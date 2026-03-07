Aston Villa Accused of Insulting Move as Sale Made Official This Week With Kieran Maguire Claiming Actions Make Mockery of Rules

Aston Villa‘s move to sell their women’s team to the club’s holding company is insulting to the sport, according to football finance expert Kieran Maguire. The Price of Football podcaster said the actions of the likes of Villa, Chelsea, and Everton are making a mockery of the rules.

🗣️ "Of the 20 Premier League clubs, Villa are the ones we are most concerned about"



Kieran Maguire says Aston Villa "will have to box clever" to meet the Premier League's financial rules . pic.twitter.com/JmFVsckgnR — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 11, 2025

On Tuesday, Maguire posted a screenshot confirming Villa had sold their women’s team to V Sports, the holding company that owns the club. Reports suggest billionaire owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens will pocket the Villa Park outfit around £55 million from the sale, months before the practice is set to be outlawed.

Aston Villa Women’s team ownership changes confirmed at Companies House.



Was: 100% owned by Aston Villa Ltd



Now: 90% owned by Villa parent company NSWE

10% owned by US company (presumably at a price to justify the sum paid by NSWE) pic.twitter.com/LlsPgdm7AN — Kieran Maguire (@KieranMaguire) March 3, 2026

Get Out of Jail Free Card

After Chelsea sold their women’s team to parent company BlueCo for just under £200 million last April and Everton did the same last July to Roundhouse Capital Holdings, Maguire has slammed this get out of jail free card for men’s teams.

🚨 Chelsea's accounts confirm the sale of their women's team to BlueCo for a profit of £198.7m with a book value of £1.3m. Total is £200m as remains "subject to the Premier League's [fair market value] assessment". pic.twitter.com/ezFut2qneE — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) April 5, 2025

The aforementioned clubs have managed to secure these transactions ahead of such practices being banned from the 2026-27 season. From next term, Squad Cost Ratio will replace the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Women’s Game Should Be Independent Sport

When asked about clubs selling women’s teams to their parent companies, Maguire heavily criticised the practice and said it was an insult to women’s football. “I think it’s insulting to the women’s game, as the women’s game should be seen as an independent sport with its own audience rather than as a get out of jail free card for the men’s team for PSR compliance purposes,” Maguire exclusively told Villa News.

🚨🔵 | FINANCIAL UPDATE | Chelsea and Aston Villa have received fresh clarity following UEFA sanctions earlier this season — but new Premier League rules could change things moving forward. 👀



Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has revealed that a financial “loophole”… pic.twitter.com/N1XzjVQwQ1 — SON (@StevenNickilzee) February 24, 2026

He added, “I think it does make a mockery of the rules, and it shows that whoever drafted the rules hasn’t really thought them through. My only concern is if this gets outlawed, you just get sort of a game of whack a mole, and you get the accountants and the lawyers around the table, and they’ll find another loophole.”

