Everton Extend Aurora Galli Contract Following Injury Recovery as Italian Pioneer Commits Further Year

Everton have activated a one year contract extension option for midfielder Aurora Galli, securing her future at Goodison Park through an additional 12 month commitment. The Italian international was facing potential contract expiry this summer yet the club have moved decisively to retain her services as they prepare for upcoming competitive campaigns.

🇮🇹 Everton have activated Aurora Galli's one-year contract extension, keeping the Italian at the club until June 2027. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/TPoVgclzOv — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) July 9, 2026

Galli joined Everton from Juventus in summer 2021, becoming the first Italian player to compete in the Women’s Super League. She has established herself as important contributor throughout her tenure on Merseyside, playing integral roles across multiple seasons despite recent injury challenges requiring recovery focus.

Aurora Galli's option to join Everton has been activated. Galli will remain in England until 2027. pic.twitter.com/xgJpXdO3EZ — Daniela Belmonte (@DaniBelmonte00) July 9, 2026

Pioneer Expresses Genuine Club Attachment

Galli revealed authentic emotional connection to Everton, describing the club as embodying passion, family and community values transcending pure footballing considerations. Her language suggests genuine appreciation for supporter backing and club culture rather than transactional contract arrangement.

🇮🇹 Everton have activated a one-year contract option for Aurora Galli until the end of June 2027. pic.twitter.com/YbTGylu92D — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) July 9, 2026

The midfielder specifically praised new manager Scott Phelan’s authenticity and coaching qualities, highlighting his directness and human connection with players. Her emphasis on personal relationship with the manager suggests confidence regarding Everton’s competitive direction under new leadership.

Phelan’s Appointment Validates Extended Commitment

Galli’s willingness to commit an additional year despite injury recovery suggests genuine belief in Scott Phelan’s vision for Everton Women’s future trajectory. Her recovery from injury combined with Phelan’s appointment creates optimal conditions for her continued contribution toward club ambitions.

🎂 Wishing Aurora Galli a very happy birthday!



🇮🇹 Enjoy your day, Yaya! pic.twitter.com/eEiywwgCFy — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) December 13, 2024

This retention feels genuinely positive for both parties. Galli remains with familiar club environment where she established herself as integral player while Everton secure experienced Italian midfielder’s continued services during potentially transformative period under Phelan’s management. Sometimes extended commitments emerge from renewed optimism regarding club direction rather than contractual obligation.

Take a moment and enjoy this Aurora Galli strike. 🤌 pic.twitter.com/SOp5t0QX45 — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) February 20, 2024

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