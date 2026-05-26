English Premier League
Baller League CEO Felix Starck Predicts Premier League Clubs Will Soon Field Six-a-Side Teams
Baller League UK CEO Felix Starck made his boldest prediction yet ahead of Monday’s Final Four at The O2 Arena, declaring that Premier League clubs will field six-a-side teams in the competition sooner than anyone expects.
The third season’s Final Four brought together Niko Omilana’s NDL FC, Sharky’s SDS FC, KSI’s Prime FC and Angry Ginge’s Yanited for a sold-out showdown at one of London’s most iconic venues. The competition’s growth is undeniable.
The Premier League Argument Is Compelling
Starck’s logic is commercially sharp. Premier League clubs face an existential concern about attracting the next generation of fans who consume content differently from older supporters. A six-a-side Arsenal or Chelsea team competing on Monday nights with 17-year-old academy talents would generate content, build parasocial connections and create pathways for young fans who have never attended Emirates or Stamford Bridge.
The CEO is right that professional clubs have scouting networks, training infrastructure and history. But Baller League has something Arsenal cannot manufacture: the next generation is already watching.
A Competition That Keeps Reinventing Itself
Season One saw SDS FC beat MVPs United 4-3 in a memorable Final Four at The O2. Season Two delivered Ian Wright’s Wembley Rangers claiming glory against Sharky’s SDS. Season Three features Gamechanger rules including Threeplay three-versus-three mode during the final three minutes of each half, generating moments traditional football cannot replicate.
Ricardo Quaresma and Wilfried Bony featured in the Legends versus Creators match alongside social media heavyweights Chunkz and KSI.
Football Traditionalists Should Stop Dismissing It
Baller League is not competing with the Premier League. It is competing with Netflix, YouTube and TikTok for attention. Starck understands this distinction better than most football executives twice his age. Premier League clubs should be knocking on his door, not the other way around.
Also read: World Sevens Football London Edition at Brentford Gtech Stadium Features Eight WSL Giants This Weekend
AC Milan
Best Number 8 Football Players of All Time
The number eight shirt is worn by box-to-box midfielders with a sharp eye for goal and here we learn about the top 10 best number 8 football players of all time.
The number 8 soccer shirt isn’t as well-known as the numbers 7 (wings or second strikers), 9 (centre striker), or 10 (goalkeeper) (playmaker). However, everybody who wears this shirt has a significant role to play in the game. These midfielders are eager to create scoring opportunities for the club. Other soccer players have worn the number 8 shirt in positions other than the midfield.
10. Marco Tardelli
During his tenure with Juventus, the former midfielder is one of the few players in history to have won every major European title as well as everything there is in Italy. In addition, Marco Tardelli led Italy to victory in the 1982 World Cup. Tardelli, one of the most decorated players in football history, began his career with Pisa in Serie C and subsequently moved to Como in Serie B before joining Juventus in 1975.
Before joining Internazionale in 1985, he spent most of his career with the Turin club, collecting several titles. Tardelli is largely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in history. Tardelli was a versatile midfielder who could play in a variety of positions. He was a hard-tackling midfielder who was also technically skilled.
9. Juninho Pernambucano
Juninho was a fantastic playmaker who went on to become one of Olympique Lyon’s all-time greats, giving countless assists and scoring over 100 goals throughout his career. He was hailed as the most stylish player of his team.
Juninho’s arrival rejuvenated the Lyon team, which had never won a domestic title previously. Juninho would go on to lead his team to seven straight Ligue 1 victories. He was chosen to the Ligue 1 team of the year three times and earned the player of the year award once.
8. Ian Wright
Ian Wright is a television personality and former soccer player. Following his playing career, he became heavily involved in soccer-related media. He is presently a BBC Sports and ITV commentator.
During his career, he played for Crystal Palace, Arsenal, West Ham, Celtic, Burnley, and Nottingham Forest. He was able to win the Premier League while at Arsenal.
His finishing ferocity, quickness, and agility have made him a household name. Wright is Arsenal’s second-highest goal scorer and Crystal Palace’s third.
Wright scored nine goals in 33 appearances for England at the international level.
7. Gennaro Gattuso
On the field, the no-nonsense, uncompromising former AC Milan midfielder was an utter menace. His all-action, tough-tackling approach made him a fan favourite at San Siro. Gattuso was clearly identifiable by his number eight. In the mid-2000s, he was a vital player of the Rossoneri squad, which was very successful.
6. Hristo Stoichkov
Hristo was a productive forward, earning him the nickname El Pistolero (The Gunslinger), but he was also a fiery player, earning him the moniker “The Dagger.” Hristo competed in the FIFA World Cup for Bulgaria in 1994. Despite his team’s fourth-place result, he was awarded the World Cup Golden Boot for scoring the most goals in the tournament and the World Cup Bronze Ball for being the tournament’s third-best player.
