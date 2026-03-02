Aston Villa Midfielder Missy Bo Kearns Reveals Pregnancy as England International Expecting First Child in September

Aston Villa midfielder Missy Bo Kearns has revealed the news that she is pregnant and expecting her first child. The 24 year old Liverpudlian took to her social media accounts to make her personal announcement on Saturday evening.

Kearns is expecting to give birth in September and will therefore not be available for selection for Aston Villa for the remainder of this season. She will also remain sidelined in the early stages of the 2026-27 campaign as she focuses on her pregnancy and new arrival.

Likely to Remain in Light Training

The midfielder is likely to remain in light non contact training in the coming weeks and will be supported by Aston Villa throughout her pregnancy. This is absolutely the right approach from the club, which must ensure Kearns is properly looked after during this important time.

Aston Villa signed Kearns in summer 2024 after the player opted to leave Liverpool. The midfielder has made 11 appearances for The Villans in the Women’s Super League this season, helping the club to continue their progress under head coach Natalia Arroyo. She has not been featured for the Midlands side since mid January.

Will Miss World Cup Qualifying Campaign

On the international stage, Kearns has been capped by England on three occasions. She will miss the Lionesses’ qualifying campaign for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 but will have time to play herself into contention for the tournament finals should England secure their qualification.

The 24 year old has been a solid performer for Villa this season and will be missed by Natalia Arroyo’s squad. However, there are far more important things than football, and Kearns will now focus on preparing for motherhood.

Aston Villa continue the season without Kearns when they play host to Manchester City on Sunday, March 15, 2026. Congratulations to Missy Bo on her pregnancy news.

