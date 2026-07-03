Austria Wien Sign Austria Legend Verena Hanshaw From West Ham on Homecoming Deal

Austria Wien have completed the signing of veteran defender Verena Hanshaw from West Ham United, bringing the Austrian icon back to her homeland after 16 years abroad. The 32 year old joins the Bundesliga champions on a deal representing genuine coup for both club and Austrian football.

𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐚 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐰 𝐰𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐭 𝐳𝐮 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚 𝐖𝐢𝐞𝐧✍️



Die 131-fache Nationalspielerin kickte zuletzt bei @WestHamWomen. Nach 16 Jahren im Ausland kehrt die 32-Jährige in ihre Heimat zurück und unterschreibt bis 2028 bei den Veilchen ⭐️#faklive

📸 @MrShaked pic.twitter.com/bbRzEnurAI — FK Austria Wien (@FKAustriaWien) July 3, 2026

Hanshaw departs the Women’s Super League after establishing herself across elite European football including spells at Roma and Eintracht Frankfurt. The defender holds over 130 Austria caps while ranking fifth all-time in international appearances for her country. Despite her defensive position, she ranks joint eighth in Austrian goalscoring history, demonstrating her attacking threat from set pieces throughout her career.

🗯️ "Es freut mich sehr, nach 16 Jahren wieder in meine Heimat zurückzukehren. Ich habe einige Spiele verfolgt und freue mich extrem auf die Fans. Die Stimmung war immer genial und das macht meine Vorfreude noch größer, bald hier im Stadion zu spielen." — Verena Hanshaw#faklive https://t.co/491xm9IalL pic.twitter.com/YLuKH6tYsG — FK Austria Wien (@FKAustriaWien) July 3, 2026

Experienced Leader Returns to Familiar Territory

Hanshaw expressed genuine excitement about returning home after extended European exile, emphasising her eagerness to reconnect with national team colleagues while experiencing the Franz Horr stadium atmosphere. Her language suggests authentic emotional connection to homecoming rather than purely contractual arrangement.

We can confirm Shelina Zadorsky, Verena Hanshaw, Camila Sáez, Soraya Walsh, Emily Taylor-Brown and Estelle Cascarino will depart the Club this summer.



Everyone at the Club would like to thank them for their contributions and wish them success moving forwards. — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) June 17, 2026

The defender was named in the 2017 European Championships Team of the Tournament, establishing her credentials as one of Austria’s finest defenders across multiple generations. Her return represents significant statement about Austria Wien’s competitive ambitions.

Austria Wien Signal Title Contention Intent

Manager Stefan Kenesei praised Hanshaw’s top-class credentials while emphasising her immediate contribution through quality, experience and leadership. The manager specifically highlighted her move as strong signal regarding club’s sporting direction and development trajectory.

Austria Wien defend their Bundesliga title beginning July 31st against SKN St. Pölten with Hanshaw’s presence providing crucial defensive stability. Her Champions League campaign commences August 5th against Hajduk Split at home.

Hanshaw’s return feels genuinely transformative for Austrian football. Bringing an elite veteran back home strengthens domestic competitiveness while providing invaluable mentorship for younger players developing within the system.

Trainingsauftakt für die Doublesiegerinnen 🤩💜



Lotta Cordes & Co sind mit dem ersten Teil der Leistungstests in die Sommer-Vorbereitung gestartet. Mit dabei natürlich auch Patricia Pfanner und alle weiteren violetten Neuzugänge ✊#faklive pic.twitter.com/DgpWK4fPPZ — FK Austria Wien (@FKAustriaWien) June 30, 2026

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