Hristo earned the European Golden Shoe in 1990 as the highest scorer in Europe while playing for CSKA Sofia. He became a member of the Barcelona club that won four straight La Liga titles after arriving later in 1990. He presently works as a football analyst for TUDN.
5. Steven Gerrard
For many years, the ex-England star was the soul of his childhood club, Liverpool. While wearing his legendary number 8 shirt, the great Reds bestrode the Anfield turf. During his tenure at Liverpool, Gerrard was an inspirational captain who scored many key goals. Despite the fact that he did not win any league titles, he was able to lead his side to a UEFA Champions League victory in 2005.
4. Lothar Matthaus
Lothar Matthaus is regarded as one of the best midfielders of all time, having participated in five FIFA World Cups with Mexico’s Rafael Marquez. In 1990, Matthaus guided West Germany to World Cup victory. In his club career, he has represented Borussia Monchengladbach, Bayern Munich, and Inter Milan.
In 1990, he was voted European Player of the Year, and in 1991, he won the inaugural FIFA Player of the Year title. At the age of 38, he even received the German Footballer of the Year award in 1999. That only goes to demonstrate how reliable a performer he was on stage.
Matthaus is known for his marauding runs from midfield when his exceptional control and acceleration leave opponents for dead. The German legend has exceptional positional awareness, vision, and the ability to smash the ball into the back of the net from any distance. He was also a fantastic tackler and an all-around midfielder.
3. Toni Kroos
Toni Kroos is a World Cup champion and one of the best midfielders of his generation. He has been Real Madrid’s number eight for over a decade. Before joining Real Madrid in 2014 and wearing the number 8, he won the World Cup with Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich.
Toni Kroos is a deep-lying playmaker who has led Real Madrid’s attacking squads for the past seven or eight seasons. Kroos, unlike many of the other players on this list, does not wow football fans with his ability, but he is the team’s beating heart, connecting the defensive line to the attack and beginning build-up play.
2. Frank Lampard
The Chelsea icon is widely regarded as one of the best English midfielders of all time. When he played for the Blues and England, the all-action goal-scoring box-to-box midfielder was known for wearing the number 8 shirt. Lampard has exceptional skill and vision, which enabled him to assist and score several goals throughout his illustrious career.
1. Andres Iniesta
The former Barcelona midfielder was one of the finest number 8 players in contemporary history. For rival defenders and midfielders alike, the twinkle-toed ex-Spanish international was a nightmare to face. His dribbling skill and penchant for always finding a way out of tight circumstances made him one of football’s most dangerous opponents.
He established a deadly midfield triangle with Xavi Hernández and Sergio Busquets that helped Barcelona win several La Liga, Copa Del Rey, and UEFA Champions League trophies. Andres also demonstrated his knack for scoring crucial goals. Take, for example, a crucial goal that helped Spain win the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Not to mention his two goals in the 4-0 thrashing of fellow finalists in the 2012 Euro final in Italy. He has been one of the best footballers in history. Iniesta was the greatest player of Spain during his days.
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Brighton
Enock Mwepu – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Enock Mwepu is a former Zambian football player who used to play for Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League before being forced to retire early due to a heart condition. In this blog, we will see about the Zambian’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Enock Mwepu, is a Zambian midfielder who used to play for Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion. A talented midfielder, he was a key part of the Seagulls’ set-up until an unfortunate early retirement. He retired due to hereditary heart condition. The footballer announced his retirement in October 2022 which came as a shocking news for mahy.
Mwepu started off the season pretty well for the then Graham Potter’s side. However, the midfielder has not played since the international break when the Zambian fell ill and he has since then been diagnosed with a heart condition that has forced him to retire early on October 10, 2022.
Enock Mwepu Net Worth and Salary
The former RB Salzburg midfielder is said to have an estimated net worth $2 Million. Playing in the Premier League for a fairly mid-table side, it is not surprising that is pretty well off until now. He has retired from the game and has been managing his ventures.
During his time in Austria, Mwepu made a supposed £4,300 a week. His salary at Brighton though was never revealed. Mwepu joined the Seagulls from Salzburg on a permanent transfer in 2021 for a rumored fee of 19.2 million pounds.
Enock Mwepu Club Career
At a fairly young age, the 24-year-old has a fairly distinguished CV boasting of clubs like RB Salzburg and Brighton which is no mean feat. Mwepu started off his professional career at Chambishi Rising and Youth Academy.
After impressing at his hometown club, the Zambian made the switch to Kafue Celtic in 2014 where he started off on a very bright note. Mwepu stayed there until 2017 after which he chose to join FC Leifering but he did not stay there for too long.
RB Salzburg came calling, just the next summer and Mwepu didn’t think twice before he jumped ship. It was at the Austrian club that Mwepu really caught the eye with his performances and this meant that he had offers from bigger leagues.
After spending three seasons for the best part with the Austrian club, Mwepu joined Brighton in the Premier League. Establishing himself as an important player for the club in his first season, big things were expected of Mwepu.
