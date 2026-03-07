Aston Villa
Aston Villa Accused of Insulting Move as Sale Made Official This Week With Kieran Maguire Claiming Actions Make Mockery of Rules
Aston Villa‘s move to sell their women’s team to the club’s holding company is insulting to the sport, according to football finance expert Kieran Maguire. The Price of Football podcaster said the actions of the likes of Villa, Chelsea, and Everton are making a mockery of the rules.
On Tuesday, Maguire posted a screenshot confirming Villa had sold their women’s team to V Sports, the holding company that owns the club. Reports suggest billionaire owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens will pocket the Villa Park outfit around £55 million from the sale, months before the practice is set to be outlawed.
Get Out of Jail Free Card
After Chelsea sold their women’s team to parent company BlueCo for just under £200 million last April and Everton did the same last July to Roundhouse Capital Holdings, Maguire has slammed this get out of jail free card for men’s teams.
The aforementioned clubs have managed to secure these transactions ahead of such practices being banned from the 2026-27 season. From next term, Squad Cost Ratio will replace the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.
Women’s Game Should Be Independent Sport
When asked about clubs selling women’s teams to their parent companies, Maguire heavily criticised the practice and said it was an insult to women’s football. “I think it’s insulting to the women’s game, as the women’s game should be seen as an independent sport with its own audience rather than as a get out of jail free card for the men’s team for PSR compliance purposes,” Maguire exclusively told Villa News.
He added, “I think it does make a mockery of the rules, and it shows that whoever drafted the rules hasn’t really thought them through. My only concern is if this gets outlawed, you just get sort of a game of whack a mole, and you get the accountants and the lawyers around the table, and they’ll find another loophole.”
Shaun Goater Leaves Position at Aston Villa as Bermuda Legend Departs Women’s Team After Assistant Coach Role Under Natalia Arroyo
Bermuda legend Shaun Goater is on the hunt for a new role in football after leaving Aston Villa Women. The 56 year old joined the club as assistant coach in August 2024 after departing the same position at Manchester City and was named caretaker manager of Villa in December 2024 after the club sacked head coach Robert Pauw.
Villa won three and drew one of the matches when Goater was at the helm, and he expressed a desire to take the job permanently. However, he returned to the assistant position after Spanish coach Natalia Arroyo was hired in January 2025.
Proud of Attacking Set Piece Success
Goater released a statement on social media confirming his time at Villa had drawn to a close. “My time with Aston Villa Women’s Football Club has come to an end. A huge thank you to the players for their hard work, commitment, and dedication. It has been a privilege to work with such a talented group,” Goater said.
He added, “During my time at the club, my role evolved from attacking coach to orchestrating our attacking set pieces. I’m proud that during this period the team ranked second in the league for attacking set piece success behind Manchester City. Thank you to the supporters for the warmth, trust, and belief you showed me.”
Fans Dismayed by Departure
The news was not taken well by fans of the team after Villa released a short statement announcing his departure. Leading fan site Astonvillanews.com said Goater’s exit had not been welcomed by supporters of the club.
There have been increasing calls for Goater to replace Arroyo, especially after Villa’s 7-3 thumping by Tottenham last month. Villa sit ninth in the Women’s Super League and have had an underwhelming season under the Spanish coach.
One Villa fan wrote on X, “Wrong person leaving the club.” Another commented, “Worst decision ever.” Goater stated he cannot wait for his next challenge.
Kieran Maguire Explains NSWE’s Aston Villa Women Sale as Documents Officially Lodged With Ownership Changes Confirmed at Companies House
Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has shed light on Aston Villa’s decision to sell their women’s team to V Sports, the holding company that owns the club. Last June, news emerged that Villa were nearing the sale of the women’s team to avoid breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.
Billionaire owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens sold a 10 per cent stake to investors for around £5.5 million before selling the remaining 90 per cent to V Sports. This transaction potentially generated around £55 million for the Villa Park outfit to help them meet PSR requirements.
Beat Deadline to Secure Sale
On Tuesday, Price of Football podcaster Maguire took to X to confirm the ownership changes to Villa’s women’s team have been officially lodged at Companies House. From the 2026-27 season, Premier League teams will be banned from selling assets such as hotels and women’s teams to themselves to circumvent financial rules.
At a meeting last November, English top flight clubs agreed that Squad Cost Ratio would replace PSR next term. Last July, Everton sold their women’s team to parent company Roundhouse Capital, while Chelsea previously sold two hotels to a sister company to keep them compliant with PSR.
Third Party Helps Villa Book Profit
Maguire exclusively told Aston Villa News, “Under the Premier League rules, if the deal had gone through and we got effectively new owners, Aston Villa Football Club can book a profit on the deal. By having two parties involved, it helps Villa. If the third party has agreed to pay £6 million for 10 per cent, that means Villa can value the whole club at £60 million.”
The football finance guru added, “Because the one thing that the Premier League might query is the value at which some of the women’s teams are being sold. It is being outlawed, so it’s a case of getting the deal over the line in time. Chelsea have done it, Everton have done it.”
‘This’ Manager Named February’s WSL Manager of the Month as He Wins Award for First Time in Career
Martin Ho has been named the Barclays Women’s Super League Manager of the Month for February. The Tottenham boss collected six important points last month in the WSL, where Spurs scored nine goals across three games to earn him the monthly award for the first time in his career.
Ho becomes just Tottenham’s second Head Coach to pick up the award in England’s top flight. Joining Spurs in the summer from SK Brann, the Norwegian has enjoyed a tremendous first campaign in North London to date, with his side showing plenty of quality in the forward areas and resilience to bounce back from setbacks.
Responded in Fantastic Fashion
Tottenham began the month with a London derby trip to West Ham United, where they came from behind to earn a 2-1 win at Chigwell Construction Stadium. Despite suffering defeat at home to Chelsea, they responded in fantastic fashion at Villa Park.
A sensational performance in the Midlands saw Spurs hit seven goals against Aston Villa as they ran out 7-3 winners in the second highest goalscoring match in WSL history. This continues to solidify their spot in the top five of the current standings.
Credit to All Staff and Players
Speaking about winning the award, Ho said, “I’m thankful for everyone that voted, but credit to all the staff and players because they are the ones that enable you to be in this position. It’s not just an accolade for me, it’s for all the staff and players around me. They deserve a lot of credit, it’s a collective effort.”
Ho added, “We’ve definitely taken steps in the right direction. It’s seven months into what we’re building here, but it doesn’t just come from me, it comes from everyone. I’m just glad we are working towards the ambitions and goals we have set.”
Tottenham return to WSL action on Sunday, March 15, after the international break as they take on Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
