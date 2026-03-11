Aston Villa
Aston Villa Women Appoint New Technical Advisor Following Recent Departure From Everton After Three and Half Years
Aston Villa Women have appointed Brian Sørensen as Technical Advisor following his recent departure from Everton. The Dane joins the backroom staff after three and a half years as Head Coach at Everton Women, where he achieved significant success before his exit.
Sørensen arrives at Villa Park at a critical time with the club sitting ninth in the Women’s Super League and battling to avoid being dragged into the relegation fight. His technical experience could prove crucial as Natalia Arroyo’s side looks to finish the season strongly.
Brings Lot of Experience Within Women’s Game
Director of Football Marisa Ewers told avfc.co.uk, “Natalia and the team are excited to welcome Brian to the club as we look to finish the season strongly. We believe his technical experience will be a valuable addition at a critical time of the season.”
Head coach Natalia Arroyo said, “I’m pleased to welcome Brian to the club. He brings a lot of experience within the women’s game and will add another perspective to our staff as we continue working with the players every day. Our focus remains on improving as a team and finishing the season strongly, and Brian’s support will be valuable as part of that collective effort.”
Made Significant Investment Into Organisation
Sørensen said, “Aston Villa have made significant investment into their women’s organisation during the past seasons and possess a formidable squad. I appreciate the opportunity to join during this period and work with Marisa and Natalia, a Manager who I know well, to strengthen the technical foundation of the club.”
The appointment represents an interesting addition to Villa’s backroom setup, with Sørensen’s experience potentially helping Arroyo navigate the challenges ahead. Villa host table topping Manchester City on Saturday, March 15, in what promises to be a difficult test.
Aston Villa Proudly Support International Women’s Day as Club Celebrate 115 Years of Collective Action Towards Gender Equality
Aston Villa is proud to celebrate International Women’s Day, honoring women’s achievements, raising awareness about discrimination, and taking action to forge gender parity. First marked in 1911, IWD 2026 recognizes the milestone of 115 years of collective action, advocacy, and progress towards gender equality.
For more than a century, International Women’s Day has helped drive transformative change, with each generation building on the courage of those before it. The annual celebration takes place across the world on March 8, and the theme for this year is Give To Gain.
Encourages Mindset of Generosity
The 2026 Give To Gain campaign encourages a mindset of generosity and collaboration. Give To Gain emphasizes the power of reciprocity and support with the message that when people, organizations, and communities give generously, opportunities and support for women increase.
Everyone can give their support to gain advancement for women and girls. The club, continuing its ongoing support for International Women’s Day, is again celebrating this year’s campaign with various initiatives across the organisation.
Dedicated IWD Fixture at Villa Park
Villa’s dedicated IWD fixture sees Aston Villa host Manchester City in the Women’s Super League at Villa Park on Sunday, March 15, with kick off at 11:55. This is a brilliant opportunity for supporters to show their backing for both the women’s team and the wider cause.
As part of the celebrations, Villa are also giving supporters the chance to win some exciting prizes and enjoy a fun filled visit to the Villa Store in the Bullring on Sunday, March 8, between 11:00 and 17:00.
The club is immensely proud to recognise and highlight the important contribution of women at Aston Villa. To mark IWD 2026, Villa wanted to shine a deserving light on four female members of the club’s Executive Board, including Chief People Officer Lisa Bailey, Head of Football Administration Sharon Barnhurst, Managing Director Maggie Murphy, and General Counsel Victoria Wilkes.
Aston Villa Accused of Insulting Move as Sale Made Official This Week With Kieran Maguire Claiming Actions Make Mockery of Rules
Aston Villa‘s move to sell their women’s team to the club’s holding company is insulting to the sport, according to football finance expert Kieran Maguire. The Price of Football podcaster said the actions of the likes of Villa, Chelsea, and Everton are making a mockery of the rules.
On Tuesday, Maguire posted a screenshot confirming Villa had sold their women’s team to V Sports, the holding company that owns the club. Reports suggest billionaire owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens will pocket the Villa Park outfit around £55 million from the sale, months before the practice is set to be outlawed.
Get Out of Jail Free Card
After Chelsea sold their women’s team to parent company BlueCo for just under £200 million last April and Everton did the same last July to Roundhouse Capital Holdings, Maguire has slammed this get out of jail free card for men’s teams.
The aforementioned clubs have managed to secure these transactions ahead of such practices being banned from the 2026-27 season. From next term, Squad Cost Ratio will replace the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.
Women’s Game Should Be Independent Sport
When asked about clubs selling women’s teams to their parent companies, Maguire heavily criticised the practice and said it was an insult to women’s football. “I think it’s insulting to the women’s game, as the women’s game should be seen as an independent sport with its own audience rather than as a get out of jail free card for the men’s team for PSR compliance purposes,” Maguire exclusively told Villa News.
He added, “I think it does make a mockery of the rules, and it shows that whoever drafted the rules hasn’t really thought them through. My only concern is if this gets outlawed, you just get sort of a game of whack a mole, and you get the accountants and the lawyers around the table, and they’ll find another loophole.”
Shaun Goater Leaves Position at Aston Villa as Bermuda Legend Departs Women’s Team After Assistant Coach Role Under Natalia Arroyo
Bermuda legend Shaun Goater is on the hunt for a new role in football after leaving Aston Villa Women. The 56 year old joined the club as assistant coach in August 2024 after departing the same position at Manchester City and was named caretaker manager of Villa in December 2024 after the club sacked head coach Robert Pauw.
Villa won three and drew one of the matches when Goater was at the helm, and he expressed a desire to take the job permanently. However, he returned to the assistant position after Spanish coach Natalia Arroyo was hired in January 2025.
Proud of Attacking Set Piece Success
Goater released a statement on social media confirming his time at Villa had drawn to a close. “My time with Aston Villa Women’s Football Club has come to an end. A huge thank you to the players for their hard work, commitment, and dedication. It has been a privilege to work with such a talented group,” Goater said.
He added, “During my time at the club, my role evolved from attacking coach to orchestrating our attacking set pieces. I’m proud that during this period the team ranked second in the league for attacking set piece success behind Manchester City. Thank you to the supporters for the warmth, trust, and belief you showed me.”
Fans Dismayed by Departure
The news was not taken well by fans of the team after Villa released a short statement announcing his departure. Leading fan site Astonvillanews.com said Goater’s exit had not been welcomed by supporters of the club.
There have been increasing calls for Goater to replace Arroyo, especially after Villa’s 7-3 thumping by Tottenham last month. Villa sit ninth in the Women’s Super League and have had an underwhelming season under the Spanish coach.
One Villa fan wrote on X, “Wrong person leaving the club.” Another commented, “Worst decision ever.” Goater stated he cannot wait for his next challenge.
