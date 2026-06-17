Aston Villa Women Sign Young Scotland International Mia McAulay From Rangers as Club Build Long Term Project

Aston Villa Women have completed the signing of 19-year-old Scotland international forward Mia McAulay from SWPL side Rangers. The exciting young talent arrives at Villa Park after establishing herself as one of the most promising attacking prospects in Scottish women’s football despite her tender age.

We are delighted to announce the signing of highly rated Scotland forward Mia McAulay ✍️ — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) June 17, 2026

McAulay made over 100 appearances for Rangers, an extraordinary achievement given she first broke into the first team at just 16 years old. The winger has already earned senior recognition for Scotland, making her debut in May 2025 and subsequently adding four more caps to her collection in the months since.

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Director Highlights Long Term Ambitions

Aston Villa’s Director of Women’s Football Marisa Ewers expressed enthusiasm about McAulay’s arrival, describing her as an exciting young attacking player brimming with potential. Ewers emphasised that the signing forms part of a broader long term strategy as the club continues building their competitive project.

"I can't wait to get started." 🤩



Mia McAulay's first interview as a Villan has landed 🛬 — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) June 17, 2026

The midfielder’s rapid progression through Rangers’ ranks suggests she possesses the attributes required to succeed at a higher level. Her ability to make such a significant number of appearances at such a young age demonstrates maturity beyond her years and a readiness for the demands of English top flight football.

We are delighted to announce the signing of highly rated Scotland forward Mia McAulay ✍️ pic.twitter.com/PNKbqf03sE — Draxali (@Draxiiimel) June 17, 2026

Building for Future Success at Villa

McAulay represents the type of emerging talent Aston Villa are targeting as they look to strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window. Rather than relying solely on established stars, the club appear committed to identifying young players with significant upside potential.

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The winger will now have the opportunity to develop her game in the Women’s Super League while competing for regular football at a club with genuine aspirations.

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