However, in what was an unfortunate turn of events, Mwepu was diagnosed with a heart ailment which meant that he couldn’t continue what was shaping up to be a very promising career.
Enock Mwepu International career
Mwepu has won 24 caps for the senior Zambia national team until now scoring six goals. He was the captain of the team and talisman in midfield and will be a huge miss to a nation who doesn’t produce star footballers that often.
Prior to this, Mwepu has progressed through almost all the youth ranks of the Zambian team. He was a regular at the U-20 level but did not feature much for the U-23 side though as he was fast-tracked to the senior team.
Enock Mwepu Early Life
Enock was born in January 1998 in Lusaka, Zambia to the couple Robby Mwepu and Emmalle Mwepu. he was one of the 6 kids of the couple. Being stuck with poverty, the family found it so difficult to even have a meal of good food. His parents were farmers who failed to make enough income before moving to Lusaka.
With the thought of escaping poverty, Enock and his siblings started playing football without boots or shirts and spent time till evening on the pitch. Mwepu’s career began with Kafue Celtic in Lusaka.
Enock Mwepu Wife – Matilda Mwepu
Enock married his longtime lover Matilda Mwepu in January 2021. The event surprised the entire nation, as many were invited to the marriage despite being in Covid-19 pandemic. The couple has just married recently, and will hope to enjoy their time together.
Enock Mwepu Sponsors and Endorsements
The Zambian former football player has just ended his footballing career and will try to spend more time with his family and other work. Enock has not been seen endorsing a product on his social media. He is currently retired, and the sponsor details when he was a player is not available.
Enock Mwepu Cars and Tattoos
Enock is crazy about automobiles and already has a G-Wagon, BMW, and has also gifted a fancy car to his wife. Looks like there won’t be enough space to park his cars in his garage if he tries to buy more cars. Enock doesn’t seem to fancy tattoos on his body and maybe in future if his mind changes he might ink himself.
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Burnley FC
Patrick Bamford – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Patrick Bamford is an English professional football player who plays as a striker for the English Premier League club Leeds United and for the English national team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Patrick James Bamford famously called Patrick Bamford joined the Premier League club Leeds United from Middlesbrough in 2018 and has been playing at a serious level for a long time now.
He has played for England’s football team at the national level. Let us get to know more about the striker’s profile in detail in the following paragraphs.
Patrick Bamford Net Worth and Salary
Bamford is one of those experienced players and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be 20 million euros as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €15.00m by Transfermarkt.
He currently earns a salary of £2,080,000 per year playing for the Premier League club Leeds United. He is currently one of the highest earners in the club. His value has grown over the years.
Patrick Bamford Club Career
Bamford began footballing at Nottingham Forest’s academy in 2001 and got promoted to the senior team in 2011. He made his senior debut against Cardiff City in a 1-0 defeat in December 2011. He moved to Chelsea in January 2012 on a long-term deal for a reported transfer fee of 1.5 million pounds.
He made his debut against Gillingham in a friendly match that ended in a 5-4 victory. He extended his contract with the club in July 2015 and that allowed him to stay with the club till 2018. He joined Milton Keynes Dons on a loan for 2 seasons and made 37 league appearances scoring 18 goals.
He was loaned out to Crystal Palace in July 2015 and remained there until January. He made his debut against Arsenal in a 2-1 home defeat. He joined Norwich City in January 2016 on loan until the end of the season.
He joined Middlesbrough in 2017 on a long-term deal for a reported fee of 5.5 million pounds. He made 47 appearances in his year time and scored 12 goals before leaving for Leeds United in 2018. He joined Leeds United in July 2018 on a four-year deal for a reported fee of 7 million pounds plus add-ons. He made his debut against Bolton Wanderers in an EFL Cup match and the match ended in a 2-1 win. In 2017, he moved to Leeds United. He played 192 matches for the club scoring 52 goals. He moved to the Sheffield United club for the 2025 season.
Patrick Bamford International Career
Bamford is eligible to represent Ireland and England teams internationally. He made his U18 debut for Ireland in 2010 and then switched to play for England’s U18 team in the same year and appeared in 2 matches. He also represented the U19 and U21 levels of England’s national team. He made his debut against Andorra in September 2021 and the match ended in a 4-0 victory.
Patrick Bamford Family
Bamford was born on 5 September 1993 in Grantham, England. Information regarding his parents and siblings has been kept private. They have struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive of him with money.
Patrick Bamford Girlfriend
Bamford is living a happy life with his girlfriend Michaela Ireland. He stunned his girlfriend when he proposed to her while they were abroad for a trip. The couple seems very happy together, and very much in love. In addition, the couple announced on their social media accounts that they were blessed with a girl child together.
Patrick Bamford Sponsors and Endorsements
Bamford has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Bamford earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.
Patrick Bamford Cars and Tattoos
Bamford has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body. He has been only focusing on his game at the moment. The youngster aspires to achieve big for his country and club.
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