banter towards Aston Villa’s rival, Birmingham City. Known as the ‘Second City derby’, the Aston Villa vs Birmingham was first played in 1879. Even though we currently don’t know when the villa fans started chanting this song, this one was derived from a 1940’s old cockney tune ‘Don’t Dilly Dally (My Old Man Said Follow The Van).
The lyrics of this chant are filled with slang directed towards Birmingham fans and players. It reflects how intense the rivalry has become in recent years.
My old man said be a city fan
and i said boll**ks you’re a c*nt,
you’re a c*nt.
We hate the blues and they f*ckin know it,
we hate the blues and were gonna show it.
With Spinksy and Birchy, Alan McInally,
there the boys who’re gonna do us fine.
And if you support the blues then
you’re a blue nose bast**d,
and you ain’t no friend of mine…
ALL TOGETHER NOW! (repeat)
2. Kum Bay Ya
This chant from Villa fans is a tribute to Paul McGrath. The Irishman spent years guarding the backline of Aston Villa. The central defender gained a God-like status among the fans of the club. McGrath appeared a total of 220 times for the lions.
Proving to be one of the best centre-backs to ever play in the Villa jersey, McGrath helped the team win 2 English League Cups. Villa fans have remembered the Irishman’s contributions to the club’s history, and they show their gratitude by singing this chant.
Paul McGrath my lord, Paul McGrath, Paul McGrath my lord, Paul McGrath, Paul McGrath my lord, Paul McGrath, oh lord, Paul McGrath
1. Allez Allez Allez
This one is Aston Villa’s own version of ‘Allez Allez Allez Allez’. This one is so powerful that it lifts the mood of the stadium all alone. The original version of ‘Allez Allez Allez’ was a 1985 hit from Italian disco duo Righeira, ‘L’Estate Sta Finendo’ (Summer Is Ending).
Even though several versions of ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ have circulated over the years, Aston Villa’s version remains a classic. This one reflects the proudness of the Villa supporters. Everybody at Villa Park sings it at top of their lungs to create a highly effective environment.
Every week we follow,
The boys in claret and blue,
We conquered all of Europe – in 1982
The Villa boys from Aston, we travel near and far,
You will hear us singing,
From the stands of Villa Park,
Allez Allez Allez Allez Allez Allez
