Aston Villa Shirts Slashed to ‘This’ Price in Limited Time Flash Sale as Club Offers Huge Discount on 2025-26 Home Away and Third Kits Until Monday

Aston Villa Women supporters can grab this season’s shirts for just £30 in a surprise flash sale that runs until Monday morning. The club have slashed prices from £85 to £30, representing a massive 65 percent discount on home, away, and third kits, which is absolutely brilliant news for fans.

👕 HEADS-UP – The £30 Villa Shirt Sale is Back!



Shirts from £30



Check it out here 👉 https://t.co/5V4bwMXAje#AVFC 🟣⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/7DO99IMuZr — My Old Man Said (@myoldmansaid) March 18, 2026

The sale includes all short sleeve versions of the 2025-26 jerseys, with the deadline set for 9.30 am on Monday, March 23. This means supporters have just days to take advantage of the offer, which undercuts other retailers, including Fanatics, where the same shirts cost over £36.

Kids Kits Start at Just £20

While the women’s shirts are now available for £30, the kids versions start at an even better value at just £20, which is frankly exceptional. The deals are live at the Aston Villa Official Store and represent some of the cheapest prices seen for WSL team kits this season.

👕 Decent sale👕



All three Villa replica shirts £30 each 👉 https://t.co/4nlBlbfZQm



Also, 30% off retro shirts. Many now at £28.



Heritage Day Sale.#AVFC pic.twitter.com/mVq2yIu5P9 — My Old Man Said (@myoldmansaid) February 13, 2026

The timing coincides with a crucial period for Natalia Arroyo’s side, who sit ninth in the Women’s Super League table. Villa have lost their last four WSL matches, including the recent defeat to Manchester City, and desperately need points in their remaining fixtures.

Sale Follows Launch of Originals Collection

The flash sale follows last month’s launch of the Aston Villa adidas Originals Collection, which includes retro tracksuits, tees, and jumpers. The Originals Track Top costs £85, while the Crew Sweater is priced at £75, with both items featuring classic claret and blue designs.

The home kit is here and it's spectacular 🔥 — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) July 23, 2024

However, select sizes in the Originals range have already sold out, demonstrating the popularity of Villa merchandise among supporters. The club’s store, run by Fanatics, has received thousands of positive reviews on Trustpilot, with customers praising quick delivery and product quality.

Villa supporters attending upcoming matches at Villa Park will now be able to do so in official club colors without breaking the bank, thanks to this limited time offer.

Also read: Marc Skinner Blasts Man United Women After Latest Chelsea Loss, Calls The Blues’ Goals ‘Rubbish’



