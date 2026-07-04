Barcelona Push Record Transfer For Manchester City Striker Kerolin As European Champions Reshape Attack

Barcelona are intensifying efforts to complete a club-record transfer for Brazil international forward Kerolin from Manchester City, with the reigning European champions working to finalise terms after two rejected bids.

The 26-year-old has expressed openness to the move while City demonstrate willingness to negotiate, creating genuine path toward agreement between both parties.

🎙Maria Tikas: "Barça is in talks with Manchester City for the signing of Kerolin Nicoli. The 26-year-old Brazilian international is the club's top target to bolster their attack following the exit of Salma Paralluelo. She is under contract with Man City until June 30, 2028." 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/KHuOjiamX2 — Barça Notes 🗒 𝕏 (@BarcaNotes) July 3, 2026

Barcelona’s second proposal would have surpassed their previous club record of £400,000 paid for Keira Walsh in 2022. That figure now ranks outside women’s football’s top 25 most expensive transfers, demonstrating how dramatically transfer finances have evolved. Walsh herself subsequently joined Chelsea for significantly higher fees, illustrating the dramatic inflation in player valuations.

🚨 FC Barcelona are negotiating the signing of Kerolin from Manchester City. The club have had two bids rejected but are expected to submit a third soon. The value of the second offer exceeded €460,000.



— @geglobo pic.twitter.com/Y66qIcmJf8 — Barça Femení (@BarcaFem) July 3, 2026

Kerolin’s Explosive WSL Season Justifies Premium Valuation

The 26 year old delivered exceptional 2025-26 campaign despite starting only nine league matches. Kerolin scored nine goals and provided five assists in the Women’s Super League as Manchester City claimed their first title in 10 years. Her nine goals in nine starts demonstrates genuine clinical finishing and efficiency, including a hat-trick in City’s 5-1 demolition of defending champions Chelsea in February.

🇧🇷 🔜 Kerolin Nicoli to join Barcelona! 👀 pic.twitter.com/IY2h6gSKmu — Dan (@RetroShirtsFC) July 3, 2026

Her 14 direct goal contributions ranked fourth in the division behind Shaw, Miedema and Russo, showcasing her elite impact despite limited appearances due to early season injury.

Barcelona Address Attacking Void Following Elite Departures

Barcelona desperately require attacking reinforcement following Alexia Putellas’ departure and Salma Paralluelo’s exit. The reigning Champions League winners need genuine game-changers to replace two world-class performers. Kerolin’s dynamic, exciting profile provides exactly that X-factor quality missing from their current options.

Barcelona negocia a contratação de Kerolin, do Manchester City.



Clube catalão teve duas propostas recusadas e deve enviar uma terceira em breve. Valor da segunda oferta supera os 460 mil euros pagos por Keira Walsh – a maior contratação da história do clube.



Confira:… pic.twitter.com/PydZyBt3A8 — ge (@geglobo) July 2, 2026

This transfer feels genuinely transformative for Barcelona’s competitive trajectory. Rather than settling for incremental replacements, they pursue genuine world-class talent capable of immediate European impact. That ambition signals serious commitment to defending continental supremacy.

Could Kerolin be on the move this summer? 😮🔥



According to reports in Brazil, Man City have rejected two offers from Barcelona but are expected to send a third bid in an attempt to sign the WSL champ 👀🇧🇷



🗞️ @geglobo pic.twitter.com/BSbOSjrSgV — girlactico (@girlactico) July 3, 2026

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