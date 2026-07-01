Aston Villa Sign Denmark International Amalie Vangsgaard From Juventus Balancing Youth With Experience

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Denmark international Amalie Vangsgaard from Juventus, adding proven attacking experience to complement their recent youth-focused recruitment.

Aston Villa have signed Denmark international Amalie Vangsgaard. ✍️



The 29-year-old forward joins from Serie A side Juventus for an undisclosed fee. 👏🏻#WSL pic.twitter.com/3WeUJl8jvT — Her Football Hub (@HerFootballHub) July 1, 2026

The 29 year old forward arrives after two seasons in Serie A where she scored 16 goals across 74 appearances in all competitions.

Vangsgaard brings 46 international caps for Denmark alongside goalscoring pedigree developed across multiple European leagues. Before joining Juventus in 2024, she represented Paris Saint-Germain and Swedish club Linköping alongside spells in her native Denmark, accumulating genuine elite level experience across different playing styles and competition formats.

Aston Villa Women are delighted to announce the signing of Denmark international Amalie Vangsgaard.



The 29-year-old joins from Serie A side Juventus for an undisclosed fee. pic.twitter.com/JtIvg0X7vZ — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) July 1, 2026

Balancing Squad Building Strategy

Villa’s transfer strategy has shifted noticeably with Vangsgaard’s arrival. After investing in young prospects Kamilla Melgård and Mia McAulay, the club now adds established quality providing immediate impact alongside leadership. Director of Women’s Football Marisa Ewers praised Vangsgaard’s proven quality and highest level experience as valuable additions supporting Villa’s ambitions.

The signing directly addresses departures removing squad experience this summer. Kirsty Hanson, Ebony Salmon, Gabi Nunes and Sabrina D’Angelo departed while Paula Tomás and Lucy Staniforth retired. Vangsgaard provides experienced leadership capable of supporting younger attacking players while contributing immediately.

bolstering the frontline ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/KfFMNhIrWX — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) July 1, 2026

Experienced Leader Brings Winning Mentality

Vangsgaard’s Champions League and international exposure provides perspective invaluable for emerging squads.

Amalie Vangsgaard is a Villan ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/XOTSew52Gi — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) July 1, 2026

Her spells at PSG and Juventus suggest familiarity with winning environments and tactical demands of elite competition. The Women’s Super League requires physicality, intensity and tactical adaptability qualities the Danish forward has demonstrated throughout her career.

Villa’s summer recruitment finally feels genuinely balanced. Young prospects alone rarely compete at highest levels without experienced leadership tempering development. Vangsgaard provides exactly that balance, suggesting Villa genuinely understand squad building rather than chasing obvious talents.

repping Claret & Blue 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/NPKrzXmJTN — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) July 1, 2026

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