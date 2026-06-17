Aston Villa
Aston Villa Women Sign Young Scotland International Mia McAulay From Rangers as Club Build Long Term Project
Aston Villa Women have completed the signing of 19-year-old Scotland international forward Mia McAulay from SWPL side Rangers. The exciting young talent arrives at Villa Park after establishing herself as one of the most promising attacking prospects in Scottish women’s football despite her tender age.
McAulay made over 100 appearances for Rangers, an extraordinary achievement given she first broke into the first team at just 16 years old. The winger has already earned senior recognition for Scotland, making her debut in May 2025 and subsequently adding four more caps to her collection in the months since.
Director Highlights Long Term Ambitions
Aston Villa’s Director of Women’s Football Marisa Ewers expressed enthusiasm about McAulay’s arrival, describing her as an exciting young attacking player brimming with potential. Ewers emphasised that the signing forms part of a broader long term strategy as the club continues building their competitive project.
The midfielder’s rapid progression through Rangers’ ranks suggests she possesses the attributes required to succeed at a higher level. Her ability to make such a significant number of appearances at such a young age demonstrates maturity beyond her years and a readiness for the demands of English top flight football.
Building for Future Success at Villa
McAulay represents the type of emerging talent Aston Villa are targeting as they look to strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window. Rather than relying solely on established stars, the club appear committed to identifying young players with significant upside potential.
The winger will now have the opportunity to develop her game in the Women’s Super League while competing for regular football at a club with genuine aspirations.
Also read: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Attracting Lyon Interest as Chelsea Winger Seeks Regular Playing Time Away from Stamford Bridge
Aston Villa
Missy Bo Kearns Opens Up About Pregnancy Loss and Sepsis in Brave ITV Interview
Aston Villa Women and England midfielder Missy Bo Kearns has spoken publicly about the heartbreaking loss of her pregnancy, earning widespread praise from supporters and baby loss charity Tommy’s for her courage in sharing such a deeply personal experience.
What Happened to Missy and Partner Liam Walsh
The 25-year-old and her partner, Luton midfielder Liam Walsh, announced last month on Instagram that they had lost their baby during pregnancy.
Missy revealed she had initially gone to the hospital with shivers, only to be told there was no longer a heartbeat and that she had developed sepsis as a result of the loss. The couple described the weeks that followed as filled with a kind of sadness that was difficult to put into words.
Speaking Out to Help Others Feel Less Alone
Missy went on to discuss her grief openly in an interview on ITV, describing how the experience felt completely isolating, despite being far more common than many people realise. She spoke about the specific nature of pregnancy loss as a form of grief, noting how quickly the physical symptoms disappear while the emotional weight remains.
Her message was direct: nobody going through this should feel they have to suffer in silence, and she made a point of directing people toward Tommy’s and other support charities.
Tommy’s Charity Responds With Gratitude
Tommy’s, the UK’s leading pregnancy loss charity, publicly thanked Missy for her openness, acknowledging how much her account will mean to others who have been through similar experiences. Comments from other women flooded in describing pregnancy loss as a grief that is often invisible and unspoken.
Anyone seeking support can contact Tommy’s on 0800 0147 800.
Also read: Ona Batlle Set for Return to England as Former Manchester United Women Star Close to Agreeing Arsenal Move as Free Agent This Summer
Aston Villa
Aston Villa Defender Paula Tomàs Forced to Retire From Professional Football at Age 24 Due to ‘This’
Aston Villa defender Paula Tomàs has been forced to retire from professional football at just 24 years old due to a persistent knee injury that has plagued her throughout this season. The Spanish international made the difficult decision to call time on her career after the injury severely limited her game time during her debut campaign in England.
Tomàs spent almost a decade with Spanish side Levante UD before making the move to Villa Park in summer 2024. The defender made a promising start to life in the Women’s Super League, impressing with her performances before the knee problem derailed her progress and ultimately ended her playing days prematurely.
Villa Director Pays Tribute to Retiring Defender
Aston Villa’s Director of Women’s Football Marisa Ewers paid tribute to Tomàs following the announcement of her retirement. “Paula has been a valued part of the group during her time here. She brought real energy every day, both on and off the pitch,” Ewers said.
The director added that while the club will miss Tomàs around the training ground, they wish her all the very best for whatever comes next in her life after football. It’s a devastating blow for a player who appeared to have a bright future ahead of her in the top flight.
Villans Enjoying Strong Season Under Arroyo
Tomàs departs Aston Villa with the club enjoying a relatively successful campaign under head coach Natalia Arroyo. The Villans are fighting hard for a top half finish in the WSL table and have shown significant improvement throughout the season.
The retirement represents another setback for Villa’s defensive options, though the circumstances make it impossible to begrudge the young Spaniard her decision to prioritize her long term health.
Also read: Leah Williamson Makes England Return From Injury as Arsenal Captain Starts World Cup Qualifier in Iceland Before Being Subbed at Halftime
Aston Villa
Aston Villa’s £113.6 Million NSWE Sales Will Sail Through Premier League Approval Says Former Club CEO Keith Wyness
Aston Villa should face no serious obstacles getting their £113.6 million combined profit from the women’s team and warehouse sales approved by the Premier League, according to former club chief executive Keith Wyness. The financial expert told Aston Villa News exclusively that existing precedents from similar transactions mean the associated party transaction process should pass without significant controversy, unlike the prolonged battle Chelsea endured over their hotel sales three years ago.
Villa booked £77.6 million from selling the women’s team and a further £36 million from The Warehouse disposal to NSWE subsidiaries, with both transactions currently under Premier League scrutiny. Getting these cleared quickly matters enormously given the club’s ongoing financial pressures and its desperate need to return to Champions League football.
Chelsea Comparison Works Firmly in Villa’s Favour
Chelsea sold the Millennium and Copthorne hotels around Stamford Bridge to a BlueCo subsidiary in June 2023, a process that dragged on for over a year before receiving clearance. Wyness believes Villa’s situation is considerably less contentious, pointing to multiple established precedents that make approval far more straightforward. The women’s team sale has become almost routine across the Premier League, with Everton completing a similar transaction last summer without significant pushback.
Warehouse Location Presents Ongoing Commercial Challenges
Wyness acknowledged Villa Park’s geographic constraints present real difficulties for maximising The Warehouse commercially. The stadium sits away from Birmingham’s city centre, requiring supporters to travel rather than benefiting from natural footfall. Wyness believes the right programming can still make the entertainment venue work despite those limitations, though it requires genuine effort rather than simply opening the doors.
Champions League Qualification Remains Financially Essential
Wyness was completely unambiguous about what matters most beyond the accounting details. Returning to the Champions League is not optional for Villa, it is financially critical. The revenue difference between European competitions is enormous, and Emery’s side are currently clinging to a top five position with several crucial fixtures remaining.
Also read: Natalia Arroyo Position Safe at Aston Villa Women as Investment Promised Ahead of Next Season Despite Ninth Place Finish
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