Barcelona
Barcelona Push Record Transfer For Manchester City Striker Kerolin As European Champions Reshape Attack
Barcelona are intensifying efforts to complete a club-record transfer for Brazil international forward Kerolin from Manchester City, with the reigning European champions working to finalise terms after two rejected bids.
The 26-year-old has expressed openness to the move while City demonstrate willingness to negotiate, creating genuine path toward agreement between both parties.
Barcelona’s second proposal would have surpassed their previous club record of £400,000 paid for Keira Walsh in 2022. That figure now ranks outside women’s football’s top 25 most expensive transfers, demonstrating how dramatically transfer finances have evolved. Walsh herself subsequently joined Chelsea for significantly higher fees, illustrating the dramatic inflation in player valuations.
Kerolin’s Explosive WSL Season Justifies Premium Valuation
The 26 year old delivered exceptional 2025-26 campaign despite starting only nine league matches. Kerolin scored nine goals and provided five assists in the Women’s Super League as Manchester City claimed their first title in 10 years. Her nine goals in nine starts demonstrates genuine clinical finishing and efficiency, including a hat-trick in City’s 5-1 demolition of defending champions Chelsea in February.
Her 14 direct goal contributions ranked fourth in the division behind Shaw, Miedema and Russo, showcasing her elite impact despite limited appearances due to early season injury.
Barcelona Address Attacking Void Following Elite Departures
Barcelona desperately require attacking reinforcement following Alexia Putellas’ departure and Salma Paralluelo’s exit. The reigning Champions League winners need genuine game-changers to replace two world-class performers. Kerolin’s dynamic, exciting profile provides exactly that X-factor quality missing from their current options.
This transfer feels genuinely transformative for Barcelona’s competitive trajectory. Rather than settling for incremental replacements, they pursue genuine world-class talent capable of immediate European impact. That ambition signals serious commitment to defending continental supremacy.
Also read: Arsenal Women Close In on Double Bundesliga Raid as Slegers Targets Selina Cerci and Lisa Baum
Barcelona
Alexia Putellas Set to Decide Next Club This Week as NWSL Sides Push London City Lionesses for Barcelona Legend
Alexia Putellas is expected to announce her next club within days after departing Barcelona following 14 years at the Catalan giants. The two time Ballon d’Or winner must resolve her situation this week with multiple suitors pushing for a final decision as the NWSL prepares to resume play on 16 July.
London City Lionesses remain the frontrunners to secure the 32 year old midfielder’s signature after months of reported interest. Michele Kang’s ambitious project has long pursued Putellas, with some reports suggesting terms have already been agreed. However, Boston Legacy and Gotham FC are ramping up their efforts to lure the Spain international to the United States.
NWSL Clubs Race Against Time
Boston and Gotham are pushing hard for a swift resolution given their pre-season schedules beginning in early July. Both clubs need clarity on their squad before those preparations commence, creating urgency in the transfer process.
Gotham, the reigning NWSL champions currently sitting fifth in the standings, represent the stronger pull compared to struggling Boston who sit third from bottom in their inaugural season.
Putellas departing Barcelona leaves her free to join any club, having won Liga F, the Copa de la Reina, the Supercopa de Espana and the Champions League this season while scoring 19 goals and providing 15 assists.
European Move More Likely
Arsenal and Chelsea have also expressed interest with lucrative offers, though Putellas has reportedly stated a preference against joining direct Barcelona rivals who compete in European competitions. London City avoids this issue given their recent promotion to the WSL and inability to compete in the Champions League alongside Lyon.
Moving to America would also distance Putellas further from family, another factor that could sway her towards remaining in Europe with London City.
Also read: West Ham Sign Spain World Cup Winner Laia Codina From Arsenal on Three Year Deal
Barcelona
Barcelona Hold Talks With German Wonderkid Lotta Wrede as Catalan Giants Eye Young Talent Ahead of Rebuild
FC Barcelona Femení have made a significant move in their pursuit of German prospect Lotta Wrede after the 18-year-old visited the club’s facilities for talks with officials including women’s sporting director Marc Vivés.
The Hamburg forward toured both the Estadi Johan Cruyff and Spotify Camp Nou on Tuesday as part of serious discussions about a potential move to Catalonia.
While no formal agreement has been announced, Wrede’s presence in Barcelona represents a clear indication that the club are actively exploring a transfer for one of Europe’s most exciting young attacking talents. The teenager has emerged as one of the standout performers in the Frauen-Bundesliga following her breakthrough with Hamburg.
Wrede Impresses With Elite Dribbling Statistics
The German winger operates primarily from the left flank and combines explosive dribbling prowess with creative attacking intent that has caught the attention of Europe’s biggest clubs. Earlier this year, Wrede recorded the highest number of successful dribbles across Europe’s top five women’s leagues and the Champions League, completing 67 successful take-ons ahead of several established stars.
Her performances proved instrumental in Hamburg’s promotion campaign, earning her Player of the Season recognition from the club while establishing herself among Germany’s elite attacking prospects. Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have also monitored her progress closely, underlining the fierce competition Barcelona face to secure her signature.
Strategic Signing as Barcelona Navigate Transition
Barcelona’s interest in Wrede arrives during a significant transition period at the club following Alexia Putellas’ departure after 14 years. The signing would represent a long term investment in youth development rather than an immediate replacement for any single departing player.
Wrede’s technical quality and ability to beat defenders align perfectly with Barcelona’s possession based philosophy while offering a different attacking dimension to their traditional approach.
Also read: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Attracting Lyon Interest as Chelsea Winger Seeks Regular Playing Time Away from Stamford Bridge
Barcelona
Martine Fenger Leaves Barcelona for Hoffenheim in Search of Regular Football and Bundesliga Challenge
Martine Fenger has completed a permanent move from Barcelona to TSG Hoffenheim on a two-year contract.
The 19-year-old Norwegian striker departs Spain after three years seeking the first-team football necessary for genuine development. Barcelona is elite. It is also suffocating for young players competing against world-class attacking talent. Fenger progressed there, but progression without regular minutes has limits.
The numbers tell the story. Fenger made 57 competitive appearances across three years at Barcelona but only 12 came in Liga F. She was included in nine Champions League matchday squads yet made her European debut only this season. That is the Barcelona reality for emerging talent. You are close to elite football without actually playing it. You learn by watching. That gets you only so far.
Hoffenheim offer something different. Eva Virsinger’s side operates an attacking system that suits Fenger’s profile. The Bundesliga remains one of Europe’s strongest leagues, and German football rewards directness and physicality. Fenger possesses both. She is strong, intelligent in her movement and naturally prolific. In Spain’s possession-dominant environment, she operated within constraints. In Germany, she can be unleashed.
Fenger made her Toppserien debut at 15 for Kolbotn IL, then scored 10 goals in 12 matches during their 2023 promotion push. That productivity is genuine. Barcelona B saw her contribute 13 goals across 42 matches. She understands how to finish. Now she needs minutes to prove that understanding transfers to elite level.
The Barcelona Advantage
She leaves with Champions League experience and a winning mentality shaped by involvement with a title-winning squad. That matters.
The Bundesliga Opportunity
Regular football in a competitive league beats occasional appearances in elite competition. Hoffenheim offers the environment Fenger needs to develop into the player Barcelona glimpsed.
Also read: María Pérez Signs New London City Deal Until 2028 as Spanish Midfielder Commits to WSL Ambitious Project
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