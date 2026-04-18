Aston Villa’s £113.6 Million NSWE Sales Will Sail Through Premier League Approval Says Former Club CEO Keith Wyness

Aston Villa should face no serious obstacles getting their £113.6 million combined profit from the women’s team and warehouse sales approved by the Premier League, according to former club chief executive Keith Wyness. The financial expert told Aston Villa News exclusively that existing precedents from similar transactions mean the associated party transaction process should pass without significant controversy, unlike the prolonged battle Chelsea endured over their hotel sales three years ago.

🚨Villa's asset sales not yet approved for fair market value by the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/SfIy4h0x71 — slbsn (@slbsn) April 13, 2026

Villa booked £77.6 million from selling the women’s team and a further £36 million from The Warehouse disposal to NSWE subsidiaries, with both transactions currently under Premier League scrutiny. Getting these cleared quickly matters enormously given the club’s ongoing financial pressures and its desperate need to return to Champions League football.

Chelsea FC's 2024/25 accounts are now available on CH.



Revenue of £490m and pre-tax loss of £262m were already announced.



The operating loss for the period was £308m. pic.twitter.com/t2FeGCMFGw — Greg Cordell (@gregorypcordell) April 12, 2026

Chelsea Comparison Works Firmly in Villa’s Favour

Chelsea sold the Millennium and Copthorne hotels around Stamford Bridge to a BlueCo subsidiary in June 2023, a process that dragged on for over a year before receiving clearance. Wyness believes Villa’s situation is considerably less contentious, pointing to multiple established precedents that make approval far more straightforward. The women’s team sale has become almost routine across the Premier League, with Everton completing a similar transaction last summer without significant pushback.

🤓So it does appear that Chelsea Women's bought the physical stands at Kingsmeadow for £12m from Chelsea Football Club Limited. https://t.co/RyGJaHWycd pic.twitter.com/90thGxes0c — slbsn (@slbsn) April 13, 2026

Warehouse Location Presents Ongoing Commercial Challenges

Wyness acknowledged Villa Park’s geographic constraints present real difficulties for maximising The Warehouse commercially. The stadium sits away from Birmingham’s city centre, requiring supporters to travel rather than benefiting from natural footfall. Wyness believes the right programming can still make the entertainment venue work despite those limitations, though it requires genuine effort rather than simply opening the doors.

Chelsea’s accounts are not great either. pic.twitter.com/dwaLfhyv9a — Frank Khalid OBE (@FrankKhalidUK) April 13, 2026

Champions League Qualification Remains Financially Essential

Wyness was completely unambiguous about what matters most beyond the accounting details. Returning to the Champions League is not optional for Villa, it is financially critical. The revenue difference between European competitions is enormous, and Emery’s side are currently clinging to a top five position with several crucial fixtures remaining.

Also read: Natalia Arroyo Position Safe at Aston Villa Women as Investment Promised Ahead of Next Season Despite Ninth Place Finish



