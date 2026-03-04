Aston Villa
Aston Villa’s Lucia Kendall Justifies Sarina Wiegman Backing After England Women Latest as Midfielder Impresses in 6-1 Win Over Ukraine
Aston Villa‘s Lucia Kendall put in an impressive cameo display in England’s 6-1 win over Ukraine on Tuesday evening. The Lionesses began their 2027 Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign in raucous fashion with a thumping victory at Mardan Stadyumu in Turkey.
After a goalless first half, Alessia Russo, Georgia Stanway, and Jess Park all bagged braces while Yana Kalinina scored from a set piece to make it 2-1. Sarina Wiegman’s side romped to victory in a game where Villa’s Kendall came off the bench late on for Keira Walsh.
Looked in Her Element at International Level
The 21 year old has had an injury troubled season for Natalia Arroyo’s side, but looked in her element at international level again. Kendall came on against Ukraine in the 79th minute and played a part in Park’s second goal and England’s sixth strike of the evening.
One minute before the end of the 90 minutes, Kendall, who now has four England caps, did a neat stepover before laying the ball off to Park. The Manchester United star did the rest and rifled in a superb goal against a sorry Ukraine side. While it was a short cameo, Kendall was lively, made good runs, and offered something off the bench.
Rapid Rise Continues for Villa Midfielder
Kendall began her footballing career at Winchester City Flyers before joining Southampton in 2020. Her form at Southampton earned her a move to Villa Park last summer, with the 21 year old since featuring 15 times for the West Midlands outfit this season.
After a bright start to the campaign, Kendall made her England debut in 2025 and scored her first goal for her country in a 2-0 win over Ghana last December. This latest performance will stand her in good stead in her bid to make it into England’s 2027 World Cup squad.
Villa host table topping Manchester City on March 15 after their embarrassing 7-3 loss at home to Tottenham last time out.
Aston Villa Midfielder Missy Bo Kearns Reveals Pregnancy as England International Expecting First Child in September
Aston Villa midfielder Missy Bo Kearns has revealed the news that she is pregnant and expecting her first child. The 24 year old Liverpudlian took to her social media accounts to make her personal announcement on Saturday evening.
Kearns is expecting to give birth in September and will therefore not be available for selection for Aston Villa for the remainder of this season. She will also remain sidelined in the early stages of the 2026-27 campaign as she focuses on her pregnancy and new arrival.
Likely to Remain in Light Training
The midfielder is likely to remain in light non contact training in the coming weeks and will be supported by Aston Villa throughout her pregnancy. This is absolutely the right approach from the club, which must ensure Kearns is properly looked after during this important time.
Aston Villa signed Kearns in summer 2024 after the player opted to leave Liverpool. The midfielder has made 11 appearances for The Villans in the Women’s Super League this season, helping the club to continue their progress under head coach Natalia Arroyo. She has not been featured for the Midlands side since mid January.
Will Miss World Cup Qualifying Campaign
On the international stage, Kearns has been capped by England on three occasions. She will miss the Lionesses’ qualifying campaign for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 but will have time to play herself into contention for the tournament finals should England secure their qualification.
The 24 year old has been a solid performer for Villa this season and will be missed by Natalia Arroyo’s squad. However, there are far more important things than football, and Kearns will now focus on preparing for motherhood.
Aston Villa continue the season without Kearns when they play host to Manchester City on Sunday, March 15, 2026. Congratulations to Missy Bo on her pregnancy news.
Tottenham Women Equal Club Record After Thrashing Aston Villa 7-3, Match Impressive Run From 2021/22
Tottenham Women’s remarkable 7-3 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday has seen them equal the club record for most wins in a single Women’s Super League campaign. The ten goal thriller at Villa Park marked Spurs’ ninth victory of the season, matching the total they achieved during the 2021-22 campaign.
This is seriously impressive stuff from Martin Ho’s side, who now have six matches remaining to break the record outright. The 2021-22 season remains Tottenham’s best ever WSL campaign, finishing fifth with 32 points, and they are currently level on points with Arsenal in that same position, having played two more games.
Just Second Time Scoring Five Plus Goals
Sunday’s seven goal haul was only the second occasion Tottenham have scored five or more goals in a WSL match. The attacking display was absolutely sensational, with multiple players getting on the scoresheet, including first goals for the club from Maika Hamano, Julie Blakstad, and Signe Gaupset.
Cathinka Tandberg came off the bench to grab a brace while Bethany England and Olivia Holdt also found the net. This kind of ruthless finishing has been exactly what Ho demanded from his forwards before kick off.
Point Tally Within Touching Distance
With six games left to play, Tottenham are within touching distance of matching their best ever points total in England’s top flight. They currently sit on 23 points and need just 10 more from their remaining fixtures to equal the 32 point haul from 2021-22.
Given their current run of form, that target looks well within reach. Spurs have won three of their last four matches and are playing with real confidence going forward. One more victory will also see them surpass the nine win mark and establish a new club record. The momentum is firmly with Ho’s side heading into the business end of the season.
Martin Ho Praises Tottenham Women After Incredible 7-3 Thrashing of Aston Villa as Spurs Boss Also Highlights What He’s Delighted With
Tottenham Women put on an absolute show at Villa Park on Sunday, thrashing Aston Villa 7-3 in a wild Women’s Super League encounter. Martin Ho was full of praise for his players afterwards, highlighting their clinical edge in front of goal that he had challenged them to show before kick off.
This was frankly a mad game of football. Ten goals flew in with Spurs completely dominant despite conceding three themselves. Signe Gaupset, Bethany England, and Olivia Holdt all struck in the first half before the second period descended into chaos.
Cathinka Tandberg came off the bench to bag two goals while Maika Hamano and Julie Blakstad both opened their accounts for the club. Villa grabbed three consolation efforts through Kirsty Hanson twice and Oriane Jean Francois, but were completely blown away by Spurs’ attacking firepower. The result moved Ho’s side level with Arsenal on points in the WSL table.
Boss Challenged Players Before Kick Off
Ho revealed he had specifically told his players they needed to be more ruthless before the match. “I challenged them before this game and said they need to start being more clinical in front of goal. We’ve got forwards that can do that, but we’re not doing it. If we don’t shoot, we won’t score from it.”
The Spurs manager was clearly delighted with the response. “I’m just glad for the players. It shows the belief in the team, the confidence, and the enthusiasm through the group. I thought it was a really professional performance.”
Defensive Issues Remain Despite Big Win
Despite the emphatic scoreline, Ho was not completely satisfied. “What we have to be better with is the other side. We have to defend the box better. We give them too many chances. We don’t want to be conceding three goals.”
Ho also expressed delight for the players who scored their first Spurs goals. “It’s good for them to get off the mark because you’re always waiting for that moment. That will probably take a little bit of pressure off the shoulders.”
