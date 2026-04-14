Aston Villa Record £113.6 Million Profit on Women’s Team and Warehouse Sale as NSWE Transactions Rescue Club From PSR Crisis

Aston Villa’s accounts for the year ended June 30, 2025, published on Companies House, reveal the club booked a combined £113.6 million profit from selling their women’s team and The Warehouse operating rights to NSWE, the holding company of billionaire owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens.

The £77.6 million profit came from the disposal of Aston Villa Women’s Football Club Limited, with a further £36 million generated from The Warehouse sale.

Aston Villa booked £17m profit last season. But only after selling the women's team and a warehouse internally. So for UEFA they lost £82m. And revenue was up but now it's down.



All very confusing.



Unravelling the Villa w/@J_Tanswell@TheAthleticFC https://t.co/mwo3zgLyPq — Chris (@CWeatherspoon_) April 1, 2026



Both transactions are subject to the Premier League’s associated party transaction rules, meaning the governing body must still determine whether the valuations reflect genuine fair market value. The club could be forced to adjust the figures if the Premier League concludes otherwise.

Aston Villa Women’s team ownership changes confirmed at Companies House.



Was: 100% owned by Aston Villa Ltd



Now: 90% owned by Villa parent company NSWE

10% owned by US company (presumably at a price to justify the sum paid by NSWE) pic.twitter.com/LlsPgdm7AN — Kieran Maguire (@KieranMaguire) March 3, 2026

Selling your own women’s team to your own holding company and calling it a profit is a creative accounting exercise that makes an absolute mockery of financial regulation.



PSR Loophole Saves Aston Villa From Player Fire Sales

Villa explicitly stated both businesses were repositioned within the wider group structure to facilitate external investment without requiring investors to put money directly into the men’s football team.

Unai Emery is now the most powerful figure at Aston Villa behind NSWE, so he will have the overriding say on new arrivals coming into the club ✍️



🗞️ – [@greggevans40]



Unai’s at the wheel! 😍 #avfc pic.twitter.com/HHEP59R7tn — 𝐓𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚 (@TotalVilla_) June 8, 2023

Chelsea used the identical trick previously, and from the 2026/27 season, Premier League clubs will be banned from selling assets such as hotels and women’s teams to themselves to circumvent financial rules, with Squad Cost Ratio replacing PSR next term. The timing was everything for Villa, who got this deal over the line just in time.

Warehouse Project Still Awaiting Green Light

Despite the profit booked on The Warehouse disposal, the venue development continues awaiting full planning approval. Ownership of Aston Villa Women now sits at 90 per cent with NSWE and 10 per cent with a US-based company, whose involvement was crucial in justifying the overall valuation to the Premier League.

Looks as if there’s been an internal transfer of Aston Villa’s women’s team confirmed at Companies House as control passed to NSWE the holding company from the men’s team. pic.twitter.com/yRmTU7C36E — Kieran Maguire (@KieranMaguire) January 8, 2026



The women’s team continues operating within the same group structure regardless. Nothing fundamentally changed except the accounting treatment, which tells you everything about what PSR was really designed to achieve.

The settlement agreement Aston Villa have with UEFA means they’re limited to a €5m football-earnings loss in the current season.



It does allow that limit to be lifted to a maximum of €60m if the owners provide equity funding, as they regularly do.



However, even that higher… pic.twitter.com/Kxnn8xXt8W — 𝐓𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚 (@TotalVilla_) April 8, 2026

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