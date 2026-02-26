Everything Fans Need to Know Ahead of Asian Cup as Everton Women Set to Suffer Most Out of All WSL Clubs

With the Women’s Super League paused until March 15, multiple clubs across the division are preparing to say goodbye to players representing their countries at the upcoming Asian Cup. Out of all WSL clubs, none are set to suffer as much as Everton during this period, with four players taking part in the tournament.

🌏 Four Blues representing at the Asia Cup!



🤞 Best of luck, Clare, Hono, Hikaru and Rion! pic.twitter.com/cyfxyX5Cjo — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) February 23, 2026

This year’s competition is being hosted by Australia and runs from March 1 to 21 across five venues. The timing could not be worse for Everton, who face crucial matches against Tottenham and Manchester United before the tournament ends.

Hayashi Among Four Everton Absentees

Everton secured the signatures of three Japanese internationals over the summer: Rion Ishikawa, Honoka Hayashi, and Hikaru Kitagawa. All three have been called up by Japan alongside Australian midfielder Clare Wheeler, who will represent the host nation.

"The impact I felt on the pitch was greater than I imagined." "Want to be is someone who makes opponents feel scared just by standing there."



Six months after joining Everton, Rion Ishikawa continues to experiment with ways to adapt to world-class duels.https://t.co/OJ04nnfjNZ — Wo So JAPAN (@WoSoJAPAN) February 3, 2026

Hayashi will be particularly missed, having racked up the fifth most minutes of any Everton player this term. Her absence leaves a significant hole in Scott Phelan’s midfield options during a critical period. More positively, Yuka Momiki will remain on Merseyside, having missed out on a place in Japan’s squad.

No Other Side Losing as Many Players

Depth is a huge concern, with no other WSL side losing as many players as Everton while they navigate fixtures against fifth placed Tottenham and second placed Manchester United. These are exactly the kind of matches where you need your strongest squad available.

Break Provides Crucial Reset Period

Sunday’s derby defeat against Liverpool was a shock after recent weeks. Everton have seen an uptick in form across February with wins against Aston Villa, London City Lionesses, and West Ham, leaving them eighth in the table.

🗣️ Plenty of time to prepare for our upcoming visit to the capital. pic.twitter.com/EsFxBEUuO6 — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) February 22, 2026

The Toffees have formed a gap to the relegation zone and now have ample time to reset despite the absentees. With Phelan in charge on an interim basis, the club have an ideal period to figure out their direction ahead of the season run in.

