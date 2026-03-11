Aston Villa Women Appoint New Technical Advisor Following Recent Departure From Everton After Three and Half Years

Aston Villa Women have appointed Brian Sørensen as Technical Advisor following his recent departure from Everton. The Dane joins the backroom staff after three and a half years as Head Coach at Everton Women, where he achieved significant success before his exit.

Sørensen arrives at Villa Park at a critical time with the club sitting ninth in the Women’s Super League and battling to avoid being dragged into the relegation fight. His technical experience could prove crucial as Natalia Arroyo’s side looks to finish the season strongly.

Brings Lot of Experience Within Women’s Game

Director of Football Marisa Ewers told avfc.co.uk, “Natalia and the team are excited to welcome Brian to the club as we look to finish the season strongly. We believe his technical experience will be a valuable addition at a critical time of the season.”

Head coach Natalia Arroyo said, “I’m pleased to welcome Brian to the club. He brings a lot of experience within the women’s game and will add another perspective to our staff as we continue working with the players every day. Our focus remains on improving as a team and finishing the season strongly, and Brian’s support will be valuable as part of that collective effort.”

Made Significant Investment Into Organisation

Sørensen said, “Aston Villa have made significant investment into their women’s organisation during the past seasons and possess a formidable squad. I appreciate the opportunity to join during this period and work with Marisa and Natalia, a Manager who I know well, to strengthen the technical foundation of the club.”

The appointment represents an interesting addition to Villa’s backroom setup, with Sørensen’s experience potentially helping Arroyo navigate the challenges ahead. Villa host table topping Manchester City on Saturday, March 15, in what promises to be a difficult test.

