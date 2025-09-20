Ashley Young Wife Nicky Pike – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Nicky Pike? Meet The Wife Of Ashley Young

Nicky Pike is famous for being the wife of England footballer Ashley Young. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Nicky has an optimistic approach to life. That’s why despite being cheated out several times, she has been loyal to Ashley Young for many years. Apart from being a responsible wife, she is also a caring mother. Despite having major stardom, the English beauty has always favoured peaceful family time, hence she rarely indulges herself in any media appearances. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and have been together in their thicks and thins.

That’s why many fans don’t know much about her lifestyle. This article will probably have all the answers to your questions. After 9 wonderful years at Manchester United, Ashley Young broke the partnership in 2020. He developed himself into a top full-back in the league while playing for the Red Devils.

He also led the team to 1 FA Cup, 1 League Cup and 1 Europa League triumph. He also won 1 Premier League and 2 English Super Cups. He is set to join the Premier League club Everton on a short-term deal.

Ashley Young of England’s wife, Nicky Pike, and child, look on prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

Nicky Pike Childhood and Family

Nicky was born in 1985, and her nationality is English. As said earlier, she is the kind of person who avoided the media her whole life. She was searching for the love of her life, and when she found Ashley Young and formed a family, nothing in the world mattered more to her than spending time with her loved ones.

That’s why there is very little information available about her childhood. We currently don’t know who her father and mother are and what their jobs are. Whether she has any siblings is still under review. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morals that they taught reflect Nicky’s characteristics. We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Ashley Young.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1679438629511282688?s=20

Nicky Pike Education

Nicky went to the John Henry Newman School in Stevenage. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. As she hasn’t shared much about her educational journey, we are unsure whether she went for further education after that.

Nicky Pike career

Nicky used to be a socialite and an entrepreneur. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know what type of business she ran. But, after becoming the mother of three children, she realised that she needed to concentrate more on her family than work, so she converted into a full-time housewife.

She has been a mother for a very long time. As she enjoys hanging with her children and husband at home, she took the role of taking good care of her family. Many think there is no difficulty in being a housewife. Well, the truth is it can be very frustrating and stressful at times.

But the rewards are also bigger. Spending a reasonable amount of time with children and teaching them good values from an early age ensures that the children maintain a good character when they get old. Nicky is also an excellent wife.

https://twitter.com/FutballNews_/status/1525830030684659712?s=20

She has supported Young in every career decision. The English footballer dealt with many failures during his playing career, and Nicky ensured that he retained a better mood when he got home.

Nicky Pike Net Worth

Nicky’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. She has managed to accumulate this wealth through various means, although specific details about her earnings and past roles are not disclosed publicly. It’s important to note that her net worth is separate from her husband, Ashley Young, who has amassed a considerable amount of money during his playing career, ensuring a luxurious life for their family.

Nicky Pike and Ashley Young relationship

Ashley Young and Nicky Pike are long-term love birds. Their love story started while they were in high school. It began with a friendship, and soon they were pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics. Realising they have very similar interests, they decided to take the relationship forward.

Ashley Young’s wife Nicky Pike has a net worth of $1 million. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Despite having a solid bond with Mariana, Ashley Young couldn’t stay loyal to one woman. For similar reasons, he had to cancel his wedding for the first time in 2011. He was seen partying with several girls a few days later after withdrawing his thoroughly planned £200,000 wedding. Four months after the incident, Nicky and Young were again reunited.

Nicky Pike and Ashley Young Children

The duo has three beautiful children together. Their first son, Tyler Young, was born in 2006. Nicky gave birth to their second child, a daughter, Ellearna Young, in 2011. The duo was blessed with another son in 2018.

Nicky Pike Social media

Nicky is not a social media person. We couldn’t find any accounts of her on major social media platforms. She always maintained a low-key lifestyle and never got around to the idea of sharing images of private moments.

