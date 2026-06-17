Barcelona Hold Talks With German Wonderkid Lotta Wrede as Catalan Giants Eye Young Talent Ahead of Rebuild.

FC Barcelona Femení have made a significant move in their pursuit of German prospect Lotta Wrede after the 18-year-old visited the club’s facilities for talks with officials including women’s sporting director Marc Vivés.

The Hamburg forward toured both the Estadi Johan Cruyff and Spotify Camp Nou on Tuesday as part of serious discussions about a potential move to Catalonia.

🚨 18-year-old German talent Lotta Wrede (LW) of Hamburger SV met with FC Barcelona to explore a potential move to the club.



She visited the Estadi Johan Cruyff with Marc Vivés and later toured the Spotify Camp Nou.



— @angelperezpx pic.twitter.com/c7Nn81aB3N — Barça Femení (@BarcaFem) June 16, 2026

While no formal agreement has been announced, Wrede’s presence in Barcelona represents a clear indication that the club are actively exploring a transfer for one of Europe’s most exciting young attacking talents. The teenager has emerged as one of the standout performers in the Frauen-Bundesliga following her breakthrough with Hamburg.

🚨🔵🔴| Barcelona are working on a major signing for next season. 18-year-old German talent Lotta Wrede, currently playing for Hamburg in the Frauen Bundesliga, met with the club in Barcelona today to explore a potential move. She visited the Johan Cruyff Stadium first, where she… — ALL ABOUT BARÇA (@AllAboutBarcaa) June 16, 2026

Wrede Impresses With Elite Dribbling Statistics

The German winger operates primarily from the left flank and combines explosive dribbling prowess with creative attacking intent that has caught the attention of Europe’s biggest clubs. Earlier this year, Wrede recorded the highest number of successful dribbles across Europe’s top five women’s leagues and the Champions League, completing 67 successful take-ons ahead of several established stars.

✨ La joven estrella alemana del Hamburgo muy cerca de fichar por el FC Barcelona.



🔵🔴 La futbolista acudió el pasado martes a las instalaciones del club.



❌ Ante una posible salida del Salma del Barça, el club habría movido ficha.



ℹ️ Ángel Pérez | @mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/XCFca7RFFi — Susana Gallego (@susanagallego_) June 16, 2026

Her performances proved instrumental in Hamburg’s promotion campaign, earning her Player of the Season recognition from the club while establishing herself among Germany’s elite attacking prospects. Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have also monitored her progress closely, underlining the fierce competition Barcelona face to secure her signature.

❗️ Lotta Wrede, the 18 year old German footballer from of Hamburger SV, has met with FC Barcelona Femení in the Catalan capital to explore a possible transfer to the blaugrana club.



Via (🟢): @angelperezpx [md] pic.twitter.com/yPutehKb2z — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) June 16, 2026

Strategic Signing as Barcelona Navigate Transition

Barcelona’s interest in Wrede arrives during a significant transition period at the club following Alexia Putellas’ departure after 14 years. The signing would represent a long term investment in youth development rather than an immediate replacement for any single departing player.

Wrede’s technical quality and ability to beat defenders align perfectly with Barcelona’s possession based philosophy while offering a different attacking dimension to their traditional approach.

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