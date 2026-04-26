Aston Villa
Aston Villa Defender Paula Tomàs Forced to Retire From Professional Football at Age 24 Due to ‘This’
Aston Villa defender Paula Tomàs has been forced to retire from professional football at just 24 years old due to a persistent knee injury that has plagued her throughout this season. The Spanish international made the difficult decision to call time on her career after the injury severely limited her game time during her debut campaign in England.
Tomàs spent almost a decade with Spanish side Levante UD before making the move to Villa Park in summer 2024. The defender made a promising start to life in the Women’s Super League, impressing with her performances before the knee problem derailed her progress and ultimately ended her playing days prematurely.
Villa Director Pays Tribute to Retiring Defender
Aston Villa’s Director of Women’s Football Marisa Ewers paid tribute to Tomàs following the announcement of her retirement. “Paula has been a valued part of the group during her time here. She brought real energy every day, both on and off the pitch,” Ewers said.
The director added that while the club will miss Tomàs around the training ground, they wish her all the very best for whatever comes next in her life after football. It’s a devastating blow for a player who appeared to have a bright future ahead of her in the top flight.
Villans Enjoying Strong Season Under Arroyo
Tomàs departs Aston Villa with the club enjoying a relatively successful campaign under head coach Natalia Arroyo. The Villans are fighting hard for a top half finish in the WSL table and have shown significant improvement throughout the season.
The retirement represents another setback for Villa’s defensive options, though the circumstances make it impossible to begrudge the young Spaniard her decision to prioritize her long term health.
Also read: Leah Williamson Makes England Return From Injury as Arsenal Captain Starts World Cup Qualifier in Iceland Before Being Subbed at Halftime
Aston Villa
Aston Villa’s £113.6 Million NSWE Sales Will Sail Through Premier League Approval Says Former Club CEO Keith Wyness
Aston Villa should face no serious obstacles getting their £113.6 million combined profit from the women’s team and warehouse sales approved by the Premier League, according to former club chief executive Keith Wyness. The financial expert told Aston Villa News exclusively that existing precedents from similar transactions mean the associated party transaction process should pass without significant controversy, unlike the prolonged battle Chelsea endured over their hotel sales three years ago.
Villa booked £77.6 million from selling the women’s team and a further £36 million from The Warehouse disposal to NSWE subsidiaries, with both transactions currently under Premier League scrutiny. Getting these cleared quickly matters enormously given the club’s ongoing financial pressures and its desperate need to return to Champions League football.
Chelsea Comparison Works Firmly in Villa’s Favour
Chelsea sold the Millennium and Copthorne hotels around Stamford Bridge to a BlueCo subsidiary in June 2023, a process that dragged on for over a year before receiving clearance. Wyness believes Villa’s situation is considerably less contentious, pointing to multiple established precedents that make approval far more straightforward. The women’s team sale has become almost routine across the Premier League, with Everton completing a similar transaction last summer without significant pushback.
Warehouse Location Presents Ongoing Commercial Challenges
Wyness acknowledged Villa Park’s geographic constraints present real difficulties for maximising The Warehouse commercially. The stadium sits away from Birmingham’s city centre, requiring supporters to travel rather than benefiting from natural footfall. Wyness believes the right programming can still make the entertainment venue work despite those limitations, though it requires genuine effort rather than simply opening the doors.
Champions League Qualification Remains Financially Essential
Wyness was completely unambiguous about what matters most beyond the accounting details. Returning to the Champions League is not optional for Villa, it is financially critical. The revenue difference between European competitions is enormous, and Emery’s side are currently clinging to a top five position with several crucial fixtures remaining.
Also read: Natalia Arroyo Position Safe at Aston Villa Women as Investment Promised Ahead of Next Season Despite Ninth Place Finish
Aston Villa
Natalia Arroyo Position Safe at Aston Villa Women as Investment Promised Ahead of Next Season Despite Ninth Place Finish
Aston Villa Women will keep faith with Natalia Arroyo despite a difficult season that has seen the club sit ninth in the WSL with three games remaining.
Women’s football expert Megan Feringa of The Athletic insists Arroyo is the right person to lead Villa forward, with more investment coming in the summer to strengthen a squad that has punched above its weight in several departments this term.
Villa’s current standing represents a step backwards from their sixth place finish last season, though the table remains extremely tight. The Villans sit just one point behind Brighton in sixth and 11 points clear of the relegation zone, meaning the final three fixtures against Arsenal, West Ham and London City could yet define how the season is remembered entirely.
Hanson Carrying Villa Almost Single Handedly
Kirsty Hanson has been extraordinary this season and deserves enormous credit for keeping Villa competitive throughout. The Scottish forward has scored 12 WSL goals, making her the second highest scorer in the division behind Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw, while her conversion rate of 21.4 per cent ranks second among players with more than 20 shots.
Hanson is genuinely propelling Villa beyond what most people expected from them this campaign.
Feringa was blunt about the broader picture, stating Villa are a team in transition still working out where they belong in the WSL ecosystem, similar to Tottenham and Brighton around them in the table.
Villa to Feature in World Sevens London Tournament
Villa have confirmed their participation in the inaugural World Sevens Football London edition at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium between May 28 and 30. Eight WSL clubs will compete in the tournament, which carries a £1.16 million prize pool across 30 minute matches on a reduced natural grass pitch with rolling substitutes.
Manchester United are among the other confirmed participants ahead of what promises to be a genuinely exciting end of season showcase for the women’s game.
Also read: Daughter of Scotland and Rangers Icon David Weir Lands First Senior Call Up as Kenzie Weir Receives Maiden Selection
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Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women vs. Aston Villa WSL Fixture Rescheduled to ‘This’ Date as Champions League Semi Final Progression Forces Date Change
Arsenal Women’s trip to Villa Park has been moved to Saturday May 9 with a noon kick off after the Gunners secured their place in the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi finals.
The fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, giving fans plenty of opportunity to watch what promises to be a fascinating encounter between two sides with very different objectives for the remainder of the season.
Arsenal are offering subsidised coach travel for supporters making the journey to Birmingham, with full ticket and travel information available through the club’s official website. This is a smart touch from the Gunners, who clearly want a strong away following at Villa Park for what could be a significant fixture in their WSL title push.
Champions League Success Disrupts Domestic Schedule
Arsenal’s progression through the Women’s Champions League continues to create scheduling headaches for the WSL, though these are the problems every ambitious club wants to have. Defending European champions are naturally expected to go deep into these competitions, and the fixture calendar inevitably suffers as a result.
The Gunners have been forced to reschedule multiple domestic fixtures this season due to their continental commitments, placing considerable demands on Renee Slegers’ squad during the business end of the campaign. Managing that workload while competing on two fronts remains the ultimate test of squad depth.
Villa Desperate for Points in Tight WSL Midtable Battle
The rescheduled date carries huge significance for Aston Villa, who currently sit ninth with three matches remaining and desperately need points to finish the season strongly.
Villa are just one point behind Brighton in sixth, meaning this Arsenal fixture on May 9 could prove absolutely decisive in determining where Natalia Arroyo’s side finish their transitional campaign. Arsenal will be formidable opponents regardless of where their own title ambitions stand by then.
Also read: Arsenal Women Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger Steps Up Recovery From Long Term Injury as Austrian International Returns to Training Pitch Six Months After ACL Surgery
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