Aston Villa’s Lucia Kendall Justifies Sarina Wiegman Backing After England Women Latest as Midfielder Impresses in 6-1 Win Over Ukraine

Aston Villa‘s Lucia Kendall put in an impressive cameo display in England’s 6-1 win over Ukraine on Tuesday evening. The Lionesses began their 2027 Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign in raucous fashion with a thumping victory at Mardan Stadyumu in Turkey.

Another England cap for Lucia 😍



The midfielder bagged an assist in the Lionesses' 6-1 win over Ukraine 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/HD7WsdKAzi — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) March 3, 2026

After a goalless first half, Alessia Russo, Georgia Stanway, and Jess Park all bagged braces while Yana Kalinina scored from a set piece to make it 2-1. Sarina Wiegman’s side romped to victory in a game where Villa’s Kendall came off the bench late on for Keira Walsh.

https://twitter.com/Lionesses/status/2028904184381080019

Looked in Her Element at International Level

The 21 year old has had an injury troubled season for Natalia Arroyo’s side, but looked in her element at international level again. Kendall came on against Ukraine in the 79th minute and played a part in Park’s second goal and England’s sixth strike of the evening.

One minute before the end of the 90 minutes, Kendall, who now has four England caps, did a neat stepover before laying the ball off to Park. The Manchester United star did the rest and rifled in a superb goal against a sorry Ukraine side. While it was a short cameo, Kendall was lively, made good runs, and offered something off the bench.

Rapid Rise Continues for Villa Midfielder

Kendall began her footballing career at Winchester City Flyers before joining Southampton in 2020. Her form at Southampton earned her a move to Villa Park last summer, with the 21 year old since featuring 15 times for the West Midlands outfit this season.

LUCIA KENDALL SCORES HER FIRST GOAL FOR ENGLAND WOMEN 😍 pic.twitter.com/1jVNYW4rht — Emma Roberts (@emmmmroberts) December 2, 2025

After a bright start to the campaign, Kendall made her England debut in 2025 and scored her first goal for her country in a 2-0 win over Ghana last December. This latest performance will stand her in good stead in her bid to make it into England’s 2027 World Cup squad.

Villa host table topping Manchester City on March 15 after their embarrassing 7-3 loss at home to Tottenham last time out.

