Aston Villa Sign Norwegian Prospect Kamilla Melgard From Madrid CFF on Long Term Project

Aston Villa Women have secured Norwegian talent Kamilla Melgard from Madrid CFF, adding another promising young player to their developing squad. The Under-23 international joins Villa after impressing during her Spanish debut season where she contributed four goals and seven assists across her campaign.

We are excited to announce the signing of one of Norway’s brightest young talents Kamilla Melgård ✍️ — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) June 30, 2026

Melgard began her senior career with Lyn Oslo in the Toppserien at just 15 years old, demonstrating early maturity and readiness for competitive football. Her rapid progression through Norwegian football led to Madrid CFF recognition, providing valuable international exposure during her formative years as a professional athlete.

A new chapter!



Welcome to the Villans, Kamilla 💜 pic.twitter.com/sEvD06PEJb — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) June 30, 2026

Norwegian Young Talent Brings European Experience

The 20 year old expressed excitement about joining Aston Villa, describing the opportunity as genuinely promising with excellent facilities supporting continued development. Her move to English football provides exposure to competitive Women’s Super League environments after establishing herself across Scandinavian and Spanish football systems.

✍️ Aston Villa Women have completed the signing of 20-year-old Norwegian midfielder Kamilla Melgård from Madrid CFF.



Another exciting young talent added as Villa continue to strengthen their squad for the new season. 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/GsQrr7Yx8t — WosoTransferNews (@Wosotransfer1) June 30, 2026

Marisa Ewers, Director of Women’s Football, praised Melgard’s potential and attributes, suggesting Villa believe she possesses everything required for sustained progression at the highest levels. Her quality in Norway combined with Spanish experience indicates genuine prospect status rather than speculative signing.

Villa Continue Strategic Youth Building

Aston Villa’s recruitment increasingly targets young European talent rather than purely domestic options. This strategy reflects deliberate long-term planning focused on developing future-ready players through structured progression pathways.

Melgard’s signing feels smart positioning. She arrives established yet still developing, providing immediate contribution potential alongside significant upside. Villa appear building from intelligence rather than desperation, identifying players before they become obvious targets for elite clubs. That approach builds sustainable competitive advantage over time.

🚨And Boom🚨

⚪️✍️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Aston Villa Women has announced the signing of Norwegian midfielder 🇳🇴Kamilla Melgård from Spanish side Madrid CFF.#AVWFC pic.twitter.com/6YBlPzIR1g — Rowland Ramtrile (@RRamtrile) June 30, 2026

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