Aston Villa Women vs. Manchester City Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Aston Villa host Manchester City at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon in the Women’s Super League in what promises to be a difficult test for the home side. The Cityzens sit eight points clear at the top of the table and are overwhelming favourites to extend their lead with victory in Birmingham.

As far as pre-match entertainment goes, this is pretty special 🤩



Head to the Lower Grounds before kick-off on Sunday for a Jill Scott and Karen Carney's LIVE podcast show 🎙️⤵️ — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) March 13, 2026

Villa are ninth in the standings, having lost four consecutive WSL games, including a 7-3 thrashing at home to Tottenham last time out. Natalia Arroyo’s side desperately needs points to avoid being dragged into the relegation battle with six games remaining in the campaign.

Kick-off: 11:55 GMT, Sunday, March 15, 2026

Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham

TV: Sky Sports

Villa Cannot Afford Another Heavy Defeat

Aston Villa have conceded 17 goals in their last five WSL matches, which is frankly shocking defensive form. The 7-3 loss to Spurs was particularly damaging, with Villa unable to cope with the attacking threat posed by Martin Ho’s side.

Sitting down with the press ahead of Manchester City 💬⤵️ — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) March 13, 2026

Brian Sørensen has joined the backroom staff as Technical Advisor following his recent departure from Everton. His experience could prove valuable as Villa look to shore up their defence against City’s formidable attack, led by top scorer Khadija Shaw.

City Scoring Goals for Fun

Manchester City have scored 17 goals in their last five matches and are absolutely flying under Gareth Taylor. Shaw leads the WSL scoring charts with 15 goals this season and will fancy her chances against Villa’s leaky defence.

Last time out at Villa Park…



A worldie each for Viv and Mary 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ggisGFptMA — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) March 13, 2026

Lauren Hemp became the first player in WSL history to create more than 10 chances from open play in a game when she managed 11 against Leicester last time out. City thrashed Villa 6-1 in the reverse fixture back in December and will expect another comprehensive victory.

building towards Sunday 📊 pic.twitter.com/At4gWT0BBU — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) March 13, 2026

Predicted Lineups

Aston Villa (4-3-3): Hampton; Mayling, Turner, Patten, Blindkilde Brown; Nobbs, Pacheco, Daly; Hanson, Dali, Petermann

Manchester City (4-3-3): Keating; Casparij, Greenwood, Kennedy, Ouahabi; Hasegawa, Park, Roord; Hemp, Shaw, Fowler

Also read: Aston Villa Women Appoint New Technical Advisor Following Recent Departure From Everton After Three and Half Years

