Aston Villa Defender Paula Tomàs Forced to Retire From Professional Football at Age 24 Due to ‘This’

Aston Villa defender Paula Tomàs has been forced to retire from professional football at just 24 years old due to a persistent knee injury that has plagued her throughout this season. The Spanish international made the difficult decision to call time on her career after the injury severely limited her game time during her debut campaign in England.

We can confirm Paula Tomàs has made the decision to retire from professional football due to an ongoing knee injury.



Everyone at Aston Villa wishes Paula all the best for her future endeavours and she will always be welcome back at Villa Park 💜 — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) April 24, 2026

Tomàs spent almost a decade with Spanish side Levante UD before making the move to Villa Park in summer 2024. The defender made a promising start to life in the Women’s Super League, impressing with her performances before the knee problem derailed her progress and ultimately ended her playing days prematurely.

…super Paula Tomàs 🎶💜 pic.twitter.com/IR1JFEJmqK — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) April 24, 2026

Villa Director Pays Tribute to Retiring Defender

Aston Villa’s Director of Women’s Football Marisa Ewers paid tribute to Tomàs following the announcement of her retirement. “Paula has been a valued part of the group during her time here. She brought real energy every day, both on and off the pitch,” Ewers said.

The director added that while the club will miss Tomàs around the training ground, they wish her all the very best for whatever comes next in her life after football. It’s a devastating blow for a player who appeared to have a bright future ahead of her in the top flight.

Esta noticia si que me ha impacto, Paula Tomás, lateral izquierda española de Aston Villa se ha retirado del fútbol a los 24 años, en 2025 tuvo dos lesiones, una de cadera (abril) y otra de rodilla (diciembre), la primera marginandola de las canchas por seis meses, regresó a… pic.twitter.com/FzFA7WBcWI — Miguexandro ⚽🏎️ (@Miguexandro) April 24, 2026

Villans Enjoying Strong Season Under Arroyo

Tomàs departs Aston Villa with the club enjoying a relatively successful campaign under head coach Natalia Arroyo. The Villans are fighting hard for a top half finish in the WSL table and have shown significant improvement throughout the season.

The retirement represents another setback for Villa’s defensive options, though the circumstances make it impossible to begrudge the young Spaniard her decision to prioritize her long term health.

Paula Tomás, futbolista del Aston Villa y exjugadora del Levante, anuncia su retirada. Con 24 años.



“Mi cuerpo me ha pedido parar y, por eso, de forma casi obligada, tengo que priorizar mi salud y despedirme de lo que me gusta”. pic.twitter.com/PaRJifuCXl — Sandra S. Riquelme (@SandraRiquelme_) April 24, 2026